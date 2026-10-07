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8 episodes
- On this week’s episode, we’re catching up with an old friend. Ben Schwartz is on tour with his improv show “Ben Schwartz and Friends.” He’s voicing Sonic in the upcoming fourth film in the “Sonic the Hedgehog” series. And he’s just completed a passion project – a new TV series that he’s written, directed and stars in based on his popular Funny or Die web series “The Earliest Show.”
00:00 Intro
01:06 Four improv shows in two days
03:03 Walking onstage with no plan
05:42 How to escape a dying scene
07:22 Listening, callbacks and four empty chairs
11:19 Ben interviews Anthony
13:00 What he learned as a Letterman page
14:27 The pre-show ritual
16:38 Why stand-up felt lonely
19:25 FLAG Art Foundation
20:29 The Earliest Show: making TV independently
25:41 Betting his own time and money
30:03 Selling 13 scripts and getting none made
35:48 How to keep hope alive
39:20 Why Anthony started Alchemy
44:42 Sonic the Hedgehog 4
46:44 Finding comfort in '90s movies
48:06 "Creativity eats darkness"
New episodes of Alchemy every Wednesday. Follow us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube so you never miss one.
Sign up here to get Alchemy in your inbox. Stay connected with Anthony Mason on Instagram, TikTok & Facebook.
For brand partnerships: partnerships@collective.media
For press inquiries: dawn@thepresshouse.com
For bookings: rebecca@alchemy.show
About our Founding Sponsor, The FLAG Art Foundation:
The FLAG Art Foundation is a nonprofit contemporary art exhibition space in New York's Chelsea Arts District. Since 2008, FLAG has staged more than 100 exhibitions celebrating nearly 1,000 artists, with innovative partnerships including the Parrish Art Museum, the Serpentine Galleries in London, and the Harlem Children's Zone. FLAG is free and open to the public. Follow FLAG on Instagram.
About Anthony Mason:
Anthony Mason, the host of Alchemy, is also a Special Correspondent with CBS News. One of the most versatile and experienced television journalists, Anthony co-hosted CBS This Morning: Saturday for seven years (2012-2019), and then the weekday CBS This Morning broadcast for two more. But he may be best known for his interviews with artists like Bruce Springsteen, Aretha Franklin, Dolly Parton, Annie Leibovitz, Judi Dench, David Hockney, and André 3000. He has won a dozen Emmy Awards. In 2023, the Songwriters Hall of Fame presented him their Patron of the Arts Award. And for the past three years he has hosted the GRAMMY Hall of Fame Gala.
- Our guest this episode, Nile Rodgers, has left an indelible mark on American music, as a guitarist, producer, and leader of the band Chic. Nile was just named one of the “30 Greatest Living American Songwriters” by the New York Times. He co-wrote the #1 hits “Good Times,” and “Le Freak,” for Chic. Nile also co-wrote “Get Lucky” with Daft Punk, “Let’s Dance” with David Bowie, “I’m Coming Out” for Diana Ross, and “We Are Family” for Sister Sledge. And his life has been as incredible as his musical catalogue.
0:00 Introduction
1:17 Diana Ross, "Upside Down," and "I'm Coming Out"
5:04 Working with Diana Ross
6:16 On songwriting: "I'm a good song rewriter"
8:32 The most Nile Rodgers song: "Everybody Dance"
9:27 The guitar lesson that changed everything
12:44 The art of chucking
14:09 Meeting Bernard Edwards
16:03 Growing up on the Lower East Side
18:00 His mother, his father, and a "variation on a Mormon theme"
21:50 A Thanksgiving Day drug overdose
23:47 Sponsor break – The FLAG Art Foundation
25:43 Writing songs alone on the NYC subway
27:13 Nina Simone's last concert
30:27 How his life shaped his music
31:54 Chic's success and why he didn't want to be out front
37:14 First big concert – 70,000 people and a Heineken
39:08 The night his heart stopped six times
44:27 What makes him such a great collaborator
46:40 Working with Bowie on "Let's Dance"
47:51 Being labeled a "disco producer" and proving them wrong
50:05 Still going strong at 73
New episodes of Alchemy every Wednesday. Follow us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube so you never miss one.
Sign up here to get Alchemy in your inbox. Stay connected with Anthony Mason on Instagram, TikTok & Facebook.
For brand partnerships: partnerships@collective.media
For press inquiries: dawn@thepresshouse.com
For bookings: rebecca@alchemy.show
About our Founding Sponsor, The FLAG Art Foundation:
The FLAG Art Foundation is a nonprofit contemporary art exhibition space in New York's Chelsea Arts District. Since 2008, FLAG has staged more than 100 exhibitions celebrating nearly 1,000 artists, with innovative partnerships including the Parrish Art Museum, the Serpentine Galleries in London, and the Harlem Children's Zone. FLAG is free and open to the public. Follow FLAG on Instagram.
About Anthony Mason:
Anthony Mason, the host of Alchemy, is also a Special Correspondent with CBS News. One of the most versatile and experienced television journalists, Anthony co-hosted CBS This Morning: Saturday for seven years (2012-2019), and then the weekday CBS This Morning broadcast for two more. But he may be best known for his interviews with artists like Bruce Springsteen, Aretha Franklin, Dolly Parton, Annie Leibovitz, Judi Dench, David Hockney, and André 3000. He has won a dozen Emmy Awards. In 2023, the Songwriters Hall of Fame presented him their Patron of the Arts Award. And for the past three years he has hosted the GRAMMY Hall of Fame Gala.
- Tom Morello is one of the great guitarists of our time, known for his epic albums with Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave. We talk about his many collaborations, with Chris Cornell, Bruce Springsteen, and now his 15-year-old son, Roman, on Tom's latest record, “Everyone Gets Everything They Want.”
00:00 Intro
01:02 Tom's first solo rock album after 22 records
02:02 Writing with his son Roman
05:44 Failed guitar lessons and the Sex Pistols
07:27 The Clash and "The future is unwritten"
08:45 Practicing 8 hours a day at Harvard
12:29 Finding his signature sound by accident
14:39 Lock Up, Geffen, and a vow to play only what he believes in
15:55 Growing up in Libertyville and his mother
19:13 Meeting his father, the Kenyan ambassador
27:21 Bruce Springsteen and "The Ghost of Tom Joad"
32:36 Chris Cornell and the birth of Audioslave
36:53 A word from the FLAG Art Foundation
37:44 The Nightwatchman and his most personal songs
41:42 Black Sabbath's farewell and why metal hooked him
44:36 The Power to the People festival
47:03 Why he's not slowing down
48:35 Guitar solos and "Holy Spirit" moments
New episodes of Alchemy every Wednesday. Follow us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube so you never miss one.
Sign up here to get Alchemy in your inbox. Stay connected with Anthony Mason on Instagram, TikTok & Facebook.
For brand partnerships: partnerships@collective.media
For press inquiries: dawn@thepresshouse.com
For bookings: rebecca@alchemy.show
About our Founding Sponsor, The FLAG Art Foundation:
The FLAG Art Foundation is a nonprofit contemporary art exhibition space in New York's Chelsea Arts District. Since 2008, FLAG has staged more than 100 exhibitions celebrating nearly 1,000 artists, with innovative partnerships including the Parrish Art Museum, the Serpentine Galleries in London, and the Harlem Children's Zone. FLAG is free and open to the public. Follow FLAG on Instagram.
About Anthony Mason:
Anthony Mason, the host of Alchemy, is also a Special Correspondent with CBS News. One of the most versatile and experienced television journalists, Anthony co-hosted CBS This Morning: Saturday for seven years (2012-2019), and then the weekday CBS This Morning broadcast for two more. But he may be best known for his interviews with artists like Bruce Springsteen, Aretha Franklin, Dolly Parton, Annie Leibovitz, Judi Dench, David Hockney, and André 3000. He has won a dozen Emmy Awards. In 2023, the Songwriters Hall of Fame presented him their Patron of the Arts Award. And for the past three years he has hosted the GRAMMY Hall of Fame Gala.
- Our guest this episode, Sam Smith, is one of the most popular singers in the world. Sam's music has more than 57 billion streams. We first met in 2014 in Sam's hometown in England, when their debut album was just blowing up. Now, a dozen years later, Sam came to my home to talk about their stunning fifth album, "Hazel Eyes."
00:00 "That's where I sat with you"
00:32 Welcome to Alchemy
02:13 A queer love album — and a radical one
03:51 Leaving the pop factory
05:08 The pressure of being a billion-stream artist
07:14 Inside "Thief"
12:08 A private relationship with singing
13:31 Church, gospel, and singing alone
14:33 Vocal surgery, cancelled arenas, and stage fear
17:20 The field in the countryside
19:34 Going back to school in 2014
22:14 Becoming a New Yorker
25:21 The Met Gala, and fashion as armor
31:22 The songs Sam won't sing anymore
35:35 Panic and an overactive imagination
37:10 The letter from Tom Petty
43:56 Pronouns, backlash, and being a political artist
48:10 The Pink House
50:32 Sam Served: the food vlog
54:05 How Sam handles the flak
56:08 What music gives Sam now
New episodes of Alchemy every Wednesday. Follow us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube so you never miss one.
Sign up here to get Alchemy in your inbox. Stay connected with Anthony Mason on Instagram, TikTok & Facebook.
For brand partnerships: partnerships@collective.media
For press inquiries: dawn@thepresshouse.com
For bookings: rebecca@alchemy.show
About our Founding Sponsor, The FLAG Art Foundation:
The FLAG Art Foundation is a nonprofit contemporary art exhibition space in New York's Chelsea Arts District. Since 2008, FLAG has staged more than 100 exhibitions celebrating nearly 1,000 artists, with innovative partnerships including the Parrish Art Museum, the Serpentine Galleries in London, and the Harlem Children's Zone. FLAG is free and open to the public. Follow FLAG on Instagram.
About Anthony Mason:
Anthony Mason, the host of Alchemy, is also a Special Correspondent with CBS News. One of the most versatile and experienced television journalists, Anthony co-hosted CBS This Morning: Saturday for seven years (2012-2019), and then the weekday CBS This Morning broadcast for two more. But he may be best known for his interviews with artists like Bruce Springsteen, Aretha Franklin, Dolly Parton, Annie Leibovitz, Judi Dench, David Hockney, and André 3000. He has won a dozen Emmy Awards. In 2023, the Songwriters Hall of Fame presented him their Patron of the Arts Award. And for the past three years he has hosted the GRAMMY Hall of Fame Gala.
- One of my favorite singers, Sara Bareilles, is our guest this episode. Sara's released five top 10 albums, written the music and lyrics for the hit Broadway show "Waitress," and starred in a Sondheim musical. She's back with her first new studio album in seven years, "Good Grief," and it's a beauty.
00:00 Intro
01:03 Juggling an album, a tour, a film and a musical
03:24 "Good Grief": an album born from loss
05:20 How "Forever" became a song for Gavin Creel
07:12 Morning pages and The Artist's Way
09:33 How writing Waitress changed her songwriting
12:42 Asking big questions without answers
14:17 "Capsize Me": a letter to God
16:41 "Wind Is The Weather" and feeling out at sea
19:05 Letting go of control in the studio
22:06 Finding herself in the music industry
26:05 Why being "somewhere in the middle" served her
27:41 A word from The FLAG Art Foundation
28:50 Jennifer Nettles and the musical that never was
31:01 Adapting "The Interestings" for the stage
33:58 Saying yes to Girls5eva
36:43 Working through anxiety
37:42 Grief is love
42:48 Putting lost friends into songs
44:13 Staying on the growth edge
46:36 Her first time on a Broadway stage
49:20 The chimney video that went viral
New episodes of Alchemy every Wednesday. Follow us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube so you never miss one.
Sign up here to get Alchemy in your inbox. Stay connected with Anthony Mason on Instagram, TikTok & Facebook.
For brand partnerships: partnerships@collective.media
For press inquiries: dawn@thepresshouse.com
For bookings: rebecca@alchemy.show
About our Founding Sponsor, The FLAG Art Foundation:
The FLAG Art Foundation is a nonprofit contemporary art exhibition space in New York's Chelsea Arts District. Since 2008, FLAG has staged more than 100 exhibitions celebrating nearly 1,000 artists, with innovative partnerships including the Parrish Art Museum, the Serpentine Galleries in London, and the Harlem Children's Zone. FLAG is free and open to the public. Follow FLAG on Instagram.
About Anthony Mason:
Anthony Mason, the host of Alchemy, is also a Special Correspondent with CBS News. One of the most versatile and experienced television journalists, Anthony co-hosted CBS This Morning: Saturday for seven years (2012-2019), and then the weekday CBS This Morning broadcast for two more. But he may be best known for his interviews with artists like Bruce Springsteen, Aretha Franklin, Dolly Parton, Annie Leibovitz, Judi Dench, David Hockney, and André 3000. He has won a dozen Emmy Awards. In 2023, the Songwriters Hall of Fame presented him their Patron of the Arts Award. And for the past three years he has hosted the GRAMMY Hall of Fame Gala.
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About Alchemy with Anthony Mason
Welcome to Alchemy! This is a show about the craft and mystery of the creative process. It’s for anyone who’s ever been saved by a song, lost in a book, or enlightened by a painting. I’ve spent decades as a journalist interviewing artists in all creative disciplines. Alchemy is a new home for these conversations. Follow us. And be inspired.Podcast website
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