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Alchemy with Anthony Mason

Anthony Mason
MusicMusic Interviews
Alchemy with Anthony Mason
Latest episode

8 episodes

  • Alchemy with Anthony Mason

    Ben Schwartz shot an entire TV series with no buyer. Here's the plan

    10/07/2026 | 50 mins.
    On this week’s episode, we’re catching up with an old friend. Ben Schwartz is on tour with his improv show “Ben Schwartz and Friends.” He’s voicing Sonic in the upcoming fourth film in the “Sonic the Hedgehog” series. And he’s just completed a passion project – a new TV series that he’s written, directed and stars in based on his popular Funny or Die web series “The Earliest Show.”

    00:00 Intro

    01:06 Four improv shows in two days

    03:03 Walking onstage with no plan

    05:42 How to escape a dying scene

    07:22 Listening, callbacks and four empty chairs

    11:19 Ben interviews Anthony

    13:00 What he learned as a Letterman page

    14:27 The pre-show ritual

    16:38 Why stand-up felt lonely

    19:25 FLAG Art Foundation

    20:29 The Earliest Show: making TV independently

    25:41 Betting his own time and money

    30:03 Selling 13 scripts and getting none made

    35:48 How to keep hope alive

    39:20 Why Anthony started Alchemy

    44:42 Sonic the Hedgehog 4

    46:44 Finding comfort in '90s movies

    48:06 "Creativity eats darkness"

    New episodes of Alchemy every Wednesday. Follow us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and ⁠YouTube⁠ so you never miss one.

    ⁠Sign up here⁠ to get Alchemy in your inbox⁠. Stay connected with Anthony Mason on ⁠Instagram⁠⁠, ⁠⁠TikTok⁠⁠ & ⁠Facebook⁠.

    For brand partnerships: partnerships@collective.media

    For press inquiries: dawn@thepresshouse.com

    For bookings: rebecca@alchemy.show

    About our Founding Sponsor, ⁠⁠The FLAG Art Foundation⁠⁠:

    The FLAG Art Foundation is a nonprofit contemporary art exhibition space in New York's Chelsea Arts District. Since 2008, FLAG has staged more than 100 exhibitions celebrating nearly 1,000 artists, with innovative partnerships including the Parrish Art Museum, the Serpentine Galleries in London, and the Harlem Children's Zone. FLAG is free and open to the public. Follow FLAG on ⁠Instagram⁠⁠.

    About Anthony Mason:

    Anthony Mason, the host of Alchemy, is also a Special Correspondent with CBS News. One of the most versatile and experienced television journalists, Anthony co-hosted CBS This Morning: Saturday for seven years (2012-2019), and then the weekday CBS This Morning broadcast for two more. But he may be best known for his interviews with artists like Bruce Springsteen, Aretha Franklin, Dolly Parton, Annie Leibovitz, Judi Dench, David Hockney, and André 3000. He has won a dozen Emmy Awards. In 2023, the Songwriters Hall of Fame presented him their Patron of the Arts Award. And for the past three years he has hosted the GRAMMY Hall of Fame Gala.
  • Alchemy with Anthony Mason

    Nile Rodgers on band speak: the language only he and Bowie understood

    10/07/2026 | 52 mins.
    Our guest this episode, Nile Rodgers, has left an indelible mark on American music, as a guitarist, producer, and leader of the band Chic. Nile was just named one of the “30 Greatest Living American Songwriters” by the New York Times. He co-wrote the #1 hits “Good Times,” and “Le Freak,” for Chic. Nile also co-wrote “Get Lucky” with Daft Punk, “Let’s Dance” with David Bowie, “I’m Coming Out” for Diana Ross, and “We Are Family” for Sister Sledge. And his life has been as incredible as his musical catalogue.

    0:00 Introduction

    1:17 Diana Ross, "Upside Down," and "I'm Coming Out"

    5:04 Working with Diana Ross

    6:16 On songwriting: "I'm a good song rewriter"

    8:32 The most Nile Rodgers song: "Everybody Dance"

    9:27 The guitar lesson that changed everything

    12:44 The art of chucking

    14:09 Meeting Bernard Edwards

    16:03 Growing up on the Lower East Side

    18:00 His mother, his father, and a "variation on a Mormon theme"

    21:50 A Thanksgiving Day drug overdose

    23:47 Sponsor break – The FLAG Art Foundation

    25:43 Writing songs alone on the NYC subway

    27:13 Nina Simone's last concert

    30:27 How his life shaped his music

    31:54 Chic's success and why he didn't want to be out front

    37:14 First big concert – 70,000 people and a Heineken

    39:08 The night his heart stopped six times

    44:27 What makes him such a great collaborator

    46:40 Working with Bowie on "Let's Dance"

    47:51 Being labeled a "disco producer" and proving them wrong

    50:05 Still going strong at 73

    New episodes of Alchemy every Wednesday. Follow us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and ⁠YouTube⁠ so you never miss one.

    ⁠Sign up here⁠ to get Alchemy in your inbox⁠. Stay connected with Anthony Mason on ⁠Instagram⁠⁠, ⁠⁠TikTok⁠⁠ & ⁠Facebook⁠.

    For brand partnerships: partnerships@collective.media

    For press inquiries: dawn@thepresshouse.com

    For bookings: rebecca@alchemy.show

    About our Founding Sponsor, ⁠⁠The FLAG Art Foundation⁠⁠:

    The FLAG Art Foundation is a nonprofit contemporary art exhibition space in New York's Chelsea Arts District. Since 2008, FLAG has staged more than 100 exhibitions celebrating nearly 1,000 artists, with innovative partnerships including the Parrish Art Museum, the Serpentine Galleries in London, and the Harlem Children's Zone. FLAG is free and open to the public. Follow FLAG on ⁠Instagram⁠⁠.

    About Anthony Mason:

    Anthony Mason, the host of Alchemy, is also a Special Correspondent with CBS News. One of the most versatile and experienced television journalists, Anthony co-hosted CBS This Morning: Saturday for seven years (2012-2019), and then the weekday CBS This Morning broadcast for two more. But he may be best known for his interviews with artists like Bruce Springsteen, Aretha Franklin, Dolly Parton, Annie Leibovitz, Judi Dench, David Hockney, and André 3000. He has won a dozen Emmy Awards. In 2023, the Songwriters Hall of Fame presented him their Patron of the Arts Award. And for the past three years he has hosted the GRAMMY Hall of Fame Gala.
  • Alchemy with Anthony Mason

    Tom Morello's new album is a Rage fan's dream

    09/30/2026 | 55 mins.
    Tom Morello is one of the great guitarists of our time, known for his epic albums with Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave. We talk about his many collaborations, with Chris Cornell, Bruce Springsteen, and now his 15-year-old son, Roman, on Tom's latest record, “Everyone Gets Everything They Want.”

    00:00 Intro

    01:02 Tom's first solo rock album after 22 records

    02:02 Writing with his son Roman

    05:44 Failed guitar lessons and the Sex Pistols

    07:27 The Clash and "The future is unwritten"

    08:45 Practicing 8 hours a day at Harvard

    12:29 Finding his signature sound by accident

    14:39 Lock Up, Geffen, and a vow to play only what he believes in

    15:55 Growing up in Libertyville and his mother

    19:13 Meeting his father, the Kenyan ambassador

    27:21 Bruce Springsteen and "The Ghost of Tom Joad"

    32:36 Chris Cornell and the birth of Audioslave

    36:53 A word from the FLAG Art Foundation

    37:44 The Nightwatchman and his most personal songs

    41:42 Black Sabbath's farewell and why metal hooked him

    44:36 The Power to the People festival

    47:03 Why he's not slowing down

    48:35 Guitar solos and "Holy Spirit" moments

    New episodes of Alchemy every Wednesday. Follow us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and ⁠YouTube⁠ so you never miss one.

    ⁠Sign up here⁠ to get Alchemy in your inbox⁠. Stay connected with Anthony Mason on ⁠Instagram⁠⁠, ⁠⁠TikTok⁠⁠ & ⁠Facebook⁠.

    For brand partnerships: partnerships@collective.media

    For press inquiries: dawn@thepresshouse.com

    For bookings: rebecca@alchemy.show

    About our Founding Sponsor, ⁠⁠The FLAG Art Foundation⁠⁠:

    The FLAG Art Foundation is a nonprofit contemporary art exhibition space in New York's Chelsea Arts District. Since 2008, FLAG has staged more than 100 exhibitions celebrating nearly 1,000 artists, with innovative partnerships including the Parrish Art Museum, the Serpentine Galleries in London, and the Harlem Children's Zone. FLAG is free and open to the public. Follow FLAG on ⁠Instagram⁠⁠.

    About Anthony Mason:

    Anthony Mason, the host of Alchemy, is also a Special Correspondent with CBS News. One of the most versatile and experienced television journalists, Anthony co-hosted CBS This Morning: Saturday for seven years (2012-2019), and then the weekday CBS This Morning broadcast for two more. But he may be best known for his interviews with artists like Bruce Springsteen, Aretha Franklin, Dolly Parton, Annie Leibovitz, Judi Dench, David Hockney, and André 3000. He has won a dozen Emmy Awards. In 2023, the Songwriters Hall of Fame presented him their Patron of the Arts Award. And for the past three years he has hosted the GRAMMY Hall of Fame Gala.
  • Alchemy with Anthony Mason

    How Sam Smith's songwriting changed on their new album

    09/30/2026 | 58 mins.
    Our guest this episode, Sam Smith, is one of the most popular singers in the world. Sam's music has more than 57 billion streams. We first met in 2014 in Sam's hometown in England, when their debut album was just blowing up. Now, a dozen years later, Sam came to my home to talk about their stunning fifth album, "Hazel Eyes."

    00:00 "That's where I sat with you"

    00:32 Welcome to Alchemy

    02:13 A queer love album — and a radical one

    03:51 Leaving the pop factory

    05:08 The pressure of being a billion-stream artist

    07:14 Inside "Thief"

    12:08 A private relationship with singing

    13:31 Church, gospel, and singing alone

    14:33 Vocal surgery, cancelled arenas, and stage fear

    17:20 The field in the countryside

    19:34 Going back to school in 2014

    22:14 Becoming a New Yorker

    25:21 The Met Gala, and fashion as armor

    31:22 The songs Sam won't sing anymore

    35:35 Panic and an overactive imagination

    37:10 The letter from Tom Petty

    43:56 Pronouns, backlash, and being a political artist

    48:10 The Pink House

    50:32 Sam Served: the food vlog

    54:05 How Sam handles the flak

    56:08 What music gives Sam now

    New episodes of Alchemy every Wednesday. Follow us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and ⁠YouTube⁠ so you never miss one.

    ⁠Sign up here⁠ to get Alchemy in your inbox⁠. Stay connected with Anthony Mason on ⁠Instagram⁠⁠, ⁠⁠TikTok⁠⁠ & ⁠Facebook⁠.

    For brand partnerships: partnerships@collective.media

    For press inquiries: dawn@thepresshouse.com

    For bookings: rebecca@alchemy.show

    About our Founding Sponsor, ⁠⁠The FLAG Art Foundation⁠⁠:

    The FLAG Art Foundation is a nonprofit contemporary art exhibition space in New York's Chelsea Arts District. Since 2008, FLAG has staged more than 100 exhibitions celebrating nearly 1,000 artists, with innovative partnerships including the Parrish Art Museum, the Serpentine Galleries in London, and the Harlem Children's Zone. FLAG is free and open to the public. Follow FLAG on ⁠Instagram⁠⁠.

    About Anthony Mason:

    Anthony Mason, the host of Alchemy, is also a Special Correspondent with CBS News. One of the most versatile and experienced television journalists, Anthony co-hosted CBS This Morning: Saturday for seven years (2012-2019), and then the weekday CBS This Morning broadcast for two more. But he may be best known for his interviews with artists like Bruce Springsteen, Aretha Franklin, Dolly Parton, Annie Leibovitz, Judi Dench, David Hockney, and André 3000. He has won a dozen Emmy Awards. In 2023, the Songwriters Hall of Fame presented him their Patron of the Arts Award. And for the past three years he has hosted the GRAMMY Hall of Fame Gala.
  • Alchemy with Anthony Mason

    How Sara Bareilles became a Broadway writer, Sondheim star, and sitcom lead

    09/23/2026 | 52 mins.
    One of my favorite singers, Sara Bareilles, is our guest this episode. Sara's released five top 10 albums, written the music and lyrics for the hit Broadway show "Waitress," and starred in a Sondheim musical. She's back with her first new studio album in seven years, "Good Grief," and it's a beauty.

    00:00 Intro

    01:03 Juggling an album, a tour, a film and a musical

    03:24 "Good Grief": an album born from loss

    05:20 How "Forever" became a song for Gavin Creel

    07:12 Morning pages and The Artist's Way

    09:33 How writing Waitress changed her songwriting

    12:42 Asking big questions without answers

    14:17 "Capsize Me": a letter to God

    16:41 "Wind Is The Weather" and feeling out at sea

    19:05 Letting go of control in the studio

    22:06 Finding herself in the music industry

    26:05 Why being "somewhere in the middle" served her

    27:41 A word from The FLAG Art Foundation

    28:50 Jennifer Nettles and the musical that never was

    31:01 Adapting "The Interestings" for the stage

    33:58 Saying yes to Girls5eva

    36:43 Working through anxiety

    37:42 Grief is love

    42:48 Putting lost friends into songs

    44:13 Staying on the growth edge

    46:36 Her first time on a Broadway stage

    49:20 The chimney video that went viral

    New episodes of Alchemy every Wednesday. Follow us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and ⁠YouTube⁠ so you never miss one.

    ⁠Sign up here⁠ to get Alchemy in your inbox⁠. Stay connected with Anthony Mason on ⁠Instagram⁠⁠, ⁠⁠TikTok⁠⁠ & ⁠Facebook⁠.

    For brand partnerships: partnerships@collective.media

    For press inquiries: dawn@thepresshouse.com

    For bookings: rebecca@alchemy.show

    About our Founding Sponsor, ⁠⁠The FLAG Art Foundation⁠⁠:

    The FLAG Art Foundation is a nonprofit contemporary art exhibition space in New York's Chelsea Arts District. Since 2008, FLAG has staged more than 100 exhibitions celebrating nearly 1,000 artists, with innovative partnerships including the Parrish Art Museum, the Serpentine Galleries in London, and the Harlem Children's Zone. FLAG is free and open to the public. Follow FLAG on ⁠Instagram⁠⁠.

    About Anthony Mason:

    Anthony Mason, the host of Alchemy, is also a Special Correspondent with CBS News. One of the most versatile and experienced television journalists, Anthony co-hosted CBS This Morning: Saturday for seven years (2012-2019), and then the weekday CBS This Morning broadcast for two more. But he may be best known for his interviews with artists like Bruce Springsteen, Aretha Franklin, Dolly Parton, Annie Leibovitz, Judi Dench, David Hockney, and André 3000. He has won a dozen Emmy Awards. In 2023, the Songwriters Hall of Fame presented him their Patron of the Arts Award. And for the past three years he has hosted the GRAMMY Hall of Fame Gala.
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About Alchemy with Anthony Mason
Welcome to Alchemy! This is a show about the craft and mystery of the creative process. It’s for anyone who’s ever been saved by a song, lost in a book, or enlightened by a painting. I’ve spent decades as a journalist interviewing artists in all creative disciplines. Alchemy is a new home for these conversations. Follow us. And be inspired.
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