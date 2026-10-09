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283 episodes
- Grammy-winning super-producer Andrew Watt joins Scott Lipps for an epic episode of SPIN’s Lipps Service.
Watt takes Scott through his journey from growing up on Long Island and hustling around New York City to becoming one of the most in-demand producers, songwriters and musicians in the world.
He tells the stories behind his early days at NYU, sneaking into The Roots’ world, touring with Cody Simpson, working with Glenn Hughes and Jason Bonham, meeting Justin Bieber and finding his way from the stage into the studio.
Then come the stories you won't hear every day.
Watt talks about working with Post Malone, Lady Gaga, Ozzy Osbourne, Pearl Jam, Madonna, Charli XCX and The Rolling Stones; getting connected to Mick Jagger through Paul McCartney, having dinner with Jagger; coming face-to-face with Keith Richards and what it’s really like producing your musical heroes.
He also gets into “Die With a Smile,” “Sweet Sounds of Heaven,” producing Pearl Jam as a lifelong fan, his relationship with Ozzy, producer confidentiality, how the record business has changed, his favorite producers and the records that shaped him.
And, of course, Scott gets Watt's Top 5 drummers, including Keith Moon, Stewart Copeland, Chad Smith and Bill Ward.
One of the most accomplished producers of his generation sits down for a conversation about the hustle, the hits and what happens when the kid who grew up worshipping rock & roll gets handed the keys to the room.
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- Bad Nerves join Scott Lipps for a new episode of SPIN Presents Lipps Service.
The band takes us back to the very beginning—from a Christmas text that helped start Bad Nerves to their earliest gigs, first rehearsal space and the records that made them want to play music.
They get into the current state of rock and punk, whether rock music has become too safe, and the new generation of bands pushing things forward.
Bad Nerves also talk about opening for the Sex Pistols, meeting Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, The Hives, Turnstile, CBGB and their favorite new punk bands.
Plus, the band addresses the conversation around backing tracks, explains how the business side of music has changed, and talks about the pressure surrounding their new record.
Another episode of Lipps Service with Scott Lipps, presented by SPIN.
Subscribe for more conversations with the biggest names in rock, alternative and pop.
TIMESTAMPS
00:00 Intro
02:39 The Origins of Bad Nerves — It Started With a Christmas Text
06:43 The First Albums They Ever Bought
07:59 Their First Gigs
12:55 Bad Nerves Address the Backing Tracks Conversation
14:00 Meeting Sam
17:11 Their Musical Heroes
18:50 Their First Rehearsal Space
21:01 The Early Days of Bad Nerves
22:32 Has Rock Music Become Too Safe?
23:48 The New Record
24:40 Meeting Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard
26:36 The Singles From the New Record
28:45 The Pressure of Making a New Record
35:21 Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong
38:25 Opening for the Sex Pistols
40:36 How the Music Business Has Changed
42:05 CBGB
44:27 Turnstile
45:18 The Return of Rock Music
50:23 The Hives
51:01 The Best New Punk Bands
#BadNerves #PunkRock #RockNRoll #LippsService #SPIN
https://www.patreon.com/lippsservice666. Please join or Patreon!!
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- Josh, Jake and Danny discuss the band's return following nearly two years of silence, the internet rumors that Greta Van Fleet had broken up, their intimate Bowery Ballroom underplay show, the upcoming album Palace for the People, and the creative reset that inspired an entirely new era for the band.
The conversation explores growing up in Frankenmuth, Michigan, the influence of their parents' vinyl collection, the story behind their first gigs at Jan's Bar, their meteoric rise to fame, winning a Grammy, navigating social media, working with producer Mike Elizondo, AI in music, rock's resurgence, and the brotherhood that continues to drive Greta Van Fleet forward.
Plus: the backstories behind "Play Your Games" and "Saw You Stand," the loss of Grandma Greta, their favorite films, iconic vinyl records, and a hilarious running joke throughout the interview: "See You In Court!"
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#GretaVanFleet #ScottLipps #lippsservice #GretaVanFleet
#JoshKiszka
#JakeKiszka
#DannyWagner
#SamKiszka
#PalaceForThePeople
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- Donnie Vie joins Scott Lipps for a revealing episode of SPIN Presents Lipps Service, looking back at the rise, fall and complicated history of Enuff Z’Nuff.
Donnie takes Scott back to his childhood and discovering the Beatles, recognizing his gift for songwriting, meeting Chip Z’Nuff and forming the partnership that would eventually lead to Enuff Z’Nuff.
He opens up about signing a record deal, breaking through during the height of the hair-metal era, touring with some of rock’s biggest bands, and what it was like being on the verge of becoming a massive band.
Donnie also gets candid about the darker side of the story: partying, the toll of rock ’n’ roll, being fired from Enuff Z’Nuff, rebuilding his life and eventually reconciling with Chip.
Plus, Donnie discusses his solo career, reaching out to Little Steven, owning his music, his love of the Beatles, his White Album, and his Top 5 bands.
Subscribe to Lipps Service for more conversations with the biggest names in music.
Presented by SPIN Magazine.
CHAPTERS
00:00 Intro
01:55 Early Life & Influences
03:25 Thrown Into the Mix
05:45 Music of Donnie’s Childhood
06:43 Donnie’s Approach to Songwriting
08:51 Recognizing the Gift
10:25 If You Could Go Back…
11:10 Meeting Chip & Record Deals
14:02 Magic in the Air of Chicago
14:34 Striking a Deal
16:45 When the Sound Doesn’t Match the Look
18:08 Opening for Hair Metal Legends
20:05 The Hollywood Handshake
21:13 On the Edge of Becoming a Massive Band
23:00 Partying Takes the Front Seat
24:25 Breaking Down the Sound & Going Solo
25:45 Did Grunge Kill Hair Metal?
28:32 The Full-Ring Circus of Touring
32:20 Was Partying Ever Fun?
33:08 The Toll of Rock ’n’ Roll
34:20 Being Fired From the Band
35:00 Reconciling With Chip
36:04 Rebuilding & Reuniting
38:05 Back in the Saddle With the Boys
40:05 When Songs Reveal Themselves
41:44 Watching the Band From the Outside
44:02 One More Ride?
45:20 Solo vs. Being in a Band
48:00 A Surge of Recognition & New Friendships
49:00 Reaching Out to Little Steven
50:23 “I Could Save the World”
51:52 Getting the Rug Pulled Out
53:03 Owning the Music
54:50 Randy Jackson & Zebra
55:54 Donnie’s Top 5 Bands
58:40 The Rush of the First Concert
1:00:30 Rembrandts in the Trash?
1:02:05 Beatles Records & Donnie’s White Album
1:04:00 No Booze on Sundays
1:04:50 Outro
#DonnieVie #EnuffZNuff #LippsService #SPIN #RockNRoll #HairMetal
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- Mike Ness joins Scott Lipps for a revealing conversation about nearly 50 years of Social Distortion, surviving the early Los Angeles punk scene and the experiences that shaped one of punk rock’s most recognizable voices.
Mike looks back on his formative years, his complicated childhood and the formation of Social Distortion. He shares incredible stories involving The Clash, the Ramones and Sid Vicious, recalls the notorious “Black Hole” apartment and opens up about the reckless period when he nearly lost his life.
Ness also discusses Social Distortion’s breakthrough, the country music that has always influenced his songwriting and the making of the band’s eighth studio album, Born to Kill—their first new studio record in 15 years.
In one of the episode’s most personal moments, Mike talks about his battle with tonsil cancer, the fear that he might never sing again and how the experience changed his perspective on life and music.
Stick around as Mike reveals the five songs that shaped him and names five newer punk bands carrying the music forward.
Subscribe to Lipps Service for more conversations with the biggest names in music.
Presented by SPIN Magazine.
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About Lipps Service with Scott Lipps
Music and fashion impresario Scott Lipps, drummer for Courtney Love and owner of Lipps LA and One Management, sits down for intimate conversations with some of the biggest names in music and pop culture. From Anthony Kiedis, Randy Jackson, Courtney Love, G Eazy, and many more. Originally airing on Dash Radio, published here as a one-hour podcast. Stay tuned for exciting episodes ahead…Podcast website
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