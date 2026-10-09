Donnie Vie joins Scott Lipps for a revealing episode of SPIN Presents Lipps Service, looking back at the rise, fall and complicated history of Enuff Z’Nuff.

Donnie takes Scott back to his childhood and discovering the Beatles, recognizing his gift for songwriting, meeting Chip Z’Nuff and forming the partnership that would eventually lead to Enuff Z’Nuff.

He opens up about signing a record deal, breaking through during the height of the hair-metal era, touring with some of rock’s biggest bands, and what it was like being on the verge of becoming a massive band.

Donnie also gets candid about the darker side of the story: partying, the toll of rock ’n’ roll, being fired from Enuff Z’Nuff, rebuilding his life and eventually reconciling with Chip.

Plus, Donnie discusses his solo career, reaching out to Little Steven, owning his music, his love of the Beatles, his White Album, and his Top 5 bands.

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Presented by SPIN Magazine.



CHAPTERS

00:00 Intro

01:55 Early Life & Influences

03:25 Thrown Into the Mix

05:45 Music of Donnie’s Childhood

06:43 Donnie’s Approach to Songwriting

08:51 Recognizing the Gift

10:25 If You Could Go Back…

11:10 Meeting Chip & Record Deals

14:02 Magic in the Air of Chicago

14:34 Striking a Deal

16:45 When the Sound Doesn’t Match the Look

18:08 Opening for Hair Metal Legends

20:05 The Hollywood Handshake

21:13 On the Edge of Becoming a Massive Band

23:00 Partying Takes the Front Seat

24:25 Breaking Down the Sound & Going Solo

25:45 Did Grunge Kill Hair Metal?

28:32 The Full-Ring Circus of Touring

32:20 Was Partying Ever Fun?

33:08 The Toll of Rock ’n’ Roll

34:20 Being Fired From the Band

35:00 Reconciling With Chip

36:04 Rebuilding & Reuniting

38:05 Back in the Saddle With the Boys

40:05 When Songs Reveal Themselves

41:44 Watching the Band From the Outside

44:02 One More Ride?

45:20 Solo vs. Being in a Band

48:00 A Surge of Recognition & New Friendships

49:00 Reaching Out to Little Steven

50:23 “I Could Save the World”

51:52 Getting the Rug Pulled Out

53:03 Owning the Music

54:50 Randy Jackson & Zebra

55:54 Donnie’s Top 5 Bands

58:40 The Rush of the First Concert

1:00:30 Rembrandts in the Trash?

1:02:05 Beatles Records & Donnie’s White Album

1:04:00 No Booze on Sundays

1:04:50 Outro



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