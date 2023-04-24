Music and fashion impresario Scott Lipps, drummer for Courtney Love and owner of Lipps LA and One Management, sits down for intimate conversations with some of ... More
Butch Vig
Scott sits with the legendary producer of Nirvana's Nevermind and the Smashing Pumpkin's Siamese Dream as well as the drummer and songwriter of alt rock band Garbage…
They get into Butch's upbringing, being surrounded by music at a young age from a mother that was a music teacher. They get into his formative years playing piano and eventually getting into drums up to attending college for film composition and eventually starting Smart studios while playing in early bands like Eclipse and Spooner…
They talk about the first Pumpkins record Gish up to Nirvanas Nevermind and the Pumpkins Siamese Dream..
They talk about early memories of Kurt Cobain sending Smells like teen spirit rehearsals to Butch along with driving in Billy Corgan's car listening to the early songwriting process..They get into working with other bands like Sonic Youth and Killdozer early on.
They end by discussing Garbage, the tour, the new record and everything in between…
6/5/2023
1:09:28
Bella Thorne and Dani Thorne
Topics include 2:33 on the amped show they have, Twisted sisters 3:23 on growing up around music 5:00 on Dani performing at Ultra5:45 on growing up around 80's music and Rocknroll 7:17 on Dani wanting to be a astronaut 9:45 on both getting bit by the acting bug early on 11:50 on Dani fangirling over Hillary Duff 16:15 Bella on entourage 17:32 Could Entourage exist today?23:00 growing up on Disney 25:45 Bella Thorne’s first concert 28:15. Dani on her first EDM DJ gigs and mushrooms 28:38 Dani on her name Com3t 29:17 Bella, on making new music?31:52 on Bella’s performance at Carnegie hall34:34 Bella, on losing the manuscript to her first book on a plane 37:58 Dani’s life highlight- Djing at ultra 38:45 Bella-on her jewelry line, Thorne42:50 on their podcast Twisted Sisters 45:24 on SnoopDog and Twisted sisters 46:15 on cruising in Snoopdogs caravan and going to Ihop with him 49:35 Dani on her new music50:00 Bella on wanting to create a lingerie line 54:00 on the sisters writing music together 55:34 on Bella’s love of Billy Squier57:05 Dani’s top 5 most underrated DJs 58:05 the top 5 highest paid Dj's in the world?
5/22/2023
1:02:51
Nuno Bettencourt of Extreme
Scott sits with his longtime friend Nuno Bettencourt from the band Extreme who some might say is the best guitar player in the rock/music world today…They catch up for a minute then share so many stories from how Extreme was born over Queen, to his relationship w Brian May and Eddie Van Halen and of course the infamous Led Zeppelin story..they get into Nuno's upbringing, how his brothers turned him on to music, his first concert, to the new album and inspiration behind it and all the praise they have been receiving thus far…they end the episode with some quick fire questions like the 5 most underrated guitar players to the 5 best frontmen in Rocknroll..Stay tuned for some old friends catching up and for a exciting episode with one of the best guitar players around…
5/7/2023
1:06:24
Silversun Pickups
Scotts sits with indie Rock darlings, Brian Aubert and Nikki Monninger of Silversun pickups and talk about their incredible 23 year history.Along they way they talk about the grammy nomination and even touch base on current pop culture subjects like the Last of Us to the Fast and Furious to stories about Elliot Smith to Motley Crue. They get into the band name, how they band met, their early years in Silverlake, through Lazy Eye to the current album Physical Thrills.Along they way they talk Butch Vig, this current tour and so much more.Tune in for a exciting episode and we look forward to part 2.
4/24/2023
1:12:17
Stephen Sanchez
Scott sits with new rising Star Stephen Sanchez who has amassed over 4 billion global streams of his single Until I found you and can call amongst his admirers Sir Elton John, who has called him of his newest favorite artist.They take it back to the beginning, and speak about his upbringing and the music that surrounded him at a young age. They get into his early influences like Frank Sinatra, the Inkspots, Nat King Cole , Elvis and how he first discovered his voice. They talk about moving to Nashville, finding his community and how he started posting on Tik Tok which lead to his deal with Republic records…They get into his new record, the rest of his journey, his current sold out tour, and share some great stories along the way!Tune in fore a great episode
Music and fashion impresario Scott Lipps, drummer for Courtney Love and owner of Lipps LA and One Management, sits down for intimate conversations with some of the biggest names in music and pop culture. From Anthony Kiedis, Randy Jackson, Courtney Love, G Eazy, and many more. Originally airing on Dash Radio, published here as a one-hour podcast. Stay tuned for exciting episodes ahead…