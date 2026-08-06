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277 episodes
- Jakob Nowell joins Scott Lipps for an in-depth conversation about growing up as Bradley Nowell's son, stepping into the role of fronting Sublime, creating the band's new music, and finding his own identity as an artist.
Jakob reflects on the responsibility of carrying one of rock's most beloved legacies, the emotional moments that shaped him, the new generation of punk and alternative music, Sunburnt Records, Coachella, the Grammy Museum exhibit, and what comes next for Sublime.
Topics include:
• Bradley Nowell's legacy
• The future of Sublime
• The new album
• Coachella
• Sunburnt Records
• The SoCal punk scene
• Finding his own voice
• Top 5 Sublime songs
• Mental health & imposter syndrome
• Music inspiration
Hosted by Scott Lipps
Presented by SPIN
Subscribe for more interviews with the biggest names in music every week.
00:00 Intro
01:30 The Donut King
03:43 Jakob on the Grammys
05:12 Reflecting on Bradley Nowell's Legacy
06:10 The Southern California Scene & Sunburnt Records
09:45 The Rise of the New Grunge Movement
10:44 How Coachella Changed Everything
12:56 Celebrating 30 Years of Sublime
13:27 The New Sublime Album
16:21 A Dream About His Dad
18:21 "Nothing Was Ever Handed to You"
21:07 Living With Imposter Syndrome
24:34 Fan Expectations & Moving Sublime Forward
28:22 The Inspiration Behind the New Record
29:31 The Story Behind "Ensenada"
33:00 Top 5 Sublime Songs of All Time
#JakobNowell #Sublime #BradleyNowell #SPIN #LippsService #AlternativeRock #RockMusic #PunkRock #ReggaeRock #MusicInterview #MusicPodcast #RockPodcast #Santeria #WhatIGot #badfish
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- DeathbyRomy joins Scott Lipps for an honest conversation about her journey from growing up in California to becoming one of alternative music’s most unique voices.
She discusses her new single “2468,” meeting Lady Gaga as a child, Kanye West’s influence, being bullied growing up, signing her first record deal, becoming an independent artist, navigating viral success, mental health, touring with Limp Bizkit, collaborating with Palaye Royale, her love of Björk, the future of rock music, favorite horror films, and what’s next.
Subscribe for more conversations with the biggest names in music, film, fashion and culture.
0:00 Intro
1:38 "2468" — The New Single
2:46 Growing Up in California
6:03 Kanye West
7:48 Meeting Lady Gaga as a Kid & Love of Japan
11:42 Hannah Montana
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- One day before the release of her new album, Music, Fashion, Film, xcx joins Scott Lipps on SPIN Magazine’s Lipps Service for an in-depth conversation about creativity, reinvention, and one of pop music’s most influential careers.
Charli discusses the inspiration behind Music, Fashion, Film, nearly walking away from music, working with A.G. Cook, growing up during the MySpace era, fashion, filmmaking, visual identity, Martin Scorsese, John Cale, Lou Reed, Andy Warhol, social media, the current state of rock, and much more.
The episode concludes with Charli’s Top 5 Underrated Films and Top 5 Charli xcx Songs.
If you enjoy conversations with the world’s biggest artists, subscribe and turn on notifications for new episodes every week.
CHAPTERS
00:00 Intro
00:27 NYC
01:08 Intimate shows
02:29 Growing up (The Monkees, Bread, Britney Spears & Spice Girls)
03:34 MySpace, Uffie & Ed Banger
05:05 Building her own team
08:22 Albums that inspired her
11:26 Early music
12:08 The beginning
14:45 A.G. Cook
18:57 Music, Fashion, Film
19:15 Nearly quitting music
22:22 Album artwork
25:26 John Cale, Lou Reed & Andy Warhol
31:08 Marc Jacobs
32:34 Martin Scorsese
34:48 Music, Fashion, Film creative process
37:50 The future of music & rock
40:39 Visuals
42:03 Songwriting
44:45 David Cronenberg & legacy
47:55 Advice to young artists
50:10 Social media
51:55 Top 5 Underrated Films
56:15 Top 5 Charli xcx Songs
#CharliXCX #MusicFashionFilm #LippsService #ScottLipps #SPIN #MusicPodcast #PopMusic #Interview
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311 on 36 Years Together, "Amber," AI, Rock Music & Their Top 5 Albums | Lipps Service07/21/2026 | 48 mins.For more than 36 years, 311 have remained one of rock's most unique and enduring bands—blending rock, reggae, hip-hop, funk and metal into a sound entirely their own while keeping the original five members together through decades of touring and platinum-selling albums.
On this episode of SPIN Magazine's Lipps Service, Scott Lipps sits down with Nick Hexum, SA Martinez, Chad Sexton, Tim Mahoney and P-Nut to look back at their incredible journey—from growing up in Omaha and moving to Los Angeles together, to recording classics like "Amber," "Love Song," and the breakthrough Blue Album.
The band discusses the current state of rock music, artificial intelligence, social media, songwriting, their biggest career moments, the songs they want to be remembered for, their favorite '90s rock albums, and what's next for 311.
If you're a longtime Excitable, a fan of alternative rock, or simply love hearing legendary artists tell their stories, this episode is for you.
Subscribe for more conversations with the biggest names in music.
#311 #NickHexum #SpinMagazine #LippsService #AlternativeRock #RockMusic #Amber #LoveSong #90sRock #MusicPodcast #ScottLipps #RockInterview #311Day #NewMusic #airockmusic
00:00 Intro
01:11 311 Cruise
02:59 36 Years Together
04:03 Early Years in Omaha & First Hearing Rage Against the Machine
06:24 The Omaha Music Scene
10:22 Getting Signed
11:28 Moving to Los Angeles Together
13:18 Working with Producer Eddie Offord
13:52 Merging Hip-Hop with Rock
16:08 Finding Their Scene in Los Angeles
17:05 The Blue Album & Their Breakthrough
18:55 Their First Big Paychecks
20:11 The Story Behind "Amber"
23:15 Social Media
24:23 Their Longest 311 Day Shows
24:44 Recording "Love Song"
25:53 The Secret to Their Longevity
27:54 311 on Artificial Intelligence
30:12 Lyrical Inspiration
30:15 The Current State of Rock 'n' Roll
37:25 Which Songs Should 311 Be Remembered For?
39:58 Their Top 5 Rock Albums of the '90s
43:30 New Music
46:XX Outro
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- Des Rocs joins SPIN Presents Lipps Service with Scott Lipps for an in-depth conversation covering the making of his new album To Hell and Back, working with legendary producer Joe Chiccarelli, the rise of AI in music, building an independent career, the early DIY New York scene, Kelly Clarkson, Dana White, Queens food favorites, and much more.
Des Rocs has become one of modern rock’s most exciting artists by combining massive hooks, arena-sized ambition and relentless work ethic. Produced by Joe Chiccarelli, To Hell and Back continues that evolution with some of his biggest songs yet.
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About Lipps Service with Scott Lipps
Music and fashion impresario Scott Lipps, drummer for Courtney Love and owner of Lipps LA and One Management, sits down for intimate conversations with some of the biggest names in music and pop culture. From Anthony Kiedis, Randy Jackson, Courtney Love, G Eazy, and many more. Originally airing on Dash Radio, published here as a one-hour podcast. Stay tuned for exciting episodes ahead…Podcast website
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