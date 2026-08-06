For more than 36 years, 311 have remained one of rock's most unique and enduring bands—blending rock, reggae, hip-hop, funk and metal into a sound entirely their own while keeping the original five members together through decades of touring and platinum-selling albums.

On this episode of SPIN Magazine's Lipps Service, Scott Lipps sits down with Nick Hexum, SA Martinez, Chad Sexton, Tim Mahoney and P-Nut to look back at their incredible journey—from growing up in Omaha and moving to Los Angeles together, to recording classics like "Amber," "Love Song," and the breakthrough Blue Album.

The band discusses the current state of rock music, artificial intelligence, social media, songwriting, their biggest career moments, the songs they want to be remembered for, their favorite '90s rock albums, and what's next for 311.

If you're a longtime Excitable, a fan of alternative rock, or simply love hearing legendary artists tell their stories, this episode is for you.

Subscribe for more conversations with the biggest names in music.



#311 #NickHexum #SpinMagazine #LippsService #AlternativeRock #RockMusic #Amber #LoveSong #90sRock #MusicPodcast #ScottLipps #RockInterview #311Day #NewMusic #airockmusic



00:00 Intro

01:11 311 Cruise

02:59 36 Years Together

04:03 Early Years in Omaha & First Hearing Rage Against the Machine

06:24 The Omaha Music Scene

10:22 Getting Signed

11:28 Moving to Los Angeles Together

13:18 Working with Producer Eddie Offord

13:52 Merging Hip-Hop with Rock

16:08 Finding Their Scene in Los Angeles

17:05 The Blue Album & Their Breakthrough

18:55 Their First Big Paychecks

20:11 The Story Behind "Amber"

23:15 Social Media

24:23 Their Longest 311 Day Shows

24:44 Recording "Love Song"

25:53 The Secret to Their Longevity

27:54 311 on Artificial Intelligence

30:12 Lyrical Inspiration

30:15 The Current State of Rock 'n' Roll

37:25 Which Songs Should 311 Be Remembered For?

39:58 Their Top 5 Rock Albums of the '90s

43:30 New Music

46:XX Outro



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