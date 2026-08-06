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Lipps Service with Scott Lipps

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MusicMusic Interviews
Lipps Service with Scott Lipps
Latest episode

277 episodes

  • Lipps Service with Scott Lipps

    Jakob Nowel of Sublime

    08/06/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    Jakob Nowell joins Scott Lipps for an in-depth conversation about growing up as Bradley Nowell's son, stepping into the role of fronting Sublime, creating the band's new music, and finding his own identity as an artist.
    Jakob reflects on the responsibility of carrying one of rock's most beloved legacies, the emotional moments that shaped him, the new generation of punk and alternative music, Sunburnt Records, Coachella, the Grammy Museum exhibit, and what comes next for Sublime.
    Topics include:
    • Bradley Nowell's legacy
    • The future of Sublime
    • The new album
    • Coachella
    • Sunburnt Records
    • The SoCal punk scene
    • Finding his own voice
    • Top 5 Sublime songs
    • Mental health & imposter syndrome
    • Music inspiration
    Hosted by Scott Lipps
    Presented by SPIN
    Subscribe for more interviews with the biggest names in music every week.
    00:00 Intro
    01:30 The Donut King
    03:43 Jakob on the Grammys
    05:12 Reflecting on Bradley Nowell's Legacy
    06:10 The Southern California Scene & Sunburnt Records
    09:45 The Rise of the New Grunge Movement
    10:44 How Coachella Changed Everything
    12:56 Celebrating 30 Years of Sublime
    13:27 The New Sublime Album
    16:21 A Dream About His Dad
    18:21 "Nothing Was Ever Handed to You"
    21:07 Living With Imposter Syndrome
    24:34 Fan Expectations & Moving Sublime Forward
    28:22 The Inspiration Behind the New Record
    29:31 The Story Behind "Ensenada"
    33:00 Top 5 Sublime Songs of All Time

    #JakobNowell #Sublime #BradleyNowell #SPIN #LippsService #AlternativeRock #RockMusic #PunkRock #ReggaeRock #MusicInterview #MusicPodcast #RockPodcast #Santeria #WhatIGot #badfish

    https://www.patreon.com/lippsservice666. Please join or Patreon!!
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Lipps Service with Scott Lipps

    Deathbyromy

    07/28/2026 | 45 mins.
    DeathbyRomy joins Scott Lipps for an honest conversation about her journey from growing up in California to becoming one of alternative music’s most unique voices.

    She discusses her new single “2468,” meeting Lady Gaga as a child, Kanye West’s influence, being bullied growing up, signing her first record deal, becoming an independent artist, navigating viral success, mental health, touring with Limp Bizkit, collaborating with Palaye Royale, her love of Björk, the future of rock music, favorite horror films, and what’s next.

    Subscribe for more conversations with the biggest names in music, film, fashion and culture.

    0:00 Intro
    1:38 "2468" — The New Single
    2:46 Growing Up in California
    6:03 Kanye West
    7:48 Meeting Lady Gaga as a Kid & Love of Japan
    11:42 Hannah Montana
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Lipps Service with Scott Lipps

    Charli xcx

    07/23/2026 | 55 mins.
    One day before the release of her new album, Music, Fashion, Film, xcx joins Scott Lipps on SPIN Magazine’s Lipps Service for an in-depth conversation about creativity, reinvention, and one of pop music’s most influential careers.

    Charli discusses the inspiration behind Music, Fashion, Film, nearly walking away from music, working with A.G. Cook, growing up during the MySpace era, fashion, filmmaking, visual identity, Martin Scorsese, John Cale, Lou Reed, Andy Warhol, social media, the current state of rock, and much more.

    The episode concludes with Charli’s Top 5 Underrated Films and Top 5 Charli xcx Songs.

    If you enjoy conversations with the world’s biggest artists, subscribe and turn on notifications for new episodes every week.

    CHAPTERS

    00:00 Intro
    00:27 NYC
    01:08 Intimate shows
    02:29 Growing up (The Monkees, Bread, Britney Spears & Spice Girls)
    03:34 MySpace, Uffie & Ed Banger
    05:05 Building her own team
    08:22 Albums that inspired her
    11:26 Early music
    12:08 The beginning
    14:45 A.G. Cook
    18:57 Music, Fashion, Film
    19:15 Nearly quitting music
    22:22 Album artwork
    25:26 John Cale, Lou Reed & Andy Warhol
    31:08 Marc Jacobs
    32:34 Martin Scorsese
    34:48 Music, Fashion, Film creative process
    37:50 The future of music & rock
    40:39 Visuals
    42:03 Songwriting
    44:45 David Cronenberg & legacy
    47:55 Advice to young artists
    50:10 Social media
    51:55 Top 5 Underrated Films
    56:15 Top 5 Charli xcx Songs

    #CharliXCX #MusicFashionFilm #LippsService #ScottLipps #SPIN #MusicPodcast #PopMusic #Interview
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Lipps Service with Scott Lipps

    311 on 36 Years Together, "Amber," AI, Rock Music & Their Top 5 Albums | Lipps Service

    07/21/2026 | 48 mins.
    For more than 36 years, 311 have remained one of rock's most unique and enduring bands—blending rock, reggae, hip-hop, funk and metal into a sound entirely their own while keeping the original five members together through decades of touring and platinum-selling albums.
    On this episode of SPIN Magazine's Lipps Service, Scott Lipps sits down with Nick Hexum, SA Martinez, Chad Sexton, Tim Mahoney and P-Nut to look back at their incredible journey—from growing up in Omaha and moving to Los Angeles together, to recording classics like "Amber," "Love Song," and the breakthrough Blue Album.
    The band discusses the current state of rock music, artificial intelligence, social media, songwriting, their biggest career moments, the songs they want to be remembered for, their favorite '90s rock albums, and what's next for 311.
    If you're a longtime Excitable, a fan of alternative rock, or simply love hearing legendary artists tell their stories, this episode is for you.
    Subscribe for more conversations with the biggest names in music.

    #311 #NickHexum #SpinMagazine #LippsService #AlternativeRock #RockMusic #Amber #LoveSong #90sRock #MusicPodcast #ScottLipps #RockInterview #311Day #NewMusic #airockmusic

    00:00 Intro
    01:11 311 Cruise
    02:59 36 Years Together
    04:03 Early Years in Omaha & First Hearing Rage Against the Machine
    06:24 The Omaha Music Scene
    10:22 Getting Signed
    11:28 Moving to Los Angeles Together
    13:18 Working with Producer Eddie Offord
    13:52 Merging Hip-Hop with Rock
    16:08 Finding Their Scene in Los Angeles
    17:05 The Blue Album & Their Breakthrough
    18:55 Their First Big Paychecks
    20:11 The Story Behind "Amber"
    23:15 Social Media
    24:23 Their Longest 311 Day Shows
    24:44 Recording "Love Song"
    25:53 The Secret to Their Longevity
    27:54 311 on Artificial Intelligence
    30:12 Lyrical Inspiration
    30:15 The Current State of Rock 'n' Roll
    37:25 Which Songs Should 311 Be Remembered For?
    39:58 Their Top 5 Rock Albums of the '90s
    43:30 New Music
    46:XX Outro

    / lippsservice666 . Please join or Patreon!!
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Lipps Service with Scott Lipps

    Des Rocs

    07/06/2026 | 24 mins.
    Des Rocs joins SPIN Presents Lipps Service with Scott Lipps for an in-depth conversation covering the making of his new album To Hell and Back, working with legendary producer Joe Chiccarelli, the rise of AI in music, building an independent career, the early DIY New York scene, Kelly Clarkson, Dana White, Queens food favorites, and much more.

    Des Rocs has become one of modern rock’s most exciting artists by combining massive hooks, arena-sized ambition and relentless work ethic. Produced by Joe Chiccarelli, To Hell and Back continues that evolution with some of his biggest songs yet.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Lipps Service with Scott Lipps
Music and fashion impresario Scott Lipps, drummer for Courtney Love and owner of Lipps LA and One Management, sits down for intimate conversations with some of the biggest names in music and pop culture. From Anthony Kiedis, Randy Jackson, Courtney Love, G Eazy, and many more. Originally airing on Dash Radio, published here as a one-hour podcast. Stay tuned for exciting episodes ahead…
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