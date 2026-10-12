New Classical Podcast - Conversations on Music

Every week, New Classical Podcast sits down with the fascinating people shaping the world of classical music and opera today. From conductors and opera singers to composers, musicians, directors, and artists — this is a podcast about the people behind the performances. Hey, I’m Opera Bert, exploring classical music from a fresh perspective: curious, open-minded, and always ready to have a little fun along the way. Because behind every great performance is a person, a story, a journey — and usually a few surprises. Here, we go beyond the stage and get to know the biggest stars of classical music and opera: their musical journeys, personal stories, passions, struggles, ambitions, and the moments that shaped who they are. No formal interviews. No rehearsed answers. Just big personalities, honest conversations, unexpected stories, and a closer look at the people behind the music. Because classical music is much more fun when you know the people who make it. Follow Opera Bert on Instagram and TikTok for more behind-the-scenes stories, conversations, and moments from the world of classical music and opera.

In this episode of New Classical Podcast, Opera Bert goes behind the scenes of what it really means to lead one of the world’s most celebrated musical traditions. From the unique experience of conducting the Vienna New Year’s Concert, we take a much bigger journey: Why does classical music continue to speak to people across generations and cultures? How has the art of making music evolved? And what makes classical music so unique vs. the upcoming AI wave? Yannick also opens up about the mysterious world of conducting: what actually happens when a conductor steps onto the podium, what makes the profession so fascinating, and why so much of it goes beyond simply waving a baton. Yannick Nézet-Séguin is one of the most acclaimed conductors of our time and he’s just stepped onto one of classical music’s most iconic stages: the Vienna New Year’s Concert. And, of course, this is Opera Bert. So expect plenty of curiosity, unexpected stories, and humour. Because put Yannick Nézet-Séguin and Opera Bert in the same conversation, and you’re guaranteed a few smiles along the way.

About New Classical Podcast - Conversations on Music

About New Classical Podcast - Conversations on Music

About New Classical Podcast - Conversations on Music