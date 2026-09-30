Yo, welcome back to another episode of Big Bro!



In this special episode, I share untold stories behind the creation of my debut album, Man on the Moon: The End of Day. We talk about some of the album’s most memorable collaborations from Kanye West and MGMT to Drake’s cameos in the Pursuit of Happiness video. Man on the Moon changed my life forever, and I’m excited to take you behind the scenes of the album, the people, and the stories that made it so special. Enjoy!



This weeks episode and Ask Big Bro are brought to you by Adobe Acrobat. Check out my PDF Space today!! You can find the transcript of our conversation there plus way



more.https://acrobat.adobe.com/link/spaces/urn%3Aaaid%3Asc%3AUS%3Ab0424e55-f9d5-4931-bd5a-95be819cac62



This weeks Big Moment is brought to you by Apple Gift Card. Visit applegiftcard.apple.com to gift one today.



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