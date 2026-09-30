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Big Bro with Kid Cudi

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MusicSociety & Culture
Big Bro with Kid Cudi
Latest episode

20 episodes

  • Big Bro with Kid Cudi

    Kid Cudi & Kym Whitley Rank the Best Black Sitcoms and Debate Cleveland Favorites

    09/30/2026 | 1h 12 mins.
    This week on Big Bro, I’m kicking it with the one and only Kym Whitley!

    We talk about our high school in Cleveland, stand up comedy and some of the classic shows and movies that made us laugh. Then we rank the best Black sitcoms of all time. And you know we had to debate our favorite Cleveland staples.Kym is hilarious and full of stories. Kick back, vibe out, and enjoy this one.subscribe for new eps of Big Bro launch every Wednesday 🚀 https://www.youtube.com/@BigBroCudi

    Big Bro is a Wave Original.⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ for more good vibes, tune in everywhere @bigbrocudi

    ⁠⁠instagram.com/bigbrocudi⁠⁠
    ⁠⁠tiktok.com/@bigbrocudi

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Big Bro with Kid Cudi

    Willow Smith & Kid Cudi on producing new music, Anime, and growing up in Hollywood

    09/23/2026 | 1h 12 mins.
    My lil sis Willow Smith pulled up to Big Bro! She shared her journey of playing and learning new instruments, producing her own music, and pushing herself to reach her most authentic sense of expression.

    We get into Petal Rock Black, The Thread, Rose Golden and what it means to create from a place of truth instead of chasing outside expectations. We also talk about anime, our upcoming movie Slime, growing up in Hollywood and staying authentic in the age of social media.

    Kick back, vibe out, and enjoy.

    This week's episode is brought to you by Adobe Acrobat. Check out my PDF Space today over at adobe.com/bigbro!

    subscribe for new eps of Big Bro launch every Wednesday 🚀 https://www.youtube.com/@BigBroCudi

    Big Bro is a Wave Original.⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ for more good vibes, tune in everywhere @bigbrocudi

    ⁠⁠instagram.com/bigbrocudi⁠⁠
    ⁠⁠tiktok.com/@bigbrocudi

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Big Bro with Kid Cudi

    Tim Meadows on SNL, Chris Farley, Adam Sandler and Becoming The Ladies Man

    09/16/2026 | 1h 6 mins.
    Welcome back to another episode of Big Bro! Tim Meadows pulled up to The Attic, and we got into one of those conversations that goes everywhere in the best way!

    We talked about his time on Saturday Night Live, the characters and comedians that shaped him, and the stories behind some of his funniest performances.

    Then the Ladies Man himself gets into modern dating questions, red flags, overnight bags, and who should pick up the check.

    Kick back and enjoy the conversation.

    subscribe for new eps of Big Bro launch every Wednesday 🚀 https://www.youtube.com/@BigBroCudi

    Big Bro is a Wave Original.⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ for more good vibes, tune in everywhere @bigbrocudi

    ⁠⁠instagram.com/bigbrocudi⁠⁠
    ⁠⁠tiktok.com/@bigbrocudi

    #kidcudi #bigbrocudi
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Big Bro with Kid Cudi

    Lisa Gilroy and Kid Cudi Improvise Their Way Through a Wild Episode

    09/09/2026 | 48 mins.
    Welcome back to another episode of Big Bro! This week we are joined by Actor and Comedian, Lisa Gilroy!

    We improvise impossible scenarios throughout the episode, like being on a date with bubble guts, getting lost on a road trip and refusing to admit it, and casting the most chaotic rom-com ever.

    Lisa also shares her love for The Sims…(this is becoming a theme on this show). She’s a comedic mastermind. It’s a funny one. So kick back, vibe out, and we’ll see you on the other side.

    This week's episode is brought to you by Adobe Acrobat. Check out my PDF Space today over at adobe.com/bigbro!

    subscribe for new eps of Big Bro launch every Wednesday 🚀 https://www.youtube.com/@BigBroCudi

    Big Bro is a Wave Original.⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ for more good vibes, tune in everywhere @bigbrocudi

    ⁠⁠instagram.com/bigbrocudi⁠⁠

    ⁠⁠tiktok.com/@bigbrocudi

    #kidcudi #bigbrocudi
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Big Bro with Kid Cudi

    Kid Cudi Reveals Untold Stories Behind Man on the Moon with Kanye West, MGMT & Ratatat

    08/14/2026 | 40 mins.
    Yo, welcome back to another episode of Big Bro!

    In this special episode, I share untold stories behind the creation of my debut album, Man on the Moon: The End of Day. We talk about some of the album’s most memorable collaborations from Kanye West and MGMT to Drake’s cameos in the Pursuit of Happiness video. Man on the Moon changed my life forever, and I’m excited to take you behind the scenes of the album, the people, and the stories that made it so special. Enjoy!

    This weeks episode and Ask Big Bro are brought to you by Adobe Acrobat. Check out my PDF Space today!! You can find the transcript of our conversation there plus way

    more.https://acrobat.adobe.com/link/spaces/urn%3Aaaid%3Asc%3AUS%3Ab0424e55-f9d5-4931-bd5a-95be819cac62

    This weeks Big Moment is brought to you by Apple Gift Card. Visit applegiftcard.apple.com to gift one today.

    Subscribe for new eps of Big Bro launch every Wednesday 🚀 https://www.youtube.com/@BigBroCudiBig Bro is a Wave Original.⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ for more good vibes, tune in everywhere

    @bigbrocudi⁠⁠instagram.com/bigbrocudi⁠⁠⁠⁠tiktok.com/@bigbrocudi#kidcudi #bigbrocudi
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Big Bro with Kid Cudi
What up world! It’s your boy Kid Cudi! Welcome to the attic of my mind… This is Big Bro, where I invite my favorite people in culture and entertainment to come kick it. We put you on to the things we love the most, and tap into the real journey behind our biggest successes. Expect laughs, stories, and honest conversations that feel like late night talks with your Big Bro and his homies. New episodes drop every Wednesday. Pull up and vibe out with me. See y’all there. Peace!
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