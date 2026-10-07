Vic Mensa has done it all. Music with Justin Bieber, Pharrell and Jay-Z.

Roles on Showtime's The Chi and Peacock's Bel-Air. And a fervor for speaking hard truths, even if the world isn't ready. What some saw as a problem turned out to be his purpose. His award-winning Orange Tree Series is now The Vic Mensa Show, a video-first sit-down at the intersection of politics and culture. Stories over statistics. Roast the powerful, never the victim. He is the format. New episodes every Wednesday starting August 26, wherever you get your podcasts. Pull up.