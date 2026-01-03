Reggae Mix Vol. 4 | Roots, Culture & Lovers | Richie Spice • Sizzla • Freddie McGregor
1/03/2026 | 38 mins.
Reggae Mix Vol. 4 is a Roots Reggae / Culture / Lovers Rock set with pure one-drop, conscious vibes — featuring Richie Spice, Sizzla, Freddie McGregor, Buju Banton, Luciano, Etana, Morgan Heritage and more. This mix includes a clean Cold Heart Riddim run plus classic culture selections like Hills and Valleys and Rasta Got Soul. Perfect for driving, working, or just chilling. 📥 Download + stream more mixes (audio + video): https://supremacysounds.com ☕ Support the channel: https://buymeacoffee.com/supremacysounds
Best Hip-Hop & Trap Vibes 2025 🔥 Kendrick, Drake, GloRilla | Year-End Video Mix
12/20/2025 | 1h 9 mins.
Hip-Hop Mix 2025 • Trap Mix 2025 • USA Rap & Trap Year-End Video Mix A nonstop 2025 rap + trap video mix packed with club bangers + street anthems — Kendrick Lamar, Drake, GloRilla, Sexyy Red, Future, Lil Baby, Playboi Carti, Yeat, Travis Scott, SZA, Central Cee, Gunna, Doechii, NBA YoungBoy + more. Made for USA hip-hop / rap / trap fans — car, gym, pregame, club vibes. ▶️ Official Series Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLixawf4zdI0Tx1zr8at3oA2sGMpP6B5NQ 📲 IG (updates): https://www.instagram.com/dj.simplesimon ⬇️ Download the mix: https://supremacysounds.com ☕ Support: https://buymeacoffee.com/supremacysounds US search / highlights: Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us • Drake - Nokia • GloRilla - TGIF • Travis Scott - 4x4 • Playboi Carti - Evil J0rdan • Future - Lil Demon • Lil Baby - So SorryUSA check in 🇺🇸 Drop your city + favorite timestamp (Houston, ATL, NYC, Chicago, LA, Dallas, Miami, DMV, Bay Area etc.)👇 #HipHop2025 #TrapMix2025 #YearEndMix
Best of Afrobeats Naija 2025 Video Mix 🇳🇬 Who’s Dat Girl, Lalala, BODY (danz)
12/12/2025 | 59 mins.
🎧 Best of Afrobeats Naija 2025 Video Mix 🇳🇬 Who’s Dat Girl, Lalala, BODY (danz) From Lagos and across Nigeria, this Afrobeats Naija 2025 / afrobeat mix 2025 / Naija mix 2025 packs only 2025 Nigerian hits – Who’s Dat Girl, Lalala, BODY (danz), With You, Fun and more. Follow-up to the “Best of Afrobeats Naija Takeover 2025” video mix, this one goes even deeper into fresh Naija street anthems and smooth vibes from Rema, Ayra Starr, Wizkid, Davido, Asake, Omah Lay, Seyi Vibez, Shallipopi, ODUMODUBLVCK and more. Whether you’re in Naija or part of the Naija diaspora, just let it run on TV, laptop or phone for a full 2025 Afrobeats session – parties, road trips or background vibes. Download and stream more mixes (audio + video) on my website: https://supremacysounds.com Follow on IG for teasers and new drops: https://www.instagram.com/dj.simplesimon 👇 Drop your flag and favorite track in the comments so YouTube keeps pushing more Naija mixes your way.
Amapiano & 3-Step Vibes 2025 Vol. 5 | Shela, Tobetsa 3.0 & uValo
12/05/2025 | 1h 5 mins.
🔥 Amapiano & 3-Step Vibes 2025 Vol. 5 | Shela, Tobetsa 3.0 & uValo Strictly 2025 Amapiano & 3-Step from Southern Africa – built for the streets of Soweto, Johannesburg, Pretoria, Maputo, Gaborone, Windhoek and Lusaka. 🇿🇦🇲🇿🇧🇼🇳🇦🇿🇲 If you live for Kabza De Small, Kelvin Momo, Vigro Deep, Dlala Thukzin, JAZZWRLD, Zee Nxumalo and Shebeshxt, this one is your lane. 📱 Instagram: @dj.simplesimon If you're feeling the mix, drop your CITY and favourite track in the comments 🔥 #Amapiano #Amapiano2025 #3Step #Shela #Tobetsa3_0 #uValo #AmapianoMix #Dezemba2025 #SupremacySounds
70s & 80s Dance & Soul Hits | Non-Stop Disco, Funk & Pop Party Mix (Vol. 2)
10/23/2025 | 1h 14 mins.
The party continues! 🕺💃 A high-energy ride through the best 70s & 80s dance, soul, disco, funk & pop—sequenced for smooth BPM transitions and fast hooks to keep everyone locked in. Perfect for parties, workouts, road trips, and feel-good nostalgia. If you loved Vol. 1, this non-stop mix levels up the groove with more global crowd-favorites. Use it for: • 🎉 Parties & events • 💪 Workouts • 🚗 Road trips • 🎶 Feel-good background If you’re vibing, LIKE, SHARE & SUBSCRIBE—and drop your favorite track in the comments! 👇
