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4 episodes
- If Elizabeth Faidley had a dollar for every time a parent told her "my child doesn't like practicing," she'd never have to teach another G major scale again.
In this episode of It's More Than the Violin, she tackles the panic that follows that sentence—the fear that a child who doesn't want to practice has lost their love of music forever, or that years of scales and metronomes have ruined them. Spoiler: they haven't.
Elizabeth breaks down what practicing actually is, why "playing" and "practicing" are completely different activities, and why an iPad six feet away is always going to win the attention contest. She shares her own childhood practice battles—chasing her mother around the house, screaming matches 35 seconds after promising not to argue, and her father Buster mysteriously disappearing every time the violin case clicked open. She explains why asking "do you want to practice?" is a trap, why children need help with the enormous executive functioning that practice requires, why boredom is not the enemy, and why "I don't want to practice" and "I love music" can absolutely coexist.
Along the way, she offers the good-enough violin parent's guide to surviving practice: keep it routine, don't hold a referendum every afternoon, let them complain, and look at the whole child—not the meltdown at 5:15 on a Wednesday.
Because the goal isn't a child who skips joyfully to the practice room every day. It's a child who learns how to work at something difficult long enough to experience the magic of "I couldn't do this before, and now I can."
Find Elizabeth here:
Website
https://www.elizabethfaidley.com/
YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/@FaidleyStudio
Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/faidleystudio
Podcast
https://rss.com/podcasts/its-more-than-the-violin/
- In this episode of It's More Than the Violin, Elizabeth Faidley takes on one of the most persistent fantasies in music education: the "perfect" student who practices every day, loves scales, finds the metronome comforting, and never complains.
That child, she argues, does not exist—and if she did, Elizabeth wouldn't want to teach her. Drawing on her own humbling experience as a mother who once asked a master teacher how far her nine-year-old cellist daughter could go (only to be told, "I don't know"), Elizabeth explores why talent is far less interesting than what happens the first time a child truly can't do something.
She weaves in psychologist Carol Dweck on growth mindset, Albert Bandura on self-efficacy, Lev Vygotsky's zone of proximal development, Donald Winnicott's "good enough mother," and Angela Duckworth's concept of grit—all to make the case that children are not tiny adults but human beings under construction.
Along the way, she shares stories of students who practice 40% of what she assigns and are shocked she can tell, kids who spend half the lesson on the floor and somehow learn everything, and the brutal, boring, 4,000-hour reality behind every "talented" performance at Carnegie Hall.
Whether your child is the anxious kid, the perfectionist, the comedian, or the one who asks why, this episode is a reassurance: your child is not supposed to be done. They're a child. And that's exactly the point.
Find Elizabeth here:
Website
https://www.elizabethfaidley.com/
YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/@FaidleyStudio
Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/faidleystudio
Podcast
https://rss.com/podcasts/its-more-than-the-violin/
- In the debut episode of It's More Than the Violin, veteran violin teacher Elizabeth Faidley pulls back the curtain on what 26 years of teaching really looks like—and it's far more than scales and bow holds.
From staring at children's thumbs with the intensity of international diplomacy to navigating scheduling crises that rival Pentagon operations, Elizabeth introduces the five core philosophies that have shaped her teaching: foundational technique first, fun with no fear, the art of triage, every student is my favorite, and the power of communication.
Along the way, she shares unforgettable stories—a mother nearly hit by a car on Broadway over a dropped Mendelssohn line, a parent jumping on her windshield, and the family who showed up 20 minutes early while she was still in the shower.
Whether you're a teacher, a parent, or a student, this episode makes one thing clear: teaching the violin is actually a surprisingly small part of teaching the violin. It's more than the violin—and that's exactly the point.
Find Elizabeth here:
Website
https://www.elizabethfaidley.com/
YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/@FaidleyStudio
Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/faidleystudio
Podcast
https://rss.com/podcasts/its-more-than-the-violin/
- Hosted by Elizabeth Faidley, a violin teacher with 26 years of experience and thousands of students and teachers behind her, It's More Than The Violin explores everything that happens when you try to help a child grow through music.
Because teaching violin is never just about teaching violin. It's about children, parents, practicing, fear, confidence, talent, motivation, adolescence, and education—all the wonderful, ridiculous, and complicated things that come with the territory.
Each episode digs into how children actually learn music: early childhood and adolescent education, practicing, motivation, anxiety, performance, and what happens as a child's relationship with music changes over time. Whether you're a parent, a teacher, or simply someone who cares about how kids grow, this podcast is for anyone who suspects that the lessons learned at the music stand reach far beyond it.
Find Elizabeth here:
Website
https://www.elizabethfaidley.com/
YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/@FaidleyStudio
Podcast
https://rss.com/podcasts/its-more-than-the-violin/
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About It's More Than the Violin
Hosted by world-renowned violin pedagogue Elizabeth Faidley, It’s More Than the Violin is about what actually happens when you spend 26 years teaching children music.Spoiler: very little of it is just about the violin.Yes, there are scales, concertos, auditions, competitions, crooked bows, collapsing wrists, and an absolutely unreasonable amount of time spent discussing someone’s pinky. But teaching a child to play an instrument means teaching a child, and children come with confidence, fear, ambition, boredom, perfectionism, parents, adolescence, anxiety, enormous feelings, questionable practice habits, and the occasional complete meltdown over four measures of Bach.Drawing on more than two decades of teaching students and mentoring teachers around the world, Elizabeth talks about how children actually learn, why some practice and some absolutely do not, what motivation really looks like, what happens when talented kids become teenagers, and how parents can help without making everyone insane.There will be stories, psychology, education, opinions acquired the hard way, and probably more discussion of children’s thumbs than any podcast reasonably needs.Podcast website
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