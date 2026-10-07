A Heart for the Charts is a brand-new podcast focusing on the Billboard charts and the deep, rich history of Joel Whitburn’s Record Research, which has been publishing invaluable books based on chart data since 1970. Hosted by five of the leading chart authorities in the world, each episode delves into a different aspect of the charts, from what it means to appear on the Hot 100 to the experience of being Number One to how the charts have affected peoples’ lives…and much more. Special guests appearing on upcoming episodes include Thelma Houston, Kim Carnes, Rupert Holmes, and Gretchen Christopher of the Fleetwoods, with more to be announced. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

What is it like to have the Number One song In the country? Two people who have topped the Billboard Hot 100 tell us exactly what it feels like. Special guests Thelma Houston (“Don’t Leave Me This Way”) and Gretchen Christopher of the Fleetwoods (“Come Softly To Me,” “Mr. Blue”) describe their very different paths to pole position and recall how they found out they were on top of the chart and how having a Number One hit changed their lives and careers. Connect with Joel Whitburn’s Record Research: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/recordresearch/ TikTok: tiktok.com/@record.research YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@recordresearchinc Website: https://www.recordresearch.com/ See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About A Heart for the Charts

About A Heart for the Charts

About A Heart for the Charts