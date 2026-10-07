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13 episodes
- This week we're bringing you a special mix to get ready for Head Trip Festival this weekend. 60 minutes of the best tracks from Calvin Harris, Skrillex, Chris Lake, Swedish House Mafia, KETTAMA + more.
Proximity Radio is where the world's biggest artists, rising talent, and breakthrough records come together. Every episode delivers a curated mix of new music, timeless classics, exclusive premieres, and the tracks defining the future of electronic music.
Join the Proximity Insider List
radio.prxmusic.com
Want the stories behind the music?
Check out In Close Proximity, our companion interview series featuring deeper conversations with artists shaping dance music today.
Follow Proximity
Spotify Playlist!: http://spoti.fi/Proximity
YouTube: / @Proximity
Instagram: / proximity
TikTok: / @proximity
Discord - / discord
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- This week's episode is packed with house music from Mau P, Julian Jordan, No Mana, Jackie Hollander, Odd Mob & more.
Proximity Radio is where the world's biggest artists, rising talent, and breakthrough records come together. Every episode delivers a curated mix of new music, timeless classics, exclusive premieres, and the tracks defining the future of electronic music.
Join the Proximity Insider List
radio.prxmusic.com
Want the stories behind the music?
Check out In Close Proximity, our companion interview series featuring deeper conversations with artists shaping dance music today.
Follow Proximity
Spotify Playlist!: http://spoti.fi/Proximity
YouTube: / @Proximity
Instagram: / proximity
TikTok: / @proximity
Discord - / discord
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- This week's episode is classic Proximity. The newest heaters from Madeon, Skrillex, NURKO, Seven Lions, ILLENIUM & Said the Sky.
Proximity Radio is where the world's biggest artists, rising talent, and breakthrough records come together. Every episode delivers a curated mix of new music, timeless classics, exclusive premieres, and the tracks defining the future of electronic music.
Join the Proximity Insider List
radio.prxmusic.com
Want the stories behind the music?
Check out In Close Proximity, our companion interview series featuring deeper conversations with artists shaping dance music today.
Follow Proximity
Spotify Playlist!: http://spoti.fi/Proximity
YouTube: / @Proximity
Instagram: / proximity
TikTok: / @proximity
Discord - / discord
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Matisse & Sadko bring their signature progressive sound to this week’s Proximity Radio mix, blending euphoric melodies and deeper grooves into 60 minutes of pure energy.
Proximity Radio is where the world's biggest artists, rising talent, and breakthrough records come together. Every episode delivers a curated mix of new music, timeless classics, exclusive premieres, and the tracks defining the future of electronic music.
Join the Proximity Insider List
radio.prxmusic.com
Want the stories behind the music?
Check out In Close Proximity, our companion interview series featuring deeper conversations with artists shaping dance music today.
Follow MATISSE & SADKO
Instagram: Instagram.com/matissesadko
TikTok: tiktok.com/@matissesadkomusic
X: x.com/MatisseSadko
Follow Proximity
Spotify Playlist!: http://spoti.fi/Proximity
YouTube: / @Proximity
Instagram: / proximity
TikTok: / @proximity
Discord - / discord
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Brand new 60 minute mix from Proximity. Expect some heavy hitters and high energy tracks in this episode from Max Styler, Swedish House Mafia, Porter Robinson, HILLS + more.
Proximity Radio is where the world's biggest artists, rising talent, and breakthrough records come together. Every episode delivers a curated mix of new music, timeless classics, exclusive premieres, and the tracks defining the future of electronic music.
Join the Proximity Insider List
radio.prxmusic.com
Want the stories behind the music?
Check out In Close Proximity, our companion interview series featuring deeper conversations with artists shaping dance music today.
Follow Proximity
Spotify Playlist!: http://spoti.fi/Proximity
YouTube: / @Proximity
Instagram: / proximity
TikTok: / @proximity
Discord - / discord
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Proximity Radio
Proximity Radio is where the global dance community connects with the sounds of tomorrow. Dropping bi-weekly, we bring you exclusive premieres and raw conversations with industry heavyweights and the next wave of innovators defining the electronic landscape. Your favorite music, you haven't heard yet.
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- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Proximity Radio
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Proximity Radio: Podcasts in Family