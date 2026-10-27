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182 episodes
- Guest host Ian Svenonius takes over LaunchLeft to explore the boundaries of underground rock and roll. As an author, musician, and filmmaker, Ian shares his unique perspective on navigating music industry trends, exploring various music genres, and preserving artistic authenticity in a highly digital world.
Ian officially launches the independent music duo Crush, featuring Cole Alexander and Zumi Rosow of the Black Lips. Cole and Zumi discuss their debut vinyl release, the raw power of the live music experience, and how they channel their creative chaos to formulate a sound that refuses to be categorized or restrained.
What You Will Learn in This Episode
✅ How Crush maintains creative control across multiple music genres.
✅ Why the live music experience is vital for independent musicians.
✅ The impact of musical influences on their artistic philosophy.
✅ How to harness creative chaos to craft true underground rock and roll.
LaunchLeft champions artists for whom radical creativity is a necessity. Support these artists by streaming, sharing, and showing up at live events. Donate to keep independent, left-of-center voices thriving. If you enjoyed this episode, don't forget to rate, subscribe, and leave a review to help more listeners discover LaunchLeft!
TIMESTAMPS
00:00 Guest host Ian Svenonius launches the band Crush
03:10 Cole Alexander and Zumi Rosow explain their varied musical influences and rejecting strict music genres.
06:20 Zumi Rosow reflects on learning the saxophone in rock and childhood art programs.
11:25 How the saxophone cuts through the noise in rock and roll history.
17:15 The band details their debut vinyl release and preserving the live music experience.
20:15 The group jokes about playing with holograms and super intelligence technology.
25:55 Ian coins a new genre called Malibu Barbie Dream House Rock.
29:30 Unpacking the concept of the chaos frequency.
36:10 The conversation shifts to OCD, religious rituals, and ancient history.
01:00:37 Ian wraps up this masterclass in underground rock and roll.
TAKEAWAYS
💎 Blending multiple music genres allows bands to avoid being boxed in.
💎 Leaning into creative chaos forces audiences to stay present and experience the moment.
💎 Withholding immediate digital access can build anticipation and restores value to physical music.
💎 True underground rock and roll relies on genuine artistic authenticity and creative control.
ABOUT THE GUESTS
Crush is an electrifying independent music duo formed by Cole Alexander and Zumi Rosow, both prominent members of the Black Lips. Zumi is a multi-instrumentalist, artist, and designer who brings distinct saxophone skills and visual flair to the project. Cole, a singer and guitarist, provides a raw and unpredictable energy that defines their sound. Together, they released their highly anticipated debut 45 on Glue Moon Records. They are dedicated to delivering an unmatched live music experience that challenges modern music industry trends.
Cole: https://www.instagram.com/oldkingcoleyounger/
Zumi: https://www.instagram.com/fangusz666/
ABOUT THE HOST
Ian Svenonius is an acclaimed author, musician, and filmmaker renowned in the underground music scene. He has released numerous books and dozens of records, consistently pushing boundaries with his artistic philosophy. Currently, his latest record is ESCAPE-ISM’s "Charge of The Love Brigade" on Radical Elite Records. He recently wrote and produced a stage play called "The Story of Johnny Lightning," cementing his status as a multi disciplinary creator. His expanded edition of "Supernatural Strategies for Making a Rock ’n’ Roll Group" continues to influence DIY music artists globally.
https://www.iansvenonius.com
Ivan: https://www.instagram.com/ian_f_svenonius/
RESOURCES MENTIONED
Come On Blood 7" by CRUSH
LaunchLeft Podcast Smart Link
KEYWORDS
LaunchLeft podcast, Ian Svenonius interview, Crush, Black Lips, independent musicians, DIY music artists, women in alternative music, creative process interview, artistic authenticity, self-produced music, alternative rock podcast, ESCAPE-ISM, Come On Blood, underground rock and roll, music genres, live music experience, creative control, saxophone in rock, musical influences, debut vinyl release, creative chaos, music industry trends, artistic philosophy, underground music scene, Music discovery podcast, independent artists, Emerging artists music, Independent music podcast, Rain Phoenix podcast, new wave and punk podcast
- Musician, photographer and writer Melissa Auf der Maur shares stories from her memoir Even the Good Girls Will Cry and her pro human artistic approach. She explores her analog era artistic process from her touring years before digital media transformed creative culture.
Melissa, host of this episode, launches interdisciplinary sculptor Petra Szilagyi to discuss their interactive prayer space work and the Apocalypse Anonymous project. Together, they explore a 12 step spiritual framework, sacred artistic spaces, and how independent artists build community outside corporate spaces.
What You Will Learn in This Episode
✅ How Melissa Auf der Maur draws from her analog era artistic process.
✅ Why Petra Szilagyi built an interactive prayer space for real connection.
✅ How the Apocalypse Anonymous project creates community through recovery.
✅ How cross generational creative connection sustains art outside corporate spaces.
LaunchLeft champions artists for whom radical creativity is a necessity. Support these artists by streaming, sharing, and showing up at live events. Donate to keep independent, left-of-center voices thriving. If you enjoyed this episode, don't forget to rate, subscribe, and leave a review to help more listeners discover LaunchLeft!
TIMESTAMPS
00:05 Melissa Auf der Maur introduces Petra Szilagyi
02:07 Meeting through Hawthorne Valley Farm and shared spiritual Waldorf connections
10:10 Breakthrough spiritual moments and Melissa on memoir Even the Good Girls Will Cry 18:00 Petra on studying politics, music, and the unveiling after September 11th
23:30 Studying performance art, West Africa experiences, and Yoruba knowledge systems 28:20 Leaving tour life to found Basilica Hudson non profit arts center
36:30 Petra on 12 step recovery, prayer, and building the first interactive prayer space
44:48 Petra Szilagyi is launched as they discuss post human experience and technology
55:02 Exploring the Apocalypse Anonymous project and redefining the apocalypse
01:05:24 Translating 12 step spiritual framework into community arts and future gatherings
KEY TAKEAWAYS
True creative freedom requires stepping away from digital noise to build grounded physical spaces for community.
Embracing an interactive prayer space allows artists to foster spiritual connection without relying on rigid religious dogma.
The Apocalypse Anonymous project shows how recovery tools can transform existential anxiety into collective artistic expression.
Long-term artistic authenticity thrives when creators build independent platforms and foster cross generational creative connection.
ABOUT THE GUESTS
MELISSA AUF DER MAUR Before becoming the bassist for 90s alternative rock bands Hole and the Smashing Pumpkins, Montreal born Melissa Auf der Maur studied photography at Concordia University. She maintained her daily practice while on the road, requesting a roll of 35mm film at every venue as part of her rider, resulting in over 10,000 images documenting life onstage and away from crowds. A major exhibition of Auf der Maur's photographs is on view at the Art Gallery of Ontario from September 2, 2026, accompanied by a hardback photobook published by the AGO and DelMonico Books. Her photographs have been featured in National Geographic and Spin, and in 2010 she cofounded the non profit arts center Basilica Hudson in upstate New York. This past March, Auf der Maur published her memoir, Even the Good Girls Will Cry.
PETRA SZILAGYI Petra Szilagyi is an interdisciplinary sculptor, artist, and educator currently based in Somerville, Massachusetts. Raised in Los Angeles and educated at Williams College and VCU, Szilagyi works extensively with woodworking, installation, performance, and visual art and sculpture. Their work focuses on exploring spiritual awakening through contemporary art and sculpture while designing non denominational sacred artistic spaces that invite public participation. Szilagyi created the Apocalypse Anonymous project, an interactive initiative blending a 12 step spiritual framework with contemporary art and performance. Their installations have been featured at major venues including MASS MoCA and the Center for Contemporary Arts in Lagos, Nigeria.
RESOURCES MENTIONED
Even the Good Girls Will Cry by Melissa Auf der Maur
Basilica Hudson
MASS MoCA
LaunchLeft Podcast Smart Link
GUEST RESOURCES
MELISSA LINKS:
https://x333x.net/
https://basilicahudson.org/
https://www.instagram.com/x333x/
PETRA LINKS:
https://www.petraszilagyi.com/
https://www.instagram.com/auntiebotox/
SEO KEYWORDS
LaunchLeft podcast, Melissa Auf der Maur interview, Petra Szilagyi, Hole, Smashing Pumpkins, independent musicians, DIY music artists, women in alternative music, creative process interview, artistic authenticity, self-produced music, alternative rock podcast, underground music scene, Emerging artists music, Independent music podcast, Rain Phoenix podcast, Alternative rock podcast, Underground music, new wave and punk podcast, Even the Good Girls Will Cry, analog era artistic process, Apocalypse Anonymous project, interactive prayer space, pro human artistic approach, visual art and sculpture, cross generational creative connection, 12 step spiritual framework, post human experience, non profit arts center, sacred artistic spaces.
- Guest host Rich Tupica sits down for an electrifying John Flansburgh interview, diving headfirst into four decades of They Might Be Giants magic. John shares insider stories about their latest album, The World Is to Dig, the true craft behind pop music songwriting, wild vocal lessons, and why staying curious keeps an indie band thriving.
Then, John proudly launches Texas duo Tele Novella, taking listeners into their world of folk fantasy music. Discover how their cassette-tracked magic and visual flair prove that radical DIY artistry is alive and kicking.
What You’ll Learn This Episode:
✅ How John Flansburgh approaches pop music songwriting and creative growth.
✅ Why Tele Novella embraces folk fantasy music and theatrical visual art.
✅ The role of independent record labels in shaping underground scenes.
✅ How vocal training for singers and studio curiosity foster longevity.
LaunchLeft champions artists for whom radical creativity is a necessity. Support these artists by streaming, sharing, and showing up at live events. Donate to keep independent, left-of-center voices thriving. If you enjoyed this episode, don't forget to rate, subscribe, and leave a review to help more listeners discover LaunchLeft!
TIMESTAMPS
00:00 Rich Tupica welcomes John Flansburgh to discuss the new They Might Be Giants album, The World Is to Dig
01:45 John on choosing power pop covers like Starry Eyes and Istanbul
05:00 Reflections on DJing, doo-wop, and vintage musical gear techniques
08:45 Thoughts on Alex Chilton, Paul Westerberg, and fame
16:25 Aiming for pure pop music songwriting and crafting memorable melodies
20:30 Recording studio experimentation behind the instrumental Peggy Guggenheim 25:20 The reality of Dial-A-Song, tour props, and visual art decisions
31:55 Michael Azerrad profile and taking vocal training for singers
42:10 Early punk rock history memories and seeing bands at The Rat
46:55 Second guest is launched: John introduces Tele Novella
KEY TAKEAWAYS
💎 Creative freedom thrives when artists focus on making captivating work rather than chasing temporary industry trends.
💎 Tele Novella builds a distinct identity by pairing analog textures with theatrical storytelling free of self-conscious vanity.
💎 True artistic longevity requires curiosity, continuous skill development, and embracing studio experimentation.
💎 Performing for small, dedicated crowds builds resilient foundational confidence that sustains long musical careers.
RESOURCE LINKS:
LaunchLeft Podcast Smart Link
JOHN FLANSBURGH LINKS:
https://www.theymightbegiants.com/
https://www.instagram.com/tmbghq/
https://www.youtube.com/@theymightbegiantsofficial
TELE NOVELLA LINKS:
https://telenovella.bandcamp.com/
https://www.instagram.com/telenovellaband/
https://www.killrockstars.com/artists/tele-novella
BIOGRAPHIES:
JOHN FLANSBURGH (THEY MIGHT BE GIANTS)
John Flansburgh is a founding member of the multi-Grammy-winning duo They Might Be Giants, who treat the entire history of popular music as a trampoline rather than a rulebook. Alongside John Linnell, he has built an iconic four-decade career defined by esoteric references, melodic left turns, and unyielding creative independence. On their album The World Is to Dig (Idlewild Recordings), the band continues to fire ideas like particles in a perpetual motion experiment. Untethered from trends and immune to nostalgia, Flansburgh remains a relentless champion of left-of-center music and artistic curiosity.
TELE NOVELLA
Tele Novella is a Texas-based duo currently residing in the small rural town of Lockhart, Texas, where they find inspiration for their medieval-western sound. With fable-like storytelling and thoughtfully crafted arrangements, their cinematically evocative recordings often contain chimes, dulcimers, toys, and vibraphones. Self-described as Folk-Fantasy and Magical Realism, their lyrics carry an otherworldly transmission recorded via cassette 8-track recorder. Released via Kill Rock Stars, Tele Novella crafts a distinct American Gothic vision that blends childlike wonder with wise storytelling.
- Music icons Chuck D of Public Enemy and John Densmore of The Doors explore the concept of LaunchLeft and examine how raw creative expression bridges generations. The conversation centers on the intersection of hip hop and poetry, highlighting how rhythms and spoken word art carry powerful cultural histories.
Shifting the spotlight left of center, these legends launch two phenomenal independent creators: Oklahoma City rapper and community activist Jabee, and visionary LA poet Kamau Daaood. From founding historic jazz spaces to using hip hop for neighborhood revitalization, this episode uncovers how building community through independent music creates an enduring artistic legacy.
What You’ll Learn This Episode:
✅ How John Densmore honors social justice poetry and uses music mentorship to elevate new voices
✅ Why Jabee embraces a grassroots movement framework to transform local communities
✅ The power of a collaborative record to unite diverse genres like jazz and hip hop
✅ How independent creators preserve creative expression by staying true to their neighborhoods
LaunchLeft champions artists for whom radical creativity is a necessity. Support these artists by streaming, sharing, and showing up at live events. Donate to keep independent, left-of-center voices thriving. If you enjoyed this episode, don't forget to rate, subscribe, and leave a review to help more listeners discover LaunchLeft!
IN THIS EPISODE:
00:00 Shepard Fairey welcomes musical icons John Densmore and Chuck D
01:19 John Densmore details his collaborative record work and poetry appreciation
02:23 John Densmore recites powerful social justice poetry from Etheridge Knight
05:02 Kamau Daaood is launched as a visionary LA poet and community organizer
06:48 Reciting Kamau Daaood's evocative stanzas on the jazz and hip hop space
08:15 Jabee is launched as Chuck D introduces the independent hip hop artist
09:08 Chuck D explains the grassroots movement behind discovering Jabee online
11:55 How Jabee transformed early radio airplay into sustained community activism
14:59 Chuck D on his collaborative record curation with emerging Canadian vocalists
17:05 Jabee shares a personal audio message honoring Chuck D's music mentorship
KEY TAKEAWAYS:
💎 Artistic freedom thrives when creators protect their raw creative expression without corporate compromise.
💎 Independent creators can leverage their localized platforms to spark a powerful grassroots movement.
💎 Real community activism builds sustainable creative ecosystems that outlast standard promotional cycles.
💎 A true artistic legacy is cemented by mentoring and launching the next generation of rule breakers.
RESOURCE LINKS:
LaunchLeft Podcast Smart Link
SHEPARD FAIREY
https://obeygiant.com
https://www.instagram.com/obeygiant
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shepard_Fairey
CHUCK D
https://www.instagram.com/mrchuckd
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chuck_D
JOHN DENSMORE
https://www.johndensmore.com
https://www.instagram.com/johndensmore
https://www.facebook.com/johndensmore1
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Densmore
JABEE LINKS:
https://www.instagram.com/mynameisjabee
https://jabee-mmg.bandcamp.com/
KAMAU DAAOOD LINKS:
https://www.leimertparkmovie.com/team/kamau-daaood/
BIOGRAPHIES:
John Densmore is the legendary drummer of the seminal rock band The Doors. Beyond his foundational place in rock history, he is an accomplished author, poet, and advocate for independent artists. His lifelong dedication to creative expression fuels his current work bridging the worlds of jazz, rock, and spoken word poetry.
Chuck D is the iconic co-founder and frontman of the legendary hip hop group Public Enemy. A fierce activist, author, and digital pioneer, he continues to redefine music mentorship through his global curatorial platform, Rap Station. He works tirelessly to support independent musicians and community-driven arts programs worldwide.
Jabee is an acclaimed hip hop artist and Emmy-award-winning community activist based in Oklahoma City. Known for his sharp lyrical execution and grassroots movement projects, he owns local businesses that serve as creative hubs for the neighborhood. He uses hip hop as a direct vehicle for community empowerment and social change.
Kamau Daaood is a celebrated Los Angeles poet, educator, and a fixture of the West Coast spoken word art community. He co-founded The World Stage in Leimert Park, a legendary performance space fostering jazz and poetry. He remains a vital carrier of ancestral knowledge and creative expression.
- Shepard Fairey hosts cultural icons Chuck D of Public Enemy and John Densmore of The Doors as they discuss their groundbreaking collaboration, DOPE | No Country for Old Men. What happens when different genres collide with a purpose? Their conversation explores activism, artistic responsibility, hip hop and rock history, creative evolution, spoken word, poetry, social change, and the power of music to challenge systems. Together, they reveal how generations of artists can unite to create meaningful work in a time of distraction and division.
What You Will Learn in This Episode:
✅ How Chuck D and John Densmore merged hip hop, rock, poetry, and activism to create DOPE.
✅ Why artists have a responsibility to challenge power structures and inspire critical thinking.
✅ The similarities between rap lyricism, spoken word poetry, and jazz improvisation.
✅ How collaboration across generations and genres can spark new creativity and cultural dialogue.
LaunchLeft champions artists for whom radical creativity is a necessity. Support these artists by streaming, sharing, and showing up at live events. Donate to keep independent, left-of-center voices thriving. If you enjoyed this episode, don’t forget to rate, subscribe, and leave a review to help more listeners discover LaunchLeft!
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Welcome to LaunchLeft
00:01:34 Shepard Fairey praises Chuck D's book Hour of Chaos
00:05:58 Activism, civil rights movements, and why DOPE matters now
00:17:00 How the DOPE collaboration first came together
00:22:54 John Densmore on rap as an art form equal to jazz improvisation
00:25:52 Learning hip hop production, drum machines, and creative evolution
00:28:15 Etheridge Knight, poetry, and spoken word influences on the album
00:38:00 "Artificial Intelligence vs. Ancestral Intelligence" discussion
00:44:29 Revisiting Doors history through the song "Doomsday"
00:46:56 "Everybody gets older, but they don't get elder"
01:05:21 Building bridges through art, education, and cultural conversation
KEY TAKEAWAYS:
💎Great Art Bridges Generations and Genres: DOPE demonstrates that meaningful collaboration isn't limited by age, genre, or background. Chuck D and John Densmore found common ground through activism, storytelling, and a shared desire to create art that matters.
💎Activism Remains Central to Creativity: Music can be a vehicle for social awareness and change. Their work continues the tradition of artists using their platforms to challenge injustice and inspire dialogue.
💎Hip Hop and Rock Share More Than People Realize: The conversation reveals deep connections between rap, rock, jazz, poetry, and spoken word. Great music transcends genre labels and is rooted in expression, rhythm, and truth.
💎Experience Doesn't Automatically Create Wisdom: One of the most powerful themes is the distinction between aging and becoming an elder. The discussion centers on mentorship, responsibility, and passing knowledge to future generations.
ABOUT THE GUESTS:
SHEPARD FAIREY is a contemporary street artist, graphic designer, activist, and founder of OBEY Clothing and creative agency Studio Number One. In 1989, while at Rhode Island School of Design studying for his Bachelor of Fine Arts in Illustration, Shepard Fairey created the “Andre the Giant has a Posse” sticker that later evolved into the OBEY GIANT art campaign. In 2008, his portrait of then-Democratic candidate Barack Obama became an internationally recognized emblem of hope. He is known for the “We The People” campaign debuted during the 2017 Women’s Marches worldwide. Fairey has painted more than 140 public murals, become one of the most sought-after and provocative artists globally, and changed the way people converse about art and view the urban landscape.
JOHN DENSMORE is the drummer for the legendary rock band The Doors. In 1993, he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and since then, he has earned a Grammy® Lifetime Achievement Award and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In addition to his three books, the best-selling Riders on the Storm: My Life with Jim Morrison & The Doors, The Doors Unhinged: Jim Morrison’s Legacy Goes On Trial and The Seekers: Meetings With Remarkable Musicians (and Other Artists), his writing has also been featured in the Los Angeles Times, Rolling Stone, the Guardian, the Nation, and Chicago Tribune, among others. He lives in Los Angeles.
CHUCK D is a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, cultural icon, hip-hop legend, social activist, author, digital music pioneer, visual artist and multi-media producer. Known worldwide as the co-founder of Public Enemy, he ignited a movement with his fearless lyrics and remains one of the most influential figures in contemporary culture.
Creating and delivering groundbreaking music since 1987, Public Enemy and Chuck D have been the subjects of exhibits at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the GRAMMY Museum and the GRAMMY Hall of Fame.
In addition to his work with Public Enemy and his solo career, Chuck D released an album with John Densmore of The Doors. He is also a visual artist whose work has been exhibited in galleries and museums worldwide and is included in the permanent collection of the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African American History and Culture. A retrospective of his work was published by Genesis Books in 2023 entitled “Livin’ Loud” and he has released a series of graphic novels and illustrated books. Chuck runs a magazine titled Rap Central Station, the cultural media app Bring the Noise, hosts a show on SiriusXM and has written several books.
RESOURCES:
LaunchLeft Podcast Smart Link
GUEST RESOURCES:
SHEPARD FAIREY
https://obeygiant.com
https://www.instagram.com/obeygiant
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shepard_Fairey
CHUCK D
https://www.instagram.com/mrchuckd
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chuck_D
JOHN DENSMORE
https://www.johndensmore.com
https://www.instagram.com/johndensmore
https://www.facebook.com/johndensmore1
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Densmore
Books Mentioned:
Hour of Chaos: The History of Public Enemy and American Rap Music by Chuck D
Follow the Music by Jack Holzman
Bones of My Father by Etheridge Knight
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About LaunchLeft
LaunchLeft is a music discovery podcast where famed creatives launch emerging artists. Hosted by Rain Phoenix you can expect in-depth conversations with well-known musicians discussing their process and, throwing light to emerging artists. LaunchLeft is an alliance of artists who break from the norm and lean into the unique. We enlist famed creatives to launch emerging artists. For full video episodes go to LaunchLeft.com/PodcastPodcast website
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