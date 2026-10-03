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House Guest

Scott Evans
Entertainment NewsNews
House Guest
Latest episode

57 episodes

  • House Guest

    Kerry Washington Came To Play!

    10/03/2026 | 1h 24 mins.
    Neighbors, @kerrywashingtonvideo came over and brought Oprah AND Tina Turner with her 😂 Y’all, she’s a good time!

    We get into how she brings her characters to life, motherhood, and what inspired her to bring back her podcast, The Street You Grew Up On. We also talk about her new Netflix film Animals with Ben Affleck, and what she and Jamie Foxx are potentially cooking up.

    Kerry shares about her ongoing search for her biological father, including how the person who helped identify the Golden State Killer became part of her search team.

    And of course, I couldn’t let her leave without some friendly competition. We take a spin around the block with cultural trivia and face some dilemmas that’ll have y’all asking yourselves what YOU would do.

    Neighbors, which of Kerry’s characters would you invite to your house, and which one are you keeping outside? 😂 Let me know in the comments!

    🚀🚀🚀

    House Guest is powered by our friends at WellWithAll. A lightly sparkling anytime energy drink built from a blend of fruit and vegetable juices. Get 15% off with code HOUSEGUEST: https://scan.wellwithall.com/houseguest

    ⭐️⭐️⭐️ SHOW PARTNERS ⭐️⭐️⭐️

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    Chapters

    00:00:00 Intro
    00:01:37 The Kerry Crush
    00:03:37 Kerry's New Movie
    00:06:28 Kerry The Director
    00:08:40 Morally Speaking
    00:10:12 Who Do You Save?
    00:13:40 Protecting Your Children
    00:15:18 Holiday Decorating
    00:16:57 Neighbor Notes
    00:20:23 Hostage Situation
    00:21:35 Self Driving Cars
    00:22:17 Imperfect Women
    00:24:14 Kerry's Acting Tools
    00:25:53 How House Guest Came To Be
    00:30:00 Scandal Finishing
    00:32:30 Django
    00:34:42 Playing Olivia Pope
    00:39:56 Growing Up In The Bronx
    00:43:09 Searching For Her Biological Father
    00:52:42 Kerry Talks About Her Family
    00:56:26 Kerry's Thoughts on Therapy
    01:01:44 The Street You Grew Up On
    01:06:00 Game Time: Spin The Block!

    **********************

    SUBSCRIBE TO SCOTT'S CHANNEL:
    https://t.ly/RpRIG

    JOIN THE COMMUNITY FOR MORE
    https://iamscottevans.substack.com/

    SCOTT'S INSTAGRAM:
    https://www.instagram.com/iamscottevans/

    SCOTT'S TIKTOK:
    https://www.tiktok.com/@iamscottevans

    Find more on Scott here:
    https://www.iamscottevans.com/
  • House Guest

    Game Night Got Out of Hand FAST

    09/26/2026 | 46 mins.
    Game Night is back baby! This time @BreshaWebb @bennypolizzi and Jerrie Johnson pulled up, and things got wildddd.
    We're playing My Money Is On You Boo. The categories are Poker Face, Nail the Run and Act Like You Know it. Keep a straight face, hit the high note and know your sh*t... easier said than done!
    Play along with us neighbors, and tell me in the comments: who would you put your money on?
    And if you had as much fun as we did, subscribe because there's more Game night coming your way!!
    **********************
    SUBSCRIBE TO SCOTT'S CHANNEL:
    https://t.ly/RpRIG
    JOIN THE COMMUNITY FOR MORE
    https://iamscottevans.substack.com/
    SCOTT'S INSTAGRAM:
    https://www.instagram.com/iamscottevans/
    SCOTT'S TIKTOK:
    https://www.tiktok.com/@iamscottevans
    Find more on Scott here:
    https://www.iamscottevans.com/
  • House Guest

    Is Josh Johnson Our Funniest House Guest Yet?

    09/24/2026 | 1h 22 mins.
    Neighbors, @JoshJohnsonComedy came through and I'm still in tears! I’ve never seen anyone approach a charcuterie board with as much wonder and genuine gratitude as Josh Johnson!
    We talked about the work it takes to write new comedy every week, how he got The Daily Show gig, and his friendship with Trevor Noah. Josh also shared the inspiration behind his tour, Josh Johnson’s Comedy Band Camp, and his HBO stand-up special, Symphony. And if you’re making something of your own, listen to what he says about doing the work and betting on yourself!
    Now I need to know: what’s your favorite charcuterie board combo? Cheese, cracker, spread, fruit. Give me the whole bite in the comments!
    🚀🚀🚀
    House Guest is powered by our friends at WellWithAll. A lightly sparkling anytime energy drink built from a blend of fruit and vegetable juices. Get 15% off with code HOUSEGUEST: https://scan.wellwithall.com/houseguest
    ⭐️⭐️⭐️ SHOW PARTNERS ⭐️⭐️⭐️
    Go to Macys.com for your Holiday refresh!
    Apply for your Apple Card today! https://bit.ly/4yjlxXU
    Try Yahoo Scout at scout.com
    Go to https://baskandlatherco.com and use code HOUSEGUEST for 20% off
    Chapters

    00:00:00 Intro
    00:01:26 Larger Crowds
    00:03:43 Ringing up Rats
    00:05:22 The Most Gracious Guest
    00:10:00 The Charcuterie Board
    00:14:30 Snooping Through Phones
    00:18:32 Selling Water
    00:19:39 Josh Doesn't Drive
    00:23:05 Someone's Choking
    00:27:06 Filming in Public
    00:33:05 Dog Poop Etiquette
    00:37:15 Josh's Hair Journey
    00:43:15 Josh's Brand of Comedy
    00:44:58 Josh's Love For Music
    00:47:12 Advice for Creatives
    00:49:07 College Years
    00:51:19 Josh's First Five
    00:53:33 Josh & Trevor Noah
    00:57:55 The State of Comedy
    01:02:06 Game Time!

    **********************
    SUBSCRIBE TO SCOTT'S CHANNEL:
    https://t.ly/RpRIG
    JOIN THE COMMUNITY FOR MORE
    https://iamscottevans.substack.com/
    SCOTT'S INSTAGRAM:
    https://www.instagram.com/iamscottevans/
    SCOTT'S TIKTOK:
    https://www.tiktok.com/@iamscottevans
    Find more on Scott here:
    https://www.iamscottevans.com/
  • House Guest

    Gen Z vs Millennials: Who Has More Game?

    09/11/2026 | 37 mins.
    What’s up, Neighbors?!
    Game Night is officially here, and for the first one Serena Page, Kordell Beckham and Ashby Florence came over ready to compete.
    We’re playing Choose Your Battles. You pick your opponent, then choose your category: Trivia, Brain Game or Skill. Win the battle, take a cube. Lose, hand one over. Simple enough… until everybody starts getting competitive.
    Somewhere along the way it became Gen Z vs me, and let’s just say I had my work cut out for me.
    Play along with us and tell me in the comments: who would you choose to battle, and in which category?
    And if you had as much fun as we did, subscribe because Game Night is just getting started.
    🚀🚀🚀
    Game Night is powered by our friends at WellWithAll. Get 15% off with code HOUSEGUEST: https://scan.wellwithall.com/houseguest
    ⭐️⭐️⭐️ SHOW PARTNERS ⭐️⭐️⭐️
    Apply for your Apple Card today! https://bit.ly/4yjlxXU
    **********************
    SUBSCRIBE TO SCOTT'S CHANNEL:
    https://t.ly/RpRIG
    JOIN THE COMMUNITY FOR MORE
    https://iamscottevans.substack.com/
    SCOTT'S INSTAGRAM:
    https://www.instagram.com/iamscottevans/
    SCOTT'S TIKTOK:
    https://www.tiktok.com/@iamscottevans
    Find more on Scott here:
    https://www.iamscottevans.com/
  • House Guest

    Jill Scott Says This Was the Best Night of Her Life

    09/05/2026 | 1h 20 mins.
    What's up, Neighbors?!
    @missjillscott came to the house, and this one is soulful, hilarious, emotional and probably one of my favorite conversations we’ve ever had.
    We talk about her return in Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Again?, motherhood, making music, friendship, gratitude and the life she’s built for herself. Jill opens up in a way that is so vulnerable, so honest and so full of gratitude, there were a few moments that completely caught me off guard.
    And then there’s the story about Prince, Stevie Wonder and what Jill calls the best night of her life. Y’all. Just wait.
    There are even more moments from my day with Jill that we couldn’t fit into the episode. Join us on Substack for bonus scenes, extended conversations and more from House Guest: https://iamscottevans.substack.com/t/bonus
    If Jill Scott impacted your life as much as she did mine, tell her in the comments!
    And if you’re new to the neighborhood, subscribe and come back every week. We’ve got a lot more coming.
    Chapters

    00:00:00 Intro
    00:01:38 Always Wanted To Be An Auntie
    00:02:38 Making a Water Ice
    00:04:40 Jill is Full of Glee
    00:07:54 Jill's Best Night of Her Life
    00:14:31 Full of Gratitude
    00:17:09 Jill & Tyler Perry
    00:18:56 Jill is Changing
    00:23:04 Why Did I Get Married Again
    00:26:00 Tasha Smith & Jill
    00:27:18 Get To Know You Game
    00:36:20 Jill's House Rule
    00:38:00 Jill in Botswana
    00:40:50 Jill Scott is in my Backyard
    00:41:39 Giving Jill Her Flowers
    00:49:27 Divine Intervention
    00:52:38 Game Time
    01:02:33 Why Jill Took a Break
    01:06:25 Jill Scott & Erykah Badu
    01:12:18 Why Jill Went Independent
    01:17:00 Game Continues

    ⭐️ ⭐️ Show Partners ⭐️ ⭐️
    Go to Macys.com for your fall refresh!
    Bath & Body Works: Shop the Reserve Collection now at https://www.bathandbodyworks.com/t/reserve-collection
    Apply for your Apple Card today! https://bit.ly/4yjlxXU
    Amazon Music: Music, podcasts, audiobooks. All in one app!
    Sign up and get 10% off at BetterHelp.com/HOUSEGUEST
    Go to https://baskandlatherco.com and use code HOUSEGUEST for 20% off
    **********************
    SUBSCRIBE TO SCOTT'S CHANNEL:
    https://t.ly/RpRIG
    JOIN THE COMMUNITY FOR MORE
    https://iamscottevans.substack.com/
    SCOTT'S INSTAGRAM:
    https://www.instagram.com/iamscottevans/
    SCOTT'S TIKTOK:
    https://www.tiktok.com/@iamscottevans
    Find more on Scott here:
    https://www.iamscottevans.com/
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About House Guest
House Guest is the Webby Award winning series from Scott Evans where food, fun, and conversation all come together. From Oscar winners to cultural icons, guests pull up to Scott’s house to eat, laugh, and open up in ways you don’t usually see. New episodes every other Friday!
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