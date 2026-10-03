What's up, Neighbors?!

@missjillscott came to the house, and this one is soulful, hilarious, emotional and probably one of my favorite conversations we’ve ever had.

We talk about her return in Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Again?, motherhood, making music, friendship, gratitude and the life she’s built for herself. Jill opens up in a way that is so vulnerable, so honest and so full of gratitude, there were a few moments that completely caught me off guard.

And then there’s the story about Prince, Stevie Wonder and what Jill calls the best night of her life. Y’all. Just wait.

There are even more moments from my day with Jill that we couldn’t fit into the episode. Join us on Substack for bonus scenes, extended conversations and more from House Guest: https://iamscottevans.substack.com/t/bonus

If Jill Scott impacted your life as much as she did mine, tell her in the comments!

And if you’re new to the neighborhood, subscribe and come back every week. We’ve got a lot more coming.

Chapters



00:00:00 Intro

00:01:38 Always Wanted To Be An Auntie

00:02:38 Making a Water Ice

00:04:40 Jill is Full of Glee

00:07:54 Jill's Best Night of Her Life

00:14:31 Full of Gratitude

00:17:09 Jill & Tyler Perry

00:18:56 Jill is Changing

00:23:04 Why Did I Get Married Again

00:26:00 Tasha Smith & Jill

00:27:18 Get To Know You Game

00:36:20 Jill's House Rule

00:38:00 Jill in Botswana

00:40:50 Jill Scott is in my Backyard

00:41:39 Giving Jill Her Flowers

00:49:27 Divine Intervention

00:52:38 Game Time

01:02:33 Why Jill Took a Break

01:06:25 Jill Scott & Erykah Badu

01:12:18 Why Jill Went Independent

01:17:00 Game Continues



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SUBSCRIBE TO SCOTT'S CHANNEL:

https://t.ly/RpRIG

JOIN THE COMMUNITY FOR MORE

https://iamscottevans.substack.com/

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https://www.instagram.com/iamscottevans/

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https://www.tiktok.com/@iamscottevans

Find more on Scott here:

https://www.iamscottevans.com/