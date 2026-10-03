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57 episodes
- Neighbors, @kerrywashingtonvideo came over and brought Oprah AND Tina Turner with her 😂 Y’all, she’s a good time!
We get into how she brings her characters to life, motherhood, and what inspired her to bring back her podcast, The Street You Grew Up On. We also talk about her new Netflix film Animals with Ben Affleck, and what she and Jamie Foxx are potentially cooking up.
Kerry shares about her ongoing search for her biological father, including how the person who helped identify the Golden State Killer became part of her search team.
And of course, I couldn’t let her leave without some friendly competition. We take a spin around the block with cultural trivia and face some dilemmas that’ll have y’all asking yourselves what YOU would do.
Neighbors, which of Kerry’s characters would you invite to your house, and which one are you keeping outside? 😂 Let me know in the comments!
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Chapters
00:00:00 Intro
00:01:37 The Kerry Crush
00:03:37 Kerry's New Movie
00:06:28 Kerry The Director
00:08:40 Morally Speaking
00:10:12 Who Do You Save?
00:13:40 Protecting Your Children
00:15:18 Holiday Decorating
00:16:57 Neighbor Notes
00:20:23 Hostage Situation
00:21:35 Self Driving Cars
00:22:17 Imperfect Women
00:24:14 Kerry's Acting Tools
00:25:53 How House Guest Came To Be
00:30:00 Scandal Finishing
00:32:30 Django
00:34:42 Playing Olivia Pope
00:39:56 Growing Up In The Bronx
00:43:09 Searching For Her Biological Father
00:52:42 Kerry Talks About Her Family
00:56:26 Kerry's Thoughts on Therapy
01:01:44 The Street You Grew Up On
01:06:00 Game Time: Spin The Block!
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- Game Night is back baby! This time @BreshaWebb @bennypolizzi and Jerrie Johnson pulled up, and things got wildddd.
We're playing My Money Is On You Boo. The categories are Poker Face, Nail the Run and Act Like You Know it. Keep a straight face, hit the high note and know your sh*t... easier said than done!
Play along with us neighbors, and tell me in the comments: who would you put your money on?
And if you had as much fun as we did, subscribe because there's more Game night coming your way!!
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- Neighbors, @JoshJohnsonComedy came through and I'm still in tears! I’ve never seen anyone approach a charcuterie board with as much wonder and genuine gratitude as Josh Johnson!
We talked about the work it takes to write new comedy every week, how he got The Daily Show gig, and his friendship with Trevor Noah. Josh also shared the inspiration behind his tour, Josh Johnson’s Comedy Band Camp, and his HBO stand-up special, Symphony. And if you’re making something of your own, listen to what he says about doing the work and betting on yourself!
Now I need to know: what’s your favorite charcuterie board combo? Cheese, cracker, spread, fruit. Give me the whole bite in the comments!
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Chapters
00:00:00 Intro
00:01:26 Larger Crowds
00:03:43 Ringing up Rats
00:05:22 The Most Gracious Guest
00:10:00 The Charcuterie Board
00:14:30 Snooping Through Phones
00:18:32 Selling Water
00:19:39 Josh Doesn't Drive
00:23:05 Someone's Choking
00:27:06 Filming in Public
00:33:05 Dog Poop Etiquette
00:37:15 Josh's Hair Journey
00:43:15 Josh's Brand of Comedy
00:44:58 Josh's Love For Music
00:47:12 Advice for Creatives
00:49:07 College Years
00:51:19 Josh's First Five
00:53:33 Josh & Trevor Noah
00:57:55 The State of Comedy
01:02:06 Game Time!
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- What’s up, Neighbors?!
Game Night is officially here, and for the first one Serena Page, Kordell Beckham and Ashby Florence came over ready to compete.
We’re playing Choose Your Battles. You pick your opponent, then choose your category: Trivia, Brain Game or Skill. Win the battle, take a cube. Lose, hand one over. Simple enough… until everybody starts getting competitive.
Somewhere along the way it became Gen Z vs me, and let’s just say I had my work cut out for me.
Play along with us and tell me in the comments: who would you choose to battle, and in which category?
And if you had as much fun as we did, subscribe because Game Night is just getting started.
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- What's up, Neighbors?!
@missjillscott came to the house, and this one is soulful, hilarious, emotional and probably one of my favorite conversations we’ve ever had.
We talk about her return in Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Again?, motherhood, making music, friendship, gratitude and the life she’s built for herself. Jill opens up in a way that is so vulnerable, so honest and so full of gratitude, there were a few moments that completely caught me off guard.
And then there’s the story about Prince, Stevie Wonder and what Jill calls the best night of her life. Y’all. Just wait.
There are even more moments from my day with Jill that we couldn’t fit into the episode. Join us on Substack for bonus scenes, extended conversations and more from House Guest: https://iamscottevans.substack.com/t/bonus
If Jill Scott impacted your life as much as she did mine, tell her in the comments!
And if you’re new to the neighborhood, subscribe and come back every week. We’ve got a lot more coming.
Chapters
00:00:00 Intro
00:01:38 Always Wanted To Be An Auntie
00:02:38 Making a Water Ice
00:04:40 Jill is Full of Glee
00:07:54 Jill's Best Night of Her Life
00:14:31 Full of Gratitude
00:17:09 Jill & Tyler Perry
00:18:56 Jill is Changing
00:23:04 Why Did I Get Married Again
00:26:00 Tasha Smith & Jill
00:27:18 Get To Know You Game
00:36:20 Jill's House Rule
00:38:00 Jill in Botswana
00:40:50 Jill Scott is in my Backyard
00:41:39 Giving Jill Her Flowers
00:49:27 Divine Intervention
00:52:38 Game Time
01:02:33 Why Jill Took a Break
01:06:25 Jill Scott & Erykah Badu
01:12:18 Why Jill Went Independent
01:17:00 Game Continues
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About House Guest
House Guest is the Webby Award winning series from Scott Evans where food, fun, and conversation all come together. From Oscar winners to cultural icons, guests pull up to Scott’s house to eat, laugh, and open up in ways you don’t usually see. New episodes every other Friday!Podcast website
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