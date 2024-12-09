Episode 239: Study Says DEI Makes People Into Literal Fascists (Unless It Doesn't)

This week on Blocked and Reported, Jesse and Katie discuss a new study on the downsides of DEI. Plus, the weird story behind the Science is God house and the New York Times is out with a bombshell report confirming what everyone already knew.KUOW - Let the Kids Dance!HystericalWhat Is That Lit-Up House Next to I-5 in Seattle? | Seattle MetThe Return of the Demon - The StrangerTransgender Activists Question the Movement's Confrontational Approach - The New York TimesOpinion | Diversity Trainings Don't Work. Here's What Could. - The New York TimesINSTRUCTING ANIMOSITY: How DEI Pedagogy Produces the Hostile Attribution Bias - Network Contagion Research Institute