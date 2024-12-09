Journalists Katie Herzog and Jesse Singal scour the internet for its craziest, silliest, most sociopathic content, part of an obsessive and ill-conceived attemp...
Episode 240: Political Violence Is So Lit
This week on Blocked and Reported, Jesse and Katie discuss the assassination of a CEO. Plus, a new lawsuit against a famed gender clinician, and more. United States v. Skrmetti - SCOTUSblogAmerica’s best-known practitioner of youth gender medicine is being sued This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.blockedandreported.org/subscribe
1:00:14
Premium: Dr. DisRespect Did Nothing Wrong, Except That One Time
This week on the Primo episode, Jesse and Katie discuss the cancelation of streamer Dr. DisRespect. Plus, multiple personalities and our own millennial Shakespeare.Multiple personality diagnosis confusing, not unbelievable, jury told in man's child abuse trial - ABC News To hear more, visit www.blockedandreported.org
17:05
Episode 239: Study Says DEI Makes People Into Literal Fascists (Unless It Doesn't)
This week on Blocked and Reported, Jesse and Katie discuss a new study on the downsides of DEI. Plus, the weird story behind the Science is God house and the New York Times is out with a bombshell report confirming what everyone already knew.KUOW - Let the Kids Dance!HystericalWhat Is That Lit-Up House Next to I-5 in Seattle? | Seattle MetThe Return of the Demon - The StrangerTransgender Activists Question the Movement’s Confrontational Approach - The New York TimesOpinion | Diversity Trainings Don’t Work. Here’s What Could. - The New York TimesINSTRUCTING ANIMOSITY: How DEI Pedagogy Produces the Hostile Attribution Bias - Network Contagion Research Institute This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.blockedandreported.org/subscribe
1:14:47
Premium: Hey Satan, Leave Redlands, California Alone!
This week on the Primo episode, Jesse and Katie discuss a demonic school board race in California. eyerollsandbloodlust on X: "Right now in Redlands, a lot of us are fully captivated by a small drama. It’s important that I explain it here because it’s truly hilarious." / X To hear more, visit www.blockedandreported.org
18:52
Episode 238: Bathroom Wars
This week on Blocked and Reported, Jesse and Katie discuss bathrooms, Bluesky, intramedia sniping, and, for Primos, a DEI officer takes the company card. Against Me!’s Transgender Front Woman Laura Jane Grace on Why She Wanted to Play North CarolinaDave Rubin Clips II (Parody) on XSarah McBride's late husband would be so very proud of her today🟡 Pivot to what | SemaforIs DEI in the Crosshairs at the U. of Michigan?Here's what Washtenaw County's racial equity officer is working on in her first days on the job8 Questions with Alize Asberry Payne — What's Left YpsiRacial equity officer forms Washtenaw County COVID-19 task force for people of color - mlive.comAlize Asberry Payne Slept (Ate and Ubered) Here: County DEI Dir. Charged $115K to County Credit Card – The Ann Arbor IndependentCounty DEI Director Fabricated Work, Education and Business Experience; She Got Hired and Makes $147K – The Ann Arbor Independent To hear more, visit www.blockedandreported.org
56:27
