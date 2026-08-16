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Naughty But Nice with Rob Shuter

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Naughty But Nice with Rob Shuter
Latest episode

1717 episodes

  • Naughty But Nice with Rob Shuter

    PEREZ HILTON’S SISTER BREAKS HER SILENCE, DAVID FOSTER DEFENDS MEGHAN MARKLE, AND MARGOT ROBBIE’S $50 MILLION BARBIE PAYDAY

    08/14/2026 | 20 mins.
    Perez Hilton’s sister Barbara Lavandeira is speaking publicly about the terrifying day her brother attempted suicide, saying she “didn’t recognize” the man she found. David Foster is pushing back on claims he deliberately snubbed Meghan Markle, insisting the viral moment was simply a misunderstanding. Meanwhile, Margot Robbie’s reported $50 million Barbie payday could make bringing her back for a sequel a very expensive proposition.
    Rob’s latest exclusives and insider reporting can be found at robshuter.substack.com
    My novel, It Started With A Whisper, is available now
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Naughty But Nice with Rob Shuter

    TRAVIS KELCE BREAKS SILENCE ON ‘CRAZY’ TAYLOR SWIFT WEDDING AS NICK REINER FACES NEW MURDER ALLEGATION AND OPRAH WINFREY DISTANCES HERSELF FROM DR. PHIL & DR. OZ’S POLITICS

    08/13/2026 | 22 mins.
    Travis Kelce is finally talking about the “crazy” night that turned Madison Square Garden into the biggest wedding venue on earth. Meanwhile, Nick Reiner is facing a new, more serious allegation in the deaths of his parents, director Rob Reiner and Michelle Reiner. And Oprah Winfrey is drawing a firm line between herself and the political paths taken by Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz.
    Rob’s latest exclusives and insider reporting can be found at robshuter.substack.com
    My novel, It Started With A Whisper, is available now
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Naughty But Nice with Rob Shuter

    FERGIE FLIES TO PORTUGAL, BRAD PITT’S WEDDING CONFESSION, AND BRUCE WILLIS MISSES FAMILY MILESTONE

    08/12/2026 | 20 mins.
    Sarah Ferguson is in Portugal meeting her newest granddaughter while Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor appears to be left behind. Meanwhile, Brad Pitt had reportedly already returned to drinking when he attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding, weeks before revealing he was no longer sober. And Bruce Willis missed his daughter’s wedding as his family continues to rally around him and protect his privacy during his health battle.
    Rob’s latest exclusives and insider reporting can be found at robshuter.substack.com
    My novel, It Started With A Whisper, is available now
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Naughty But Nice with Rob Shuter

    HOLLYWOOD CONFESSIONS: BRAD PITT DRINKS AGAIN, JON HAMM IS EXPECTING, AND BROOKE SHIELDS FIRES BACK AT A BODY-SHAMER

    08/11/2026 | 20 mins.
    Brad Pitt is opening up about a major change in his sobriety journey, revealing he has started drinking again after seven years without alcohol. Meanwhile, Jon Hamm is trading Don Draper for diaper duty—the 55-year-old Mad Men star and his wife, Anna Osceola, 38, are expecting their first child, three years after marrying in Big Sur. And Brooke Shields is proving confidence is the best comeback, joining her daughter Grier for a playful TikTok challenge in which the 20-year-old pretended to bully her mom over her gray hair, weight and wrinkles.
    Rob’s latest exclusives and insider reporting can be found at robshuter.substack.com
    My novel, It Started With A Whisper, is available now
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Naughty But Nice with Rob Shuter

    MARTHA STEWART STANDS FIRM AS MEGHAN MARKLE SEEKS PEACE, KEITH URBAN FEELS RELIEVED BY NICOLE KIDMAN’S NEW ROMANCE, AND ‘HARRY POTTER’ STAR MAKES MORE ON ONLYFANS

    08/10/2026 | 20 mins.
    Martha Stewart isn’t backing down after speaking about Meghan Markle, while Keith Urban is reportedly relieved that ex-wife Nicole Kidman has moved on. Meanwhile, Harry Potter star Jessie Cave says OnlyFans has completely transformed her finances, earning her more money than acting.
    Rob’s latest exclusives and insider reporting can be found at robshuter.substack.com
    My novel, It Started With A Whisper, is available now

    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Naughty But Nice with Rob Shuter
Rob Shuter is serving up some tea! Hear from America’s No. 1 gossip columnist as he’s joined by industry peeps and celebrity pals each day to break exclusive scoops and dish on the biggest Hollywood news. All in his naughty but nice signature style, of course. It’s always a pinch, never a punch!
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