Kicksville! The new Kicksville show will air on Wed. Sept. 16 at 9AM Eastern at www.wpkn.org 89.5FM Bridgeport CT and around the globe at https://apps.apple.com/us/app/wpkn/id6741170209?l=es-MX This action packed show includes the worldwide debut of the new record from our 5.6.7.8's gal who takes it to the limit with the Cheetah Beat! Hear all four sides (yes, two 45!) that are sure to curl your hair (and toes!). The best record I've heard since my babysitting days! Absolutely KILLER. Congrats and thanks to Time Bomb Records and Kenji Kodama, and Brett Barton and his Cheetah Beat bashers and Ronnie Yoshiko Fujiyama and the whole gang! There's more! We salute No-Fi recording artists The No-Counts , Germany best beat group, as they deliver the goods with their fabulous tunes - three guys rack up perfection! They appear on Birgit Fassbinder's Berlin Beat Invasion #8 this weekend, so if you are in Europa, be there! Bob Cantillo's sensational Mojo-Bone label gets its props with plays of their latest 60s obscurosities plus we blab with the Birdman himself! Checking in also is Fancy filmmaker Amy Verdon who has been building the RL Boyce Memorial Big Blues Mane Extravanganza, bringing the raw Mississippi blues to New York City next month- she lets us know what's up with that, and THAT is WILD. The usual unusual rare stuff from the Kicksville home kollection is packed in every other available nook in this super show. Hey our local NYC hero Brian Hurd is on tap to celebrate! Thanks everyone!