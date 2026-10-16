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22 episodes
- Kicksville clocks in with its own Hispanic heroes Sam the Sham, Mark Guerrero, and Kid Congo Powers as WPKN's Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations continue at 98.5FM Bridgeport! Tune in on Wednesday Oct 14 at 9 AM eastern around the globe via 10,000 watts of power on the dial, at the site or via worldwide mobile app! Kicksville hostess Miriam chats with Sam, Mark and Kid and blasts thru three hours of el rocanrol! Join us! www.wpkn.org
- Celebrating our Latino and Chicano heroes at WPKN with guitarist Bobby Balderrama from Question Mark and the Mysterians decanting the amazing story of a bunch of Mexican-American teenagers who hatched in a Michigan garage - literally - and who zoomed to the top of the charts in 1966, with a record cut in a rec room with one microphone - the fabulous 96 Tears!
- Kicksville! The new Kicksville show will air on Wed. Sept. 16 at 9AM Eastern at www.wpkn.org 89.5FM Bridgeport CT and around the globe at https://apps.apple.com/us/app/wpkn/id6741170209?l=es-MX This action packed show includes the worldwide debut of the new record from our 5.6.7.8's gal who takes it to the limit with the Cheetah Beat! Hear all four sides (yes, two 45!) that are sure to curl your hair (and toes!). The best record I've heard since my babysitting days! Absolutely KILLER. Congrats and thanks to Time Bomb Records and Kenji Kodama, and Brett Barton and his Cheetah Beat bashers and Ronnie Yoshiko Fujiyama and the whole gang! There's more! We salute No-Fi recording artists The No-Counts , Germany best beat group, as they deliver the goods with their fabulous tunes - three guys rack up perfection! They appear on Birgit Fassbinder's Berlin Beat Invasion #8 this weekend, so if you are in Europa, be there! Bob Cantillo's sensational Mojo-Bone label gets its props with plays of their latest 60s obscurosities plus we blab with the Birdman himself! Checking in also is Fancy filmmaker Amy Verdon who has been building the RL Boyce Memorial Big Blues Mane Extravanganza, bringing the raw Mississippi blues to New York City next month- she lets us know what's up with that, and THAT is WILD. The usual unusual rare stuff from the Kicksville home kollection is packed in every other available nook in this super show. Hey our local NYC hero Brian Hurd is on tap to celebrate! Thanks everyone!
- Kicksville! Sept. 2 show blasts forth with two elusive garage legends with the stories behind their iconic and super rare 45's! Kicksville hostess Miriam gabs with David "Flash" Fleischman, the brawn behind Flash and the Memphis Casuals on Block and Nick D'Angelo, the garage god behind Mr. Zeppelin Man in Chime. Dig these exclusive chats with Kicksville heros, only on WPKN, plus more rare faves of Darien bossman, the late great Jeff "Monoman" Conolly, as we barrel deep into the archives here at Kicksville! 9AM til noon Eastern time.
- Kicksville kids! The new episode of Kicksville will air Wednesday Aug 5 on WPKN 89.5 FM Bridgeport, with special guest Peter Zaremba of the Fleshtones, including a world debut of their brand new single, in advance of their 50th anniversary show at the Bowery Ballroom on Friday- getcha tix quick! We were all heart busted by the passing of Jeff Conolly, AKA Monoman, top purveyor of 70's pound sound abundance via Boston's great DMZ and Lyres and also of his lesser-lauded 60s heros - his good taste and impossible talent infected us all. The Fleshtones and DMZ began around the same time and the two groups crisscrossed turfs between Boston and New York throughout the years. Peter and I prerecorded this show on July 31, as his schedule is hectic in preparing for the Bowery Ballroom spectacular. Little did we know at the time that we would lose Jeff within hours of wrapping the program. Jeff will be forever missed. Apart of the over the top chat with PZ, we are spinning a select stash of Fleshtones savory Top 20 tunes, focusing on the early years, and we are closing out Kicksville with the Toppermost of the Poppermost from Monoman - we are working on a visit with his fellow band members, focused on Monoman memories and musical faves. Thanks, everyone! See you Wednesday at Kicksville- on site worldwide at 9 AM Eastern at https://wpkn.org/listen-live/ and on the instant-access global app https://apps.apple.com/us/app/wpkn/id6741170209
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