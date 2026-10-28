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2 episodes
- Ross Holmes has toured with Mumford & Sons, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Bruce Hornsby, and Warren Haynes, and was a founding member of Cadillac Sky and ChessBoxer. In the very first episode of Artifiddle Intelligence, Maggie sits down with her friend Ross to ask the question at the heart of this show: what's the difference between a violin and a fiddle?
Research Links
Ross's solo fiddle record Not Very Good at Winning, available on all streaming services. Ross offers the full transcriptions as a free PDF: email him for a copy.
Ross Holmes: Website | Wikipedia | D'Addario artist page
Zaggie's new album Turpentine Mind, on all streaming services and on vinyl at zaggiemusic.com
Video versions of this podcast and music videos at: the Zaggie YouTube channel
Stay in touch
Want a free sticker of Arti, the Artifiddle robot? Email artifiddle@gmail.com with 1. where you subscribe 2. your mailing address, and we'll add you to the email list. Topic and guest suggestions are welcome there too!
Artifiddle Intelligence is hosted by Maggie White and is a production of Zaggie Music LLC.
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About Artifiddle Intelligence
What’s the difference between a violin and a fiddle? Host Maggie White puts that question to players, makers, and instigators from every corner of the music world. Along the way she’s building a cross-genre community around this carved, shoulder-mounted, bow-dragging box, digging into technique, tone, and the personal stories of where the instrument has taken each guest. Watch the video version on YouTube, or listen wherever you get podcasts. Want a free sticker of Arti, the Artifiddle robot? Email artifiddle@gmail.com. Artifiddle Intelligence is a production of Zaggie Music LLC.Podcast website
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