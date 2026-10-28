What’s the difference between a violin and a fiddle? Host Maggie White puts that question to players, makers, and instigators from every corner of the music world.

Along the way she’s building a cross-genre community around this carved, shoulder-mounted, bow-dragging box, digging into technique, tone, and the personal stories of where the instrument has taken each guest. Watch the video version on YouTube, or listen wherever you get podcasts. Want a free sticker of Arti, the Artifiddle robot? Email artifiddle@gmail.com. Artifiddle Intelligence is a production of Zaggie Music LLC.