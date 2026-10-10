Want to trust yourself under pressure? Take the free Inner Game Performance Profile: https://join.theinnergame.app/the-gap



Coaches: help shape the next version of The Inner Game with Tim Gallwey and Bob Bowman. The founding coaches cohort gets full access and a private community. Application only: https://www.theinnergame.app/founding-coaches



Pete Carroll was introduced to Tim Gallwey's work in 1973, as a graduate student who had just started coaching. He has used The Inner Game for more than 50 years since, through USC, a Super Bowl win in Seattle and five or six years teaching his program at Microsoft, and for most of that time he kept it to himself. In this episode he explains why, and partway through he catches me in the middle of my own negative self-talk.



A masterclass in coaching, self-talk and mental performance, from a head coach who won a Super Bowl.



He breaks down what he told himself in the two or three seconds after losing the Super Bowl, why he believes grit can be taught (and the phone call where he told Angela Duckworth so), and why, after all these years, he says he still needs to be coached up.



You'll learn how to prepare for the moments that might break you, how to stop choking under pressure, how to overcome adversity, and how to train the voice in your head before your next game, race or big moment.



—



Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-inner-game/id6818346372

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0g48LMGmub7fZPSFC5RUqk



—



Follow The Inner Game:



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theinnergame/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@the_inner_game

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@theinnergame74

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-inner-game-app

Website: https://www.theinnergame.app



--



00:00 Why Pete Carroll Still Needs a Coach

01:01 How Pete Carroll Found The Inner Game in 1973

03:39 The Mental Method He Kept Secret From Football

05:12 The Order His Head Coach Gave Him (He Did It Anyway)

08:49 How to Take a Risk Without Acting Out of Fear

12:32 Pete Carroll's Biggest Heartbreak: Looking Like the Team Mascot

15:42 What Competition Really Means

21:26 Can Grit Be Taught? Pete Carroll vs Angela Duckworth

29:55 "I'm Either Gonna Die or Go to Jail": The Power of Vision

34:54 Self-Talk Is a Skill. Train It.

40:42 "Did You Just Hear Yourself?" Negative Self-Talk Caught Live

43:31 What Pete Carroll Told Himself After Losing the Super Bowl

46:02 P = P + I: Why the Voice Gets Louder Under Pressure

50:07 Why Everybody Needs a Coach (Even Pete Carroll)