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3 episodes
- Want to trust yourself under pressure? Take the free Inner Game Performance Profile: https://join.theinnergame.app/the-gap
Coaches: help shape the next version of The Inner Game with Tim Gallwey and Bob Bowman. The founding coaches cohort gets full access and a private community. Application only: https://www.theinnergame.app/founding-coaches
Pete Carroll was introduced to Tim Gallwey's work in 1973, as a graduate student who had just started coaching. He has used The Inner Game for more than 50 years since, through USC, a Super Bowl win in Seattle and five or six years teaching his program at Microsoft, and for most of that time he kept it to himself. In this episode he explains why, and partway through he catches me in the middle of my own negative self-talk.
A masterclass in coaching, self-talk and mental performance, from a head coach who won a Super Bowl.
He breaks down what he told himself in the two or three seconds after losing the Super Bowl, why he believes grit can be taught (and the phone call where he told Angela Duckworth so), and why, after all these years, he says he still needs to be coached up.
You'll learn how to prepare for the moments that might break you, how to stop choking under pressure, how to overcome adversity, and how to train the voice in your head before your next game, race or big moment.
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Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-inner-game/id6818346372
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0g48LMGmub7fZPSFC5RUqk
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Website: https://www.theinnergame.app
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00:00 Why Pete Carroll Still Needs a Coach
01:01 How Pete Carroll Found The Inner Game in 1973
03:39 The Mental Method He Kept Secret From Football
05:12 The Order His Head Coach Gave Him (He Did It Anyway)
08:49 How to Take a Risk Without Acting Out of Fear
12:32 Pete Carroll's Biggest Heartbreak: Looking Like the Team Mascot
15:42 What Competition Really Means
21:26 Can Grit Be Taught? Pete Carroll vs Angela Duckworth
29:55 "I'm Either Gonna Die or Go to Jail": The Power of Vision
34:54 Self-Talk Is a Skill. Train It.
40:42 "Did You Just Hear Yourself?" Negative Self-Talk Caught Live
43:31 What Pete Carroll Told Himself After Losing the Super Bowl
46:02 P = P + I: Why the Voice Gets Louder Under Pressure
50:07 Why Everybody Needs a Coach (Even Pete Carroll)
- Every great performer has a moment they almost lost to their own head. On The Inner Game Podcast, we take them back to it and get the exact words that were running through their mind.
Subscribe so you don't miss an episode. New episodes every week.
Most mental performance content tells you to step back from pressure. This show is about stepping into it.
Fifty years ago, Tim Gallwey wrote down the formula: performance = potential − interference. You've already done the work. Your potential isn't the problem. The voice that judges, corrects and tightens you up at the worst possible moment is.
Every episode, people who've lived it, including Pete Carroll, Bob Bowman, George Mumford and Brad Stulberg, go back to the moment interference nearly beat them and tell you exactly what they said to themselves to get through it.
You won't just hear what the best think about pressure. You'll hear what they did in the moment, so you can do it in yours. Step into the pressure. Learn from the best. Be ready when it counts.
New episodes every Saturday morning.
Founding Coaches Program: https://www.theinnergame.app/founding-coaches
Performance Profile: https://join.theinnergame.app/?utm_source=youtube&utm_medium=video&utm_campaign=performance_profile&utm_content=ep01
- You've already done the work. This show is about being able to reach it when it counts.
50 years ago, Tim Gallwey wrote down a formula that explains almost every time you've come up short under pressure: performance equals potential minus interference. Almost everything you've been taught about getting better is aimed at your potential. Almost none of it is aimed at the interference: the voice that judges, that instructs, that tightens you up at exactly the wrong moment.
That's what this show is for. Each guest has been beaten, or almost beaten, by their own interference. We take them back to the moment it happened and get the actual words that were in their head when they overcame it. Not more theory. How to actually apply it.
What you'll take from every episode:
The moment pressure almost won, told by the person who was in it
The exact words they used to get through it
A way to step into pressure instead of backing away from it
New episodes every Saturday morning.
Founding Coaches Program: https://www.theinnergame.app/founding-coaches
Train your mind for your next event with The Inner Game app.
https://join.theinnergame.app/?utm_source=inner_game_podcast&utm_medium=audio&utm_campaign=performance_profile&utm_content=ep01_qr
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About The Inner Game Podcast
Every great performer has a moment they almost lost to their own head. On The Inner Game Podcast, we take them back to it and get the exact words that were running through their mind.Subscribe so you don't miss an episode. New episodes every week.Most mental performance content tells you to step back from pressure. This show is about stepping into it.Fifty years ago, Tim Gallwey wrote down the formula: performance = potential − interference. You've already done the work. Your potential isn't the problem. The voice that judges, corrects and tightens you up at the worst possible moment is.Every episode, people who've lived it, including Pete Carroll, Bob Bowman, George Mumford and Brad Stulberg, go back to the moment interference nearly beat them and tell you exactly what they said to themselves to get through it.You won't just hear what the best think about pressure. You'll hear what they did in the moment, so you can do it in yours. Step into the pressure. Learn from the best. Be ready when it counts.Podcast website
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