Ben Smith: Contemporary Politics is Totally Fact Free
Donny is joined by the Co-Founder of Semafor, Ben Smith. Smith, who was formerly the editor-in-chief of BuzzFeed News, gives his thoughts on contemporary politics, how the media's coverage of Donald Trump during the 2016 election helped him get elected, and what went into BuzzFeed's decision to publish the Steele dossier.
5/4/2023
31:59
Brands of the Week: Michelle Obama, Barbie, Smoking, Jenny Craig, and more
Listen in as Donny gives his "Brand Up" or "Brand Down" rating on MAGA, McDonald's, Ron DeSantis, and others in this week's edition of Brands of the Week.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/2/2023
17:24
Eddie Glaude Jr.: We Have to Acknowledge the Progress
Donny is joined by Princeton University Professor and MSNBC Contributor, Eddie Glaude Jr. Glaude Jr., who is also the Chair of Princeton University's Center for African American Studies and the Department of African American Studies, joins Donny for an in-depth discussion about the current state of the country and what both political parties need to do to help get the country back on track.
4/27/2023
32:48
Brands of the Week: Tucker Carlson, Trump vs. Biden, Happiness, and more
Listen in as Donny gives his "Brand Up" or "Brand Down" rating on Tucker Carlson, Burger King, Wokeness, and others in this week's edition of Brands of the Week.
4/25/2023
18:58
Lorraine Bracco: There Is No Yelling At Tony
Donny is joined by legendary actress, Lorraine Bracco. Bracco discusses her new film "Jacir" while also diving into her rise to stardom portraying Karen Hill in Martin Scorsese's film, "Goodfellas". Additionally, Bracco addresses how she landed the role of Dr. Jennifer Melfi in the HBO series, "The Sopranos" after originally being cast to play Tony Soprano's wife Carmela.
Everything is a brand. In today’s world companies, public figures, countries, institutions, and movements are brands with their own unique values, marketing, and influence. Former CEO and Chairman of Deutsch Inc., innovative political analyst and veteran TV personality, Donny Deutsch, mastered the power of branding when he built the multibillion dollar ad agency. Now, in a hyper-saturated, over-marketed world, our media landscape too often presents one-dimensional figures who are globally seen, and yet not truly known. Where the notion “perception is reality” feels truer each day, join Donny as he peels back the layers of the images we see, to understand the depths of the people who are changing our world. You won’t want to miss Donny’s candid conversations with global experts and the biggest names across entertainment, business, media, politics and more to better understand the “brands” of the moment and examine where politics, current events, and pop culture converge.