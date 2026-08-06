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413 episodes
James Carville UNLOADS on AOC, DSA & the Democratic Socialists Taking Over the Democratic Party08/06/2026 | 27 mins.Legendary Democratic strategist James Carville joins Donny Deutsch for a no-holds-barred conversation on where the Democratic Party is headed — and who's driving it off a cliff. Carville and Deutsch dig into the rise of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), the growing rift with progressive candidates like AOC and Zohran Mamdani, and why he believes the far-left wing of the party is losing touch with Black voters, Latino voters, and the working class.
The two also break down the 2028 presidential race, Bernie Sanders' legacy, potential Democratic frontrunners like Josh Shapiro, and what a post-Trump Republican Party could look like. Carville doesn't hold back on Trump's approval numbers, the state of the U.S. economy, and his predictions heading into the 2026 midterms. Plus: a candid discussion on Israel, Gaza, Benjamin Netanyahu, antisemitism, and why he thinks Israel is "losing the messaging war" — and New York City's new tax and political climate under Mayor Mamdani.
A must-listen for anyone following American politics, Democratic Party strategy, progressive vs. moderate Democrats, the 2026 midterm elections, and the road to the 2028 presidential election.
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Brands of the Week: Spider-Man Smashes Records, Ozempic Hair Loss & the Great Chicken vs. Beef Wars08/05/2026 | 19 mins.On Brand with Donny Deutsch — Brands of the Week: Spider-Man's Record Opening, Vincent Pastore Tribute, Chicken Crushes Beef & AI Rental Scams
Donny Deutsch and Lou Pellegrino break down the brands shaping the zeitgeist this week. Spider-Man: Brand New Day starring Tom Holland and Zendaya smashes the all-time domestic opening weekend record with a $360M debut. The team pays tribute to Vincent Pastore ("Big Pussy" from The Sopranos), who passed away at 80, with Lou sharing behind-the-scenes stories from Sirius XM's Wiseguy Show.
Plus: Pepsi teams up with beauty brand Glamnetic for a body care collab; chicken prices overtake beef as grilling-season inflation hits consumers (Chick-fil-A, Wingstop, Raising Cane's win; McDonald's and Burger King struggle); Reebok relaunches in basketball with Shaquille O'Neal and Allen Iverson; a viral rescue monkey named Punch the Monkey; Ozempic and Mounjaro linked to hair loss in a new BMJ study; the protein-maxing backlash and mTOR aging research; record back-to-school spending; a Barbie 2 contract standoff with Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and Greta Gerwig; AI-powered rental scams on the rise; state fair food trends going viral on TikTok; and William Shatner, 95, headlining a heavy metal band at Riot Fest.
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Maggie Haberman & Jonathan Swan: Inside Trump's War Room, the Netanyahu Pitch & 'Regime Change07/30/2026 | 34 mins.Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan of the New York Times join Donny to discuss their bestselling book Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump.
They reveal how they landed remarkable access to sources still serving inside the administration, and walk through two of the book's most stunning scenes: the bizarre Oval Office moment when Trump had an aide read out a list ranking him among history's most powerful figures (alongside Napoleon, Hitler, and Genghis Khan), and the extraordinary Situation Room meeting where Netanyahu personally pitched Trump on an Iran regime-change operation — only for the CIA director to call the plan "farcical" the next day.
They dig into how a gut-driven decision led to the U.S. bombing Iran, why Trump's inner circle now trusts his instincts over expert warnings, the administration's evolving stance on AI regulation, and rapid-fire one-line verdicts on JD Vance, Scott Bessent, Howard Lutnick, Susie Wiles, Pete Hegseth, and Stephen Miller.
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Brands of the Week: Bowling Alleys Go Broke, Landlines Come Back, and Gen Z Is Ditching Sex07/29/2026 | 18 mins.Donny and Lou run through the brands shaping the week — from private equity turning bowling night into a $284 splurge, to nostalgic parents buying their kids Wi-Fi landlines to dodge spam calls and screen time. They dig into a new survey showing one in four millennials admit to shoplifting (blaming inflation), debate whether baseball needs a salary cap as a work stoppage looms, and question a Mountain Dew Baja Blast hand sanitizer that might be the next Tide Pod challenge waiting to happen. Plus: Viagra's surprising potential cancer-fighting powers, Tom Holland doing his own Fred Astaire-style dancing for an upcoming biopic, shark cage diving becoming the world's fastest-growing bucket list experience, and a genuinely good stat to end on — U.S. homicide rates hitting an all-time low.
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Stephen A. Smith: Knicks Championship Glory, Political Homelessness & Trump's 'Big Lie07/23/2026 | 27 mins.Stephen A. Smith joins Donny to relive the New York Knicks' first championship since 1973 — the heartbreak of Ewing, Starks, and Reggie Miller's eight points in nine seconds, finally exorcised 39 days ago.
From there, the conversation turns to politics: Stephen A. explains why he won't run for president, calls out the Democratic Party's socialist drift, and names his picks for 2028 (Josh Shapiro, Wes Moore, Marco Rubio) while explaining his distrust of JD Vance.
He also digs into Netanyahu's role in fueling antisemitism, the complicated politics around Caitlin Clark and the WNBA, and closes with a blunt take on why Trump still won't let go of the "big lie."
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About On Brand with Donny Deutsch
Everything is a brand. In today’s world companies, public figures, countries, institutions, and movements are brands with their own unique values, marketing, and influence. Former CEO and Chairman of Deutsch Inc., innovative political analyst and veteran TV personality, Donny Deutsch, mastered the power of branding when he built the multibillion dollar ad agency. Now, in a hyper-saturated, over-marketed world, our media landscape too often presents one-dimensional figures who are globally seen, and yet not truly known. Where the notion “perception is reality” feels truer each day, join Donny as he peels back the layers of the images we see, to understand the depths of the people who are changing our world. You won’t want to miss Donny’s candid conversations with global experts and the biggest names across entertainment, business, media, politics and more to better understand the “brands” of the moment and examine where politics, current events, and pop culture converge.Podcast website
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