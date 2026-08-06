Legendary Democratic strategist James Carville joins Donny Deutsch for a no-holds-barred conversation on where the Democratic Party is headed — and who's driving it off a cliff. Carville and Deutsch dig into the rise of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), the growing rift with progressive candidates like AOC and Zohran Mamdani, and why he believes the far-left wing of the party is losing touch with Black voters, Latino voters, and the working class.



The two also break down the 2028 presidential race, Bernie Sanders' legacy, potential Democratic frontrunners like Josh Shapiro, and what a post-Trump Republican Party could look like. Carville doesn't hold back on Trump's approval numbers, the state of the U.S. economy, and his predictions heading into the 2026 midterms. Plus: a candid discussion on Israel, Gaza, Benjamin Netanyahu, antisemitism, and why he thinks Israel is "losing the messaging war" — and New York City's new tax and political climate under Mayor Mamdani.



A must-listen for anyone following American politics, Democratic Party strategy, progressive vs. moderate Democrats, the 2026 midterm elections, and the road to the 2028 presidential election.



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