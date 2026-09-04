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The Great Books of Literature Podcast
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The Great Books of Literature Podcast

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The Great Books of Literature Podcast
Latest episode

11 episodes

  • The Great Books of Literature Podcast

    Bonus Episode: On Reading 10 Great Books

    12/20/2018 | 57 mins.
    In this bonus episode of the IPA's Great Books of Literature Podcast, John Roskam and Andrew Bolt talk about which book was their favourite, which characters stuck out for them, which author's life was most interesting to learn about and what they learned from reading 10 of the great books of Western Civilisation
  • The Great Books of Literature Podcast

    Episode 10: The Brothers Karamazov by Fyodor Dostoevsky

    12/20/2018 | 1h 8 mins.
    The Brothers Karamazov is one of the most influential books ever written. Dostoevsky uses the book to explore morality, religion and the concept of free will.

    In this episode, John Roskam and Andrew Bolt discuss the book, its themes and the life of Dostoevsky
  • The Great Books of Literature Podcast

    Episode 9: Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen

    12/06/2018 | 1h 4 mins.
    Pride and Prejudice is the most popular romantic comedy of all time. This comedic look at marriage and relationships has sold over 20 million copies since being published in 1813.

    John Roskam and Andrew Bolt discuss the book, its themes and the life of Jane Austen
  • The Great Books of Literature Podcast

    Episode 8: The Radetzky March by Joseph Roth

    12/06/2018 | 1h 4 mins.
    The Radetzky March is one of the most important novels of the 20th Century. Spanning three generations of the Trotta family, The Radetzky March explores culture and patriotism amidst a dying empire in the lead up to the First World War.

    John Roskam and Andrew Bolt discuss these themes, the book and the life of Joseph Roth
  • The Great Books of Literature Podcast

    Episode 7: The Way We Live Now by Anthony Trollope

    11/07/2018 | 1h 5 mins.
    The Way We Live Now is Anthony Trollope’s searing criticism of the corruption at the top of British society. It was listed at number 22 in The Guardian’s top 100 books of all time. In this episode, John Roskam and Andrew Bolt discuss Trollope's life, the book and its themes.
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About The Great Books of Literature Podcast
John Roskam and News Ltd Journalist and host of The Bolt Report Andrew Bolt discuss the great books of literature. Each episode covers a new book as the pair discuss the themes, the lives of the authors and the impact each book has had on civilisation.
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