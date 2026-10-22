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Bread People Podcast

Voxy & Mindy
ArtsFood
Bread People Podcast
Latest episode

5 episodes

  • Bread People Podcast

    THE SOURDOUGH NERD: Bread Talk with Brynn

    10/20/2026 | 46 mins.
    BREAD PEOPLE — EPISODE 05 🍞 | MEET THE SOURDOUGH NERD
    Our very first guest is bringing the big sourdough energy! In Episode 5, we are joined by Brynn Stits, aka The Sourdough Nerd. Join us for a delightfully nerdy conversation with Brynn, a gifted baker and sourdough guru. From our favorite sourdough obsessions and the powerhouse starters behind every great bake to vintage sourdough cookbooks and, of course, goats, we’re covering all the things we love!
    Grab a slice and settle in for our conversation with Brynn, The Sourdough Nerd! 🥖✨
    Feed your starter. Pull up a chair. You’re one of us now.
    ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
    Chapters
    02:00 Brynn's motivation and the therapeutic aspect of sourdough
    02:06 Brynn's journey into sourdough baking
    04:02 Exploring vintage sourdough cookbooks and recipes
    04:09 Using potatoes in bread for texture and flavor
    05:45 Brynn and Voxy talk about how helpful Tom Cucuzza’s videos are @the_sourdough_journey
    07:00 The science behind sourdough and handling techniques
    07:03 Tips for achieving oven spring and steam techniques
    09:57 Developing new flavors and recipe experimentation
    19:59 The importance of a strong sourdough starter
    20:05 Brynn's passion for sharing bread knowledge
    24:59 Brynn's goats and farm life
    26:05 Brynn's thoughts on temperature and starter care
    29:50 @wendybird18 writes in with some questions and Brynn answers them
    29:58 Inspiration for new recipes and flavor ideas
    37:40 @sarah_c_owens recipe for Bleu Cheese and Walnut crackers
    39:15 @marielesterbaker Harvest Tin Loaf
    44:45 @feinbackhaus the bread knife that Brynn recommends with this code for 10% off your entire order “BRYNN10”
    FOLLOW BREAD PEOPLE 🍞
    Instagram: @breadpeoplepodcast
    Voxy: @dough.wav
    Mindy: @mysourdoughbakes25
    FIND OUR GUEST 🎙️
    Brynn Stits — The Sourdough Nerd
    [Add Brynn’s social handle here]
    LISTEN TO THE PODCAST 🎧
    Apple Podcasts:
    https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bread-people-podcast/id6814674029
    Got a sourdough question, a baking hot take, or a technique you swear by? Drop it in the comments or send us a DM on Instagram. We want to hear what you’re baking, too.
    Like, subscribe, and join the club.
    WE’RE BREAD PEOPLE NOW.
  • Bread People Podcast

    We Have Questions

    10/13/2026 | 41 mins.
    Sourdough is always part of the conversation, but this time we’re shaking things up with a Q&A and sharing more about our lives as home bakers, from our sourdough beginnings to the bread baking habits that keep us mixing, shaping, and baking. Pull up a chair for episode four and get to know the Bread People a little better. There’s plenty of sourdough chatter to go around.

    Chapters
    02:05 Intimidating bakes and anticipation of a sourdough croissant guide from @sourdough.etc
    04:00 Family sourdough intervention
    05:58 Swapping starters and the challenges involved
    08:55 Patience with proofing and slicing fresh bread
    12:11 Documenting baking journeys and learning from failures
    14:58 Our baking personalities
    20:00 The importance of a healthy starter and troubleshooting dense bread
    25:04 Impulses and spontaneous baking decisions
    30:00 Bake Club puff pastry from @memelmelmel
    37:58 Sourdough Tipline - Joe from Boone, NC
  • Bread People Podcast

    Mix Matters: We Get Messy with Sourdough

    10/06/2026 | 45 mins.
    We’re Bread People who love to talk sourdough! In this episode, we get into mixing sourdough dough, shaping loaves, and the bread bakers who have inspired us along the way. We recap last week’s Bake Club challenge, which was sourdough focaccia, and we introduce our next baking challenge. Join us for a little bread talk, plenty of sourdough chatter, and a peek into our lives as home bakers.
    Chapters
    00:00 Introduction to sourdough baking and episode overview
    01:10 Planning and timing for sourdough baking
    02:11 Discussing focaccia baking and chasing the perfect crumb
    03:30 Baker's percentages
    04:45 Can you make sourdough on vacation? If you have a @eatbasilandbloom starter you can!
    07:00 Learning about stiff starters and their benefits
    09:32 Feeding and maintaining stiff starters during travel & @talkeasypod mug makes a cameo
    11:34 Common sourdough questions and troubleshooting
    12:30 @amybakesbread honey butter focaccia
    14:01 Creative focaccia toppings and variations
    16:46 Shaping and baking techniques for high hydration doughs
    17:20 @_lacebakes_ base for sourdough focaccia
    20:29 Introducing the sourdough bake club and discard recipes
    21:45 @breadstalker_ and her thoughts on mixing from her book
    28:03 The importance of mixing and gluten development
    33:00 @maurizio leo's helpful videos
    36:00 @sourdough.etc helpful posts
    37:15 listener question from @imnotspikelee
    39:29 Knowing when dough is proofed and ready to bake
    43:21 Managing hooch and starter health before baking
    45:13 Closing remarks and next steps in baking journey
  • Bread People Podcast

    How We Dough

    09/29/2026 | 37 mins.
    We looooove to go on about sourdough. In this episode, we share our latest sourdough baking experiments, tips for managing dough, and creative ideas for inclusions like jalapeno cheddar and roasted garlic focaccia.
    Chapters
    00:00 Introduction to sourdough baking and episode overview
    01:02 Mindy shares her three-day sourdough process
    02:29 Visuals of Mindy's beautiful loaf and crumb
    03:26 Mindy stumbled over her words trying to describe that Instagram baker @mothership_breads is an insanely talented baker who is also somehow incredibly accessible to people
    06:25 Bake club: sourdough jalapeno cheddar bread
    07:34 Discussion on crust color and baking preferences
    08:55 Achieving airiness with coil folds and lamination
    10:10 Inclusion ideas: cubed vs grated cheese in bread
    12:17 Candied jalapenos recipe and flavor profile
    16:13 Mindy's go-to focaccia recipe is roasted garlic focaccia by @amybakesbread
    17:28 Stuffed focaccia with cheese and fillings with a genius idea from @_lacebakes_
    19:41 Next week's bake club challenge: focaccia with inclusions
    20:19 Overview of sourdough process and initial mixing techniques
    22:22 Managing hydration, mixing, and gluten development
    24:23 Signs of dough readiness and avoiding over-folding
    26:54 Shaping, scoring, and preventing holes in bread
    28:49 Tips for storing bread and prolonging freshness
    33:32 Listener questions: scoring tools like cool lames from @wiremonkeyshop and bread storage tips
    39:40 Closing thoughts and upcoming episode preview
    Also, a shout out to @ciaobellabreads for her amazing bagel guide that every Instagram sourdough baker seems to be baking from :)
  • Bread People Podcast

    We're Bread People Now

    09/22/2026 | 28 mins.
    Our first episode is finally here! We’re Mindy and Voxy, two home bakers who are completely obsessed with sourdough and almost as passionate about talking about it as we are about baking it. In this episode, we’re checking in on what we’ve been baking, dreaming about future bakes, and answering questions from fellow bread people. We’re learning this podcasting thing as we go, and we’re so glad you’re here to join the conversation!
    Join us on Instagram at Bread People Podcast

    Chapters
    00:00 Introduction to the podcast and hosts
    02:03 How the hosts met and started baking together
    03:01 The purpose of the podcast and community building
    03:49 Recent baking experiments: Japanese milk bread by @adeputriwjy and flaxseed loaf by @marielesterbaker
    05:01 Baking bagels and experimenting with proofing times
    06:00 Making tangy sourdough discard crackers by @amybakesbread and other recipes
    08:04 Tips for managing sourdough baking with a busy lifestyle
    09:59 Achieving the perfect open crumb and shaping techniques
    12:03 Learning from other bakers and recipe inspiration
    13:57 Introducing the Bake Club and upcoming baking challenges
    16:12 Tools and gadgets for sourdough baking: Must-haves and splurges
    20:03 Using the refrigerator to manage sourdough schedules
    23:55 Answering listener questions and community engagement
    27:59 Closing remarks and next steps for listeners
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About Bread People Podcast
We’re Bread People, a sourdough podcast for home bakers who can’t stop thinking or talking about bread. We get into sourdough baking, starters, bulk fermentation, mixing, shaping, recipes, experiments, failures, breakthroughs, and the bakers who inspire us. We’re deep into the sourdough community, and we want to bring more of those conversations to the table. Mostly, we just really love talking about bread.
Podcast website
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