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5 episodes
- BREAD PEOPLE — EPISODE 05 🍞 | MEET THE SOURDOUGH NERD
Our very first guest is bringing the big sourdough energy! In Episode 5, we are joined by Brynn Stits, aka The Sourdough Nerd. Join us for a delightfully nerdy conversation with Brynn, a gifted baker and sourdough guru. From our favorite sourdough obsessions and the powerhouse starters behind every great bake to vintage sourdough cookbooks and, of course, goats, we’re covering all the things we love!
Grab a slice and settle in for our conversation with Brynn, The Sourdough Nerd! 🥖✨
Feed your starter. Pull up a chair. You’re one of us now.
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Chapters
02:00 Brynn's motivation and the therapeutic aspect of sourdough
02:06 Brynn's journey into sourdough baking
04:02 Exploring vintage sourdough cookbooks and recipes
04:09 Using potatoes in bread for texture and flavor
05:45 Brynn and Voxy talk about how helpful Tom Cucuzza’s videos are @the_sourdough_journey
07:00 The science behind sourdough and handling techniques
07:03 Tips for achieving oven spring and steam techniques
09:57 Developing new flavors and recipe experimentation
19:59 The importance of a strong sourdough starter
20:05 Brynn's passion for sharing bread knowledge
24:59 Brynn's goats and farm life
26:05 Brynn's thoughts on temperature and starter care
29:50 @wendybird18 writes in with some questions and Brynn answers them
29:58 Inspiration for new recipes and flavor ideas
37:40 @sarah_c_owens recipe for Bleu Cheese and Walnut crackers
39:15 @marielesterbaker Harvest Tin Loaf
44:45 @feinbackhaus the bread knife that Brynn recommends with this code for 10% off your entire order “BRYNN10”
FOLLOW BREAD PEOPLE 🍞
Instagram: @breadpeoplepodcast
Voxy: @dough.wav
Mindy: @mysourdoughbakes25
FIND OUR GUEST 🎙️
Brynn Stits — The Sourdough Nerd
[Add Brynn’s social handle here]
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST 🎧
Apple Podcasts:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bread-people-podcast/id6814674029
Got a sourdough question, a baking hot take, or a technique you swear by? Drop it in the comments or send us a DM on Instagram. We want to hear what you’re baking, too.
Like, subscribe, and join the club.
WE’RE BREAD PEOPLE NOW.
- Sourdough is always part of the conversation, but this time we’re shaking things up with a Q&A and sharing more about our lives as home bakers, from our sourdough beginnings to the bread baking habits that keep us mixing, shaping, and baking. Pull up a chair for episode four and get to know the Bread People a little better. There’s plenty of sourdough chatter to go around.
Chapters
02:05 Intimidating bakes and anticipation of a sourdough croissant guide from @sourdough.etc
04:00 Family sourdough intervention
05:58 Swapping starters and the challenges involved
08:55 Patience with proofing and slicing fresh bread
12:11 Documenting baking journeys and learning from failures
14:58 Our baking personalities
20:00 The importance of a healthy starter and troubleshooting dense bread
25:04 Impulses and spontaneous baking decisions
30:00 Bake Club puff pastry from @memelmelmel
37:58 Sourdough Tipline - Joe from Boone, NC
- We’re Bread People who love to talk sourdough! In this episode, we get into mixing sourdough dough, shaping loaves, and the bread bakers who have inspired us along the way. We recap last week’s Bake Club challenge, which was sourdough focaccia, and we introduce our next baking challenge. Join us for a little bread talk, plenty of sourdough chatter, and a peek into our lives as home bakers.
Chapters
00:00 Introduction to sourdough baking and episode overview
01:10 Planning and timing for sourdough baking
02:11 Discussing focaccia baking and chasing the perfect crumb
03:30 Baker's percentages
04:45 Can you make sourdough on vacation? If you have a @eatbasilandbloom starter you can!
07:00 Learning about stiff starters and their benefits
09:32 Feeding and maintaining stiff starters during travel & @talkeasypod mug makes a cameo
11:34 Common sourdough questions and troubleshooting
12:30 @amybakesbread honey butter focaccia
14:01 Creative focaccia toppings and variations
16:46 Shaping and baking techniques for high hydration doughs
17:20 @_lacebakes_ base for sourdough focaccia
20:29 Introducing the sourdough bake club and discard recipes
21:45 @breadstalker_ and her thoughts on mixing from her book
28:03 The importance of mixing and gluten development
33:00 @maurizio leo's helpful videos
36:00 @sourdough.etc helpful posts
37:15 listener question from @imnotspikelee
39:29 Knowing when dough is proofed and ready to bake
43:21 Managing hooch and starter health before baking
45:13 Closing remarks and next steps in baking journey
- We looooove to go on about sourdough. In this episode, we share our latest sourdough baking experiments, tips for managing dough, and creative ideas for inclusions like jalapeno cheddar and roasted garlic focaccia.
Chapters
00:00 Introduction to sourdough baking and episode overview
01:02 Mindy shares her three-day sourdough process
02:29 Visuals of Mindy's beautiful loaf and crumb
03:26 Mindy stumbled over her words trying to describe that Instagram baker @mothership_breads is an insanely talented baker who is also somehow incredibly accessible to people
06:25 Bake club: sourdough jalapeno cheddar bread
07:34 Discussion on crust color and baking preferences
08:55 Achieving airiness with coil folds and lamination
10:10 Inclusion ideas: cubed vs grated cheese in bread
12:17 Candied jalapenos recipe and flavor profile
16:13 Mindy's go-to focaccia recipe is roasted garlic focaccia by @amybakesbread
17:28 Stuffed focaccia with cheese and fillings with a genius idea from @_lacebakes_
19:41 Next week's bake club challenge: focaccia with inclusions
20:19 Overview of sourdough process and initial mixing techniques
22:22 Managing hydration, mixing, and gluten development
24:23 Signs of dough readiness and avoiding over-folding
26:54 Shaping, scoring, and preventing holes in bread
28:49 Tips for storing bread and prolonging freshness
33:32 Listener questions: scoring tools like cool lames from @wiremonkeyshop and bread storage tips
39:40 Closing thoughts and upcoming episode preview
Also, a shout out to @ciaobellabreads for her amazing bagel guide that every Instagram sourdough baker seems to be baking from :)
- Our first episode is finally here! We’re Mindy and Voxy, two home bakers who are completely obsessed with sourdough and almost as passionate about talking about it as we are about baking it. In this episode, we’re checking in on what we’ve been baking, dreaming about future bakes, and answering questions from fellow bread people. We’re learning this podcasting thing as we go, and we’re so glad you’re here to join the conversation!
Join us on Instagram at Bread People Podcast
Chapters
00:00 Introduction to the podcast and hosts
02:03 How the hosts met and started baking together
03:01 The purpose of the podcast and community building
03:49 Recent baking experiments: Japanese milk bread by @adeputriwjy and flaxseed loaf by @marielesterbaker
05:01 Baking bagels and experimenting with proofing times
06:00 Making tangy sourdough discard crackers by @amybakesbread and other recipes
08:04 Tips for managing sourdough baking with a busy lifestyle
09:59 Achieving the perfect open crumb and shaping techniques
12:03 Learning from other bakers and recipe inspiration
13:57 Introducing the Bake Club and upcoming baking challenges
16:12 Tools and gadgets for sourdough baking: Must-haves and splurges
20:03 Using the refrigerator to manage sourdough schedules
23:55 Answering listener questions and community engagement
27:59 Closing remarks and next steps for listeners
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About Bread People Podcast
We’re Bread People, a sourdough podcast for home bakers who can’t stop thinking or talking about bread. We get into sourdough baking, starters, bulk fermentation, mixing, shaping, recipes, experiments, failures, breakthroughs, and the bakers who inspire us. We’re deep into the sourdough community, and we want to bring more of those conversations to the table. Mostly, we just really love talking about bread.Podcast website
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