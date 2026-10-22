BREAD PEOPLE — EPISODE 05 🍞 | MEET THE SOURDOUGH NERD

Our very first guest is bringing the big sourdough energy! In Episode 5, we are joined by Brynn Stits, aka The Sourdough Nerd. Join us for a delightfully nerdy conversation with Brynn, a gifted baker and sourdough guru. From our favorite sourdough obsessions and the powerhouse starters behind every great bake to vintage sourdough cookbooks and, of course, goats, we’re covering all the things we love!

Grab a slice and settle in for our conversation with Brynn, The Sourdough Nerd! 🥖✨

Feed your starter. Pull up a chair. You’re one of us now.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Chapters

02:00 Brynn's motivation and the therapeutic aspect of sourdough

02:06 Brynn's journey into sourdough baking

04:02 Exploring vintage sourdough cookbooks and recipes

04:09 Using potatoes in bread for texture and flavor

05:45 Brynn and Voxy talk about how helpful Tom Cucuzza’s videos are @the_sourdough_journey

07:00 The science behind sourdough and handling techniques

07:03 Tips for achieving oven spring and steam techniques

09:57 Developing new flavors and recipe experimentation

19:59 The importance of a strong sourdough starter

20:05 Brynn's passion for sharing bread knowledge

24:59 Brynn's goats and farm life

26:05 Brynn's thoughts on temperature and starter care

29:50 @wendybird18 writes in with some questions and Brynn answers them

29:58 Inspiration for new recipes and flavor ideas

37:40 @sarah_c_owens recipe for Bleu Cheese and Walnut crackers

39:15 @marielesterbaker Harvest Tin Loaf

44:45 @feinbackhaus the bread knife that Brynn recommends with this code for 10% off your entire order “BRYNN10”

FOLLOW BREAD PEOPLE 🍞

Instagram: @breadpeoplepodcast

Voxy: @dough.wav

Mindy: @mysourdoughbakes25

FIND OUR GUEST 🎙️

Brynn Stits — The Sourdough Nerd

[Add Brynn’s social handle here]

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST 🎧

Apple Podcasts:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bread-people-podcast/id6814674029

Got a sourdough question, a baking hot take, or a technique you swear by? Drop it in the comments or send us a DM on Instagram. We want to hear what you’re baking, too.

Like, subscribe, and join the club.

WE’RE BREAD PEOPLE NOW.