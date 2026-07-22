Bookish Flights: Themed Book Recommendations & Author Interviews

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230 episodes
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This week, I’m joined by Erin Kirschenmann—lifelong reader, wine educator, and founder of Novel Pairings, an online book and wine membership that brings together thoughtfully curated books, wine pairings, playlists, community, and in-person events.
Whether you're a wine enthusiast or someone who has no idea what to order, Erin makes wine feel approachable and fun. We talk about why books and wine pair so naturally and how to take the intimidation out of choosing a bottle. Erin and I also issued a challenge for all of us: a few times each day, reach for your book instead of your phone. Slow down. Be intentional. And maybe even pour yourself a glass of wine while you're at it.
Special Offer
Erin is generously offering Bookish Flights listeners their first month of Novel Pairings completely free. Use the code BOOKISHFLIGHTS when you join.
Whether you're looking for your next great read, your next favorite bottle of wine, or simply an excuse to slow down and enjoy both, I think you're going to love this conversation.
Connect with Erin:
Instagram
Website
Some links are affiliate links, which are no extra cost to you but do help to support the show.
Books and authors mentioned in the episode:
The Hunting Party by Lucy Foley
The Ex Hex by Erin Stirling
Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid
Rites of the Starling by Devney Perry
Lands of Lost Borders by Kate Harris
The Three Lives of Cate Kay by Kate Fagan
Plot Pending
Sense and Sensibility by Jane Austen
Jane Eyre by Charlotte Bronte
The Historian by Elizabeth Kostova
Maine Characters by Hannah Orenstein
The Astral Library by Kate Quinn
The Wedding People by Alison Espach
Book Flight
The Science of Wine by Jaime Goode
Big Macs and Burgundy by Vanessa Price
Wine and War by Don & Petie Kladstrup
✨ Find Your Next Great Read! We just hit 175 episodes of Bookish Flights, and to celebrate, I created the Bookish Flights Roadmap — a guide to all 175 podcast episodes, sorted by genre to help you find your next great read faster.
Explore it here → www.bookishflights.com/read/roadmap
Support the show
Be sure to join the Bookish Flights community on social media. Happy listening!
Instagram
Facebook
Website
- Send us Fan Mail
This week, I'm joined by Julie Carrick Dalton, journalist, former organic farmer and beekeeper, and author of The Forest Becomes Her. Julie's novels are deeply rooted in the natural world, exploring the relationship between people, place, and the communities we build together.
Inspired by her own experience watching a beloved forest disappear to development, The Forest Becomes Her is ultimately a story about what a community loses when a forest is gone. Through the lives of three women navigating grief, motherhood, and identity, Julie invites readers to consider our connection to the land beneath our feet and the lasting impact of the choices we make.
In this episode, we talk about how Julie's years running an organic farm shaped every one of her novels, the decision to purchase a 220-acre forest to preserve it, why fiction allows her to explore life's biggest truths, and the joy of listening to audiobooks while tending her garden
Episode Highlights:
How Julie's years running an organic farm continue to inspire her writing & real-life experience behind The Forest Becomes Her
Parenting, motherhood, and raising children with a connection to nature
How fiction helps us understand the world in ways journalism sometimes cannot
Julie's love of gardening with an audiobook playing in the background
Julie's Book Flight and fictional books that help us see the world differently
Connect with Julie:
Website
Instagram
Facebook
Some links are affiliate links, which are no extra cost to you but do help to support the show.
Books and authors mentioned in the episode:
The Last Beekeeper by Julie Carrick Dalton
Red Clocks by Leni Zumas
The Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel
Jane Eyre by Charlotte Bronte
The Afterlife Project / The Gatepost by Tim Weed
Book Flight
Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel
A Wild Dark Shore by Charlotte McConaghy
Salvage the Bones by Jesmyn Ward
✨ Find Your Next Great Read! We just hit 175 episodes of Bookish Flights, and to celebrate, I created the Bookish Flights Roadmap — a guide to all 175 podcast episodes, sorted by genre to help you find your next great read faster.
Explore it here → www.bookishflights.com/read/roadmap
Support the show
Be sure to join the Bookish Flights community on social media. Happy listening!
Instagram
Facebook
Website
Why Stories Matter at Every Age: The Gift of a Reading Life with Kate DiCamillo (E226)07/08/2026 | 47 mins.Send us Fan Mail
This week on Bookish Flights, I'm joined by beloved children's author Kate DiCamillo for a conversation about something much bigger than writing. We explore what it means to be a reader, why stories shape us long after childhood, and how a love of books can become one of the greatest gifts we pass from one generation to the next.
Kate's stories, including Because of Winn-Dixie, The Tale of Despereaux, The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane, and Flora & Ulysses, have become treasured companions for millions of readers and families. As The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane celebrates its 20th anniversary with a beautiful collector's edition this fall, Kate reflects on the enduring power of children's literature and the stories that continue to find us at every stage of life.
Together, we talk about reading aloud, protecting time to read in a busy world, why literature helps us tell and bear the truth, and how simply showing up each day can transform both our reading lives and our creative lives.
Whether you've loved Kate's books since childhood, are discovering them with your own children, or simply want to rekindle your love of reading, this conversation is a beautiful reminder of why stories matter at every age.
Episode Highlights:
Why Kate has always identified first and foremost as a reader.
The magic of reading aloud and why it allows us to meet one another without our armor.
The children's books every adult should revisit.
Kate's daily reading habit, including putting her phone on Airplane Mode.
The surprising lesson she's learned from showing up to write every day.
Kate's Book Flight includes books she routinely re-reads and she wants everyone to read
Connect with Kate:
Website
Facebook
Some links are affiliate links, which are no extra cost to you but do help to support the show.
Books and authors mentioned in the episode:
Ribsy by Kate DiCamillo
Charlotte’s Web by E.B. White
The Once and Future Kingby T.H. White
Theo of Golden by Allen Levi
Isak Dinesen by Judith Thurman
Same as it Ever Wasby Claire Lombardo
Death at the Sign of the Rook by Kate Atkinson
Book Flight
Foster by Claire Keegan
Gilead by Marilynne Robinson
Old Filth by Jane Gardham
✨ Find Your Next Great Read! We just hit 175 episodes of Bookish Flights, and to celebrate, I created the Bookish Flights Roadmap — a guide to all 175 podcast episodes, sorted by genre to help you find your next great read faster.
Explore it here → www.bookishflights.com/read/roadmap
Support the show
Be sure to join the Bookish Flights community on social media. Happy listening!
Instagram
Facebook
Website
What If? The Magic of Middle Grade Stories and Raising Readers with Becca Wierwille (E225)07/01/2026 | 36 mins.Send us Fan Mail
In this episode of Bookish Flights, I’m joined by middle grade author and podcaster Becca Wierwille. She is the author of the Road Trip Rescue series and the Scout and Barnaby Mysteries. Becca writes stories that help kids embrace what makes them unique and discover the adventures waiting for them. Together, we discuss the power of children's books, how stories help build empathy, the importance of reading aloud, and why the middle grade years are such a pivotal time in a reader's life. We also chat about her podcast, Ice Cream with Authors, and the books that helped shape her journey from young reader to published author.
Episode Highlights:
Why “work-life harmony” matters more than work-life balance
The power of small actions and intentional pauses
Career reinvention and starting over in different seasons of life
How burnout often disconnects us from our own needs
Recognizing the through-lines in your personal and professional journey
Building a life that prioritizes flexibility, family, and fulfillment
Connect with Becca:
Website
Purchase:Road Trip Rescue series (ages 8-12 years old)
Scout and Barnaby (ages 6-10 years old), Kickstarter campaign for Book 4
Instagram
Some links are affiliate links, which are no extra cost to you but do help to support the show.
Books and authors mentioned in the episode:
Writing Off Social podcast
The Read-Aloud Family by Sarah Mackenzie
Secrets at Sparhawk Point by Anna Rose Johnson
Into a Golden Era by Gabrielle Meyer
To Love a Lady by Gabrielle Meyer
Book Flight
Because of Winn-Dixie by Kate DiCamillo (Contemporary Realistic Fiction, ages 9-12)
Beyond Mulberry Glen by Millie Florence (Fairy Tale Fantasy, ages 8-12; featured on Ep. 4 of Ice Cream with Authors)
The Luminous Life of Lucy Landry by Anna Rose Johnson (Historical, ages 8-12; featured on Ep. 38 with Ice Cream for Authors)
✨ Find Your Next Great Read! We just hit 175 episodes of Bookish Flights, and to celebrate, I created the Bookish Flights Roadmap — a guide to all 175 podcast episodes, sorted by genre to help you find your next great read faster.
Explore it here → www.bookishflights.com/read/roadmap
Support the show
Be sure to join the Bookish Flights community on social media. Happy listening!
Instagram
Facebook
Website
Exploring the Hard Parts of Being Human Through Small Press Books with Martha Engber (E224)06/24/2026 | 38 mins.Send us Fan Mail
This week on Bookish Flights, I’m joined by award-winning author Martha Engber for a thoughtful conversation about storytelling, curiosity, and the power of fiction to help us better understand ourselves and others. We chat about her Mary Donahue Chronicles, including Winter Light and Scattered Light, and explore themes of trauma, healing, self-worth, and the experiences that shape us throughout our lives. Drawing from her background in journalism, Martha shares how observation and asking questions have shaped her writing, why curiosity matters more than judgment, and how stories can offer readers a safe space to explore difficult topics.
Episode Highlights:
Martha's journey from journalism to novelist and screenwriter
How journalism taught her the art of observation and asking better questions
Why curiosity is essential for both writers and readers
The role fiction plays in helping us understand our own lives and experiences
Writing about trauma, healing, and the hard things we face as humans
The conversation around trigger warnings in books
Giving ourselves grace and letting go of unrealistic expectations
Reading what you love instead of what you think you should read
Martha's book flight featuring small press books and authentic human stories
Connect with Martha:
Instagram
Facebook
Website
Some links are affiliate links, which are no extra cost to you but do help to support the show.
Books and authors mentioned in the episode:
Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer
Book Flight
Perfect Little Worlds by Clifford Mae Henderson
A Little Lifeby Hanya Yanagihara
The Outsiders by S.E. Hinton
Dessert Pairing
The Heart is a Lonely Hunter by Carson McCullers
✨ Find Your Next Great Read! We just hit 175 episodes of Bookish Flights, and to celebrate, I created the Bookish Flights Roadmap — a guide to all 175 podcast episodes, sorted by genre to help you find your next great read faster.
Explore it here → www.bookishflights.com/read/roadmap
Support the show
Be sure to join the Bookish Flights community on social media. Happy listening!
Instagram
Facebook
Website
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About Bookish Flights: Themed Book Recommendations & Author Interviews
Bookish Flights is the place to talk books and reading. This podcast focuses on connection, storytelling and the transformative power of books. Each episode invites guests to share the three books that have influenced them, unlocking their wisdom and how it changed their lives. Books are a bridge that connects us, a remedy for loneliness, and the best conversational currency to be the most interesting person in the room! Rooted in the belief that stories shape who we are, this podcast brings people together through a shared love of literature. Perfect for book lovers, Bookish Flights inspires listeners to discover the books that can shape their own lives.You will love this show If you have ever asked:What are the best fiction and non-fiction books to read?Which books should I add to my reading list?How can I find more time to read?What are the best books for exploring new genres?What books are perfect for my kids?What is the publishing journey like for authors?What books do my favorite authors love to read?Discover book recommendations across a wide range of genres, including historical fiction, romantasy, rom-coms, mysteries, thrillers and personal development. Check out the website www.bookishflights.com to see book club picks and the wide range of book flights.Podcast website
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