Bookish Flights: Themed Book Recommendations & Author Interviews

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This week on Bookish Flights, I'm joined by beloved children's author Kate DiCamillo for a conversation about something much bigger than writing. We explore what it means to be a reader, why stories shape us long after childhood, and how a love of books can become one of the greatest gifts we pass from one generation to the next.

Kate's stories, including Because of Winn-Dixie, The Tale of Despereaux, The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane, and Flora & Ulysses, have become treasured companions for millions of readers and families. As The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane celebrates its 20th anniversary with a beautiful collector's edition this fall, Kate reflects on the enduring power of children's literature and the stories that continue to find us at every stage of life.

Together, we talk about reading aloud, protecting time to read in a busy world, why literature helps us tell and bear the truth, and how simply showing up each day can transform both our reading lives and our creative lives.

Whether you've loved Kate's books since childhood, are discovering them with your own children, or simply want to rekindle your love of reading, this conversation is a beautiful reminder of why stories matter at every age.



Episode Highlights:



Why Kate has always identified first and foremost as a reader.

The magic of reading aloud and why it allows us to meet one another without our armor.

The children's books every adult should revisit.

Kate's daily reading habit, including putting her phone on Airplane Mode.

The surprising lesson she's learned from showing up to write every day.

Kate's Book Flight includes books she routinely re-reads and she wants everyone to read



Connect with Kate:



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Facebook

Some links are affiliate links, which are no extra cost to you but do help to support the show.

Books and authors mentioned in the episode:

Ribsy by Kate DiCamillo

Charlotte’s Web by E.B. White

The Once and Future Kingby T.H. White

Theo of Golden by Allen Levi

Isak Dinesen by Judith Thurman

Same as it Ever Wasby Claire Lombardo

Death at the Sign of the Rook by Kate Atkinson

Book Flight

Foster by Claire Keegan

Gilead by Marilynne Robinson

Old Filth by Jane Gardham

✨ Find Your Next Great Read! We just hit 175 episodes of Bookish Flights, and to celebrate, I created the Bookish Flights Roadmap — a guide to all 175 podcast episodes, sorted by genre to help you find your next great read faster.

Explore it here → www.bookishflights.com/read/roadmap

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