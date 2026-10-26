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You're On Tonight
Kara Alberts-Turner, Liam Horrigan and The Sound Company Ltd
Latest episode
25 episodes
- Nicola Espallardo is a trailblazer. Not only has she appeared in some of the biggest musicals in the world (Les Miserables, Hamilton), she was also the first Asian person to play Elphaba in the West End’s Wicked. All before the age of 30.
In this encore, Nicola discusses achieving her dream – not only how empowering it felt, but why it can also lead to the scariest moment in any career: figuring out what comes next. We also hear an incredible story of what happens when Elphaba sings the wrong line – and why that moment is a part of theatre history forever.
Link to the full episode: https://pod.link/1875555963/episode/NjlhNzQxYTNkYjk0MmU4NWNjOTNmMjFi
If you enjoyed the show, you can follow us at:
Instagram @youreontonight
TikTok @youreontonight
YouTube @youreontonight
Get in contact at: youreontonight@gmail.com
Hosted by Kara Alberts-Turner & Liam Horrigan.
Produced by and recorded at The Sound Company, London.
For The Sound Company: Dom Boucher, Luke Nagy, Gareth Wood & Nick Thackeray-Cron alongside Freya Baldwin & Seb Stone.
Show image by Louisa Sexton.
Produced by The Sound Company. www.sound.co.uk
Get in touch:
youreontonight@gmail.com
www.instagram.com/youreontonight
www.youtube.com/youreontonight
www.tiktok.com/youreontonight
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
I Had 18 Minutes To Become Meryl Streep | Last-Minute Leads & Life-Changing Moments - Steph Parry10/20/2026 | 49 mins.Steph Parry’s most memorable understudy story sounds like something straight out of a musical. In 2016, while working as a standby in 42nd Street, Steph got a phone call telling her to run to a completely different theatre, where a different cast, performing a different show, desperately needed her to step in as Donna in Mamma Mia! With just 18 minutes to get on stage, she went from eating her dinner in the dressing room to playing one of musical theatre’s biggest leading roles - and the press attention that followed changed her life.
In this episode, Steph takes us behind the scenes of the whirlwind that followed, from a week in the spotlight to the strange reality of returning to understudying once the moment had passed.
Steph also opens up about a very different challenge: taking her newborn baby on an international tour. From the realities of balancing parenthood with performance to the support that working mums and dads actually need, she has plenty to say about how the theatre industry could do better for parents.
And after a career full of last-minute call-ups, unexpected opportunities and extraordinary saves, Steph reflects on why she can no longer do understudying - and what happens when the job you’ve built your career around no longer fits.
Steph Parry - You’re On Tonight.
If you enjoyed the show, you can follow us at:
Instagram @youreontonight
TikTok @youreontonight
YouTube @youreontonight
Get in contact at: youreontonight@gmail.com
Hosted by Kara Alberts-Turner & Liam Horrigan.
Produced by and recorded at The Sound Company, London.
For The Sound Company: Dom Boucher, Luke Nagy, Gareth Wood & Nick Thackeray-Cron alongside Freya Baldwin & Seb Stone.
Show image by Louisa Sexton.
Produced by The Sound Company. www.sound.co.uk
Get in touch:
youreontonight@gmail.com
www.instagram.com/youreontonight
www.youtube.com/youreontonight
www.tiktok.com/youreontonight
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- David Tarkenter is a rare thing – an actor who simply hasn’t stopped working. For decades he’s graced some of the country’s most iconic stages – The National, The Old Vic, The Globe – alongside theatrical heavyweights including Alan Cumming, Bertie Carvel, Daniel Radcliffe, Mark Gatiss and Johnny Flynn.
And his stories left us speechless. In this Encore, David tells a truly unforgettable story about being flown around the world at a moment’s notice to cover in a production of Hamlet – only to have no idea who he was playing, which were his costumes, and who anyone else on stage was supposed to be.
Link to the full episode: https://pod.link/1875555963/episode/Njk5ZTQwODQ0M2NlYjAxMDVkOTZlNDc4?view=apps&sort=popularity
If you enjoyed the show, you can follow us at:
Instagram @youreontonight
TikTok @youreontonight
YouTube @youreontonight
Get in contact at: youreontonight@gmail.com
Hosted by Kara Alberts-Turner & Liam Horrigan.
Produced by and recorded at The Sound Company, London.
For The Sound Company: Dom Boucher, Luke Nagy, Gareth Wood & Nick Thackeray-Cron alongside Freya Baldwin & Seb Stone.
Show image by Louisa Sexton.
Produced by The Sound Company. www.sound.co.uk
Get in touch:
youreontonight@gmail.com
www.instagram.com/youreontonight
www.youtube.com/youreontonight
www.tiktok.com/youreontonight
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
What Do Casting Directors REALLY Do? | Stories, Self-Tapes & The Secrets of the Audition Room – Lucy Jenkins & Sooki McShane10/13/2026 | 56 mins.Lucy Jenkins and Sooki McShane have cast some of the biggest hits in British theatre, including The Play That Goes Wrong, the original cast of War Horse and A Comedy About Spies. But what does a casting director actually do?
In this episode, they take us behind the scenes of the casting process, revealing how the industry works, what a casting director is really looking for, and how the job has changed dramatically over the course of their careers.
From delivering scripts by hand to actors’ front doors (and their favourite Soho pubs) to the rise of self-tapes, Lucy and Sooki reflect on how technology has transformed the audition process – for better and for worse. They explore what we’ve gained, what we’ve lost, and what it means to find the right actor in an industry that looks very different from the one they started in.
And, of course, they have the stories to prove it. From casting their first Bollywood film to taking matters into their own hands and puppeteering the horses in War Horse, their careers have taken them to some extraordinary places.
But what does a casting director actually look for in an audition? How do they balance a director’s vision with the needs of an actor who might be nervous, inexperienced or having a particularly bad day? And what are the definite do’s and don’ts that every actor should know before walking into the room - or switching on their camera?
Lucy and Sooki give us the real lowdown on life on the other side of the casting table, offering an insight into one of the theatre industry’s most misunderstood jobs. Whether you’re an actor preparing for your next audition or simply curious about how the people on stage end up there, this is an episode packed with industry secrets, hard-earned wisdom and a few surprises along the way.
Lucy Jenkins & Sooki McShane - You’re On Tonight.
If you enjoyed the show, you can follow us at:
Instagram @youreontonight
TikTok @youreontonight
YouTube @youreontonight
Get in contact at: youreontonight@gmail.com
Hosted by Kara Alberts-Turner & Liam Horrigan.
Produced by and recorded at The Sound Company, London.
For The Sound Company: Dom Boucher, Luke Nagy, Gareth Wood & Nick Thackeray-Cron alongside Freya Baldwin & Seb Stone.
Show image by Louisa Sexton.
Produced by The Sound Company. www.sound.co.uk
Get in touch:
youreontonight@gmail.com
www.instagram.com/youreontonight
www.youtube.com/youreontonight
www.tiktok.com/youreontonight
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Strictly Come Dancing winner and star of Coronation Street, Ellie Leach, had her stage debut as Miss Scarlett in 2024 in Cluedo 2. Hannah Boyce starred opposite her, directed the show while it was on the road, and also understudied Ellie.
In this Encore, Ellie discusses the horrors that come with performing live, including wigs going haywire and styling out stumbles. Hannah talks about her time understudying on Broadway, and what it’s like as an understudy to rehearse sex scenes. Reflecting on their careers - this is the kind of honesty you only hear when the rehearsal room doors are closed.
Link to the full episode: https://pod.link/1875555963/episode/Njk5NGQ5ZjMzYmEyNTc3MmZlZTY5ZmIx?view=apps&sort=popularity
If you enjoyed the show, you can follow us at:
Instagram @youreontonight
TikTok @youreontonight
YouTube @youreontonight
Get in contact at: youreontonight@gmail.com
Hosted by Kara Alberts-Turner & Liam Horrigan.
Produced by and recorded at The Sound Company, London.
For The Sound Company: Dom Boucher, Luke Nagy, Gareth Wood & Nick Thackeray-Cron alongside Freya Baldwin & Seb Stone.
Show image by Louisa Sexton.
Produced by The Sound Company. www.sound.co.uk
Get in touch:
youreontonight@gmail.com
www.instagram.com/youreontonight
www.youtube.com/youreontonight
www.tiktok.com/youreontonight
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About You're On Tonight
You’re On Tonight is a weekly podcast shining a spotlight on understudies, swings and covers in the theatre industry. Hosted by Kara Alberts-Turner and Liam Horrigan, it shares extraordinary, behind-the-scenes stories from the people who ensure the show must go on.New episodes every Wednesday. Get in touch:youreontonight@gmail.comwww.instagram.com/youreontonightwww.youtube.com/youreontonightwww.tiktok.com/youreontonightListen wherever you get your podcasts.Produced by The Sound Company. www.sound.co.uk Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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