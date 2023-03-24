The Thing About Austen is a podcast about Jane Austen's world — the people, objects, and culture that shape Austen's fiction. Come for the historical context an... More
Available Episodes
Episode 67: The Thing About Darcy's First Proposal with guest Meredith Ammons
This episode we're joined by Meredith Ammons to break down the first proposal of one Mr. Fitzwilliam Darcy. We also get into the letter that follows and discuss the ways that this critical interaction between Darcy and Elizabeth sets up the second half of Pride and Prejudice.
If you have ever wished for a do-over, this episode is for you.
Thank you so much to Meredith for joining us for this episode! You can learn more about Meredith and her work at https://www.meredithammons.com. You can learn more about the Jane Austen Summer Program at https://www.janeaustensummer.org.
5/12/2023
23:13
Episode 66: The Thing About Anne's Bloom
What is bloom? And can you purchase it at Sephora? This week we're taking a look at the broader historical and cultural context surrounding Anne's bloom in Persuasion.
If you have ever had your bloom restored by a brisk walk on the Cobb, this episode is for you.
4/27/2023
24:38
Episode 65: The Thing About Mrs. Allen's Muslin with guest Dr. Hilary Davidson
Henry Tilney is discussing muslin with Mrs. Allen and Catherine Morland, and the ladies are impressed. This episode we're joined by fashion historian Dr. Hilary Davidson for an examination of muslin as both a textile and a fashion statement in Austen's time. There's also some busting of popular Regency fashion myths.
If you have ever lost sleep worrying over your sartorial choices, this episode is for you.
Thank you so much to Hilary for joining us for this episode! You can learn more about Hilary and her work at http://www.hilarydavidson.net and follow her on Twitter and Instagram @FourRedShoes.
4/10/2023
35:56
Episode 64: The Thing About the Bertram Sisters' Puzzle
How do you solve a puzzle like Fanny? This episode we survey the Bertram sisters' map puzzle and discuss the social cartography of Mansfield Park.
3/24/2023
22:52
Episode 63: The Thing About Polluting the Shades of Pemberley
Lady Catherine has stopped by Longbourn for a little chat, and she clearly needs to read an article or two on appropriate guest etiquette. This episode we break down Lady Catherine's famous insult to Elizabeth and get into its many layers and possible meanings.
You can find us online at www.TheThingAboutAusten.com and follow us on Instagram @TheThingAboutAusten and on Twitter @Austen_Things. You can also email us at [email protected]
The Thing About Austen is a podcast about Jane Austen's world — the people, objects, and culture that shape Austen's fiction. Come for the historical context and stay for the literary shenanigans. Think of us as your somewhat cheeky tour guides to the life and times of Jane Austen.