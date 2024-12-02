32. Fashion Tech Masterclass with Mary Korlin-Downs: How to work in fashion tech, why it’s the next big boom, and advice for students

Hello and welcome back to Fashion and Founders The Podcast, my name is Victoria Smith and this week I spoke with Mary Korlin Downs. She has become a fashion tech thought leader through her Tiktok, Instagram, and Substack where she posts weekly job boards, fashion tech news, and more. Mary used to work at Bipty, a fashion rental company and I actually have an episode with the founder Natalia. She then went to Recurate a company powering brand owned resale. She then started her own agency Cropd working with fashion tech clients. Mary talks about how she got started in fashion tech by working on a startup while at a full time job in medical device sales. So if you have questions on how to transition into fashion tech listen to this episode. She shares great advice on how to build your portfolio, get started as a student, and her transition into being a founder and starting an agency working with fashion tech clients. This is the fashion tech episode to listen to, it’s a bit longer than other episodes because I went through all the comments and DMs I had gotten on fashion tech so I could get Mary’s take to share with you all so lets get into the episode. Follow Fashion & Founders:Podcast IG: @fashionandfoundersPodcast Website: fashionandfounders.comVictoria TikTok: @vfsmith11Podcast LinkedIn: Fashion and FoundersVictoria Pickle Closet: @victoriasPodcast Substack: Fashion and FoundersFollow Mary Korlin Downs:IG: @marykorlindownsTikTok: @maykorlindownsSubstack: All Things Fashion TechLinkedIn: Mary Korlin-DownsFollow Pink Antique:IG: @pinkantique_IG: @emilyanndeutschThank you for listening!