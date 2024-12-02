32. Fashion Tech Masterclass with Mary Korlin-Downs: How to work in fashion tech, why it’s the next big boom, and advice for students
Hello and welcome back to Fashion and Founders The Podcast, my name is Victoria Smith and this week I spoke with Mary Korlin Downs. She has become a fashion tech thought leader through her Tiktok, Instagram, and Substack where she posts weekly job boards, fashion tech news, and more. Mary used to work at Bipty, a fashion rental company and I actually have an episode with the founder Natalia. She then went to Recurate a company powering brand owned resale. She then started her own agency Cropd working with fashion tech clients. Mary talks about how she got started in fashion tech by working on a startup while at a full time job in medical device sales. So if you have questions on how to transition into fashion tech listen to this episode. She shares great advice on how to build your portfolio, get started as a student, and her transition into being a founder and starting an agency working with fashion tech clients. This is the fashion tech episode to listen to, it's a bit longer than other episodes because I went through all the comments and DMs I had gotten on fashion tech so I could get Mary's take to share with you all so lets get into the episode.
31. Beni: Fashion Tech Making Resale Shopping Easier, the Future of search, and AI with Founder Kate Sanner
Welcome back to Fashion and Founders The Podcast. My name is Victoria Smith and this week I spoke with Kate Sanne the Co-Founder of Beni. Beni is a google Chrome extension that shops alongside you, helping you find secondhand pieces. Kate shares some great insight into what the future of the fashion tech industry holds. She recently moderated a panel at Harvard Business School's Retail and Luxury Goods Club and shares learnings including AI in fashion, consumer discovery, and the future of search.If you haven't already downloaded Beni, it is a hack that once you use it, you wonder how you lived without it, and Beni just launched their resale registry for the holiday season so that you can make a wish list of some vintage secondhand things you want and then it's super easy because then you can just text it to someone.
30. Locker: Kristine Locker on Founding a Fashion Tech Business, Fundraising and Angel Investor Maggie Sellers, Building Community, and the Future of Online Shopping
Welcome to the first episode of season three of fashion and founders the podcast. This week I am joined by Kristine Locker founder of Locker, the Pinterest for online shopping.In this episode, Kristine talks about the founding of Locker the amazing community that she has built, all about fundraising, working with Maggie Sellers as an angel investor, and so much insight into her founder journey.Kristine has some really exciting things lined up for Locker and they're really innovating how we online shop. If you haven't already definitely sign up for the Locker shopping club, they send out monthly challenges that you can participate if you choose to and the winner will get a $500 gift card to a certain brand of the month. You can also join the waitlist for the Shopping Payback feature locker is offering. We were able to film this in person in New York and I got to meet Hanna, the Locker social media manager.I've recently been getting a lot of questions and interest in fashion tech and Kristine has described Locker as shopping tech before which I think definitely falls into this category of fashion tech so this is definitely a great episode to listen to if you're interested in learning more about companies in this space and hearing how people got it directly from the founders themselves.
Intro: Fashion & Founders The Podcast, Fashion Tech, Circularity, and More!
Hello and welcome to the first episode of Season 3 of Fashion & Founders The Podcast, Conversations in Fashion Circularity, Tech, and Innovation! Formerly Interwoven Stories, but all those episodes will still be available!Intro in what's coming and some changes, I have lots of amazing episodes lined up! Conversations with founders and innovators working in different sectors of the fashion industry, offering an opportunity to get involved in this growing space. Hear directly from the people building the future of fashion about entrepreneurship, job opportunities, fashion tech, circularity, biomaterials, and more.
29. Threads of Tech: The Booming Fashion Tech Industry, Creating Your Niche, & Job Opportunities with Co-Founders Naama and Manya
This week I spoke with Manya and Naama founders of Threads of Tech. Together they are creating a community in the fashion tech community from putting on events during NYFW to their job board and connecting people to their dream jobs. Naama has a background as a software engineer and knitwear designer and Manya as a Data Analyst and Fashion Designer. What started out as a roommate search ended up with them putting on two major events in 5 weeks and becoming co-founders.Manya and Naama are often behind the scenes making sure their events run smoothly, so I am excited to share their story here and help others learn more about the really exciting work they are doing. Maybe you follow data but make it fashion on instagram or have seen a cool new fashion tech startup, if you've ever wanted to learn more about fashion tech whether you're a student or someone looking to use their tech background at a fashion brand this episode is for you because they share a lot of insight.
