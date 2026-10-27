LAIKA presents - MADE BY HUMANS: CREATIVES IN CONVERSATION

What does it take to make something magical? Artists from award-winning animation studio LAIKA are paired with fellow expert creatives to create a genuine dialogue about filmmaking, practical effects, the grind, and the inspiration behind making magic.

Together, we explore what drives them, how they push through the hard days, and what their work reveals when held up next to each other. Join us as we discuss craftsmanship, inspiration, and mythic wonder that bring our most iconic worlds to life, from Coraline and LAIKA’s upcoming film Wildwood to Jurassic Park, Project Hail Mary, your favorite TikTok videos and so many more.