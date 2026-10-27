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LAIKA presents - MADE BY HUMANS: CREATIVES IN CONVERSATION

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Arts
LAIKA presents - MADE BY HUMANS: CREATIVES IN CONVERSATION
Latest episode

9 episodes

  • LAIKA presents - MADE BY HUMANS: CREATIVES IN CONVERSATION

    The Impossible Road of LAIKA's Wildwood with Travis Knight and Caleb Deschanel

    10/15/2026 | 34 mins.
    How did the impossibly complex film Wildwood actually get made? LAIKA CEO and Director of Wildwood Travis Knight sits with Wildwood's Director of Photography Caleb Deschanel to discuss all the challenges, obstacles and blood, sweat and tears it took to make magic
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  • LAIKA presents - MADE BY HUMANS: CREATIVES IN CONVERSATION

    An Insider’s View on How Practical Effects Are Made with Oliver Jones and Kevin Parry

    09/30/2026 | 56 mins.
    What makes practical effects so magical? LAIKA's Head of Character and Practical Effects Oliver Jones sits down with former LAIKA animator and now solo superstar digital creator Kevin Parry to discuss the world of practical effects and how that feels different in a team of hundreds vs going it alone.
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  • LAIKA presents - MADE BY HUMANS: CREATIVES IN CONVERSATION

    Why Stop Motion Animation Matters in the Digital Age with Keith McQueen and Phil Tippett

    09/25/2026 | 37 mins.
    Why make models in the digital age? LAIKA's Head of Model Shop Keith McQueen and legendary stop motion pioneer Phil Tippett explain why the human crafted still matters.

    #MadeByHumans #Podcast #Animation
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  • LAIKA presents - MADE BY HUMANS: CREATIVES IN CONVERSATION

    The Power of Costume Design and Storytelling with Deborah Cook and Sandy Powell

    09/23/2026 | 47 mins.
    Costume design is the one cinematic element that touches story, character, history, psychology, and visuals all at once. When it’s working, you don’t notice it consciously… but you feel it immediately.

    LAIKA's Deborah Cook sits down with legendary costume designer Sandy Powell to deconstruct the subtle storytelling powers of costume. From stop-motion miniatures to live-action icons, discover how the clothes we wear on screen tell the stories we feel in our hearts.

    #MadeByHumans #Podcast #Animation
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  • LAIKA presents - MADE BY HUMANS: CREATIVES IN CONVERSATION

    Using Visual Effects in the World of Stop Motion Animation

    09/18/2026 | 48 mins.
    With a wealth of technology tools to deliver fascinating films, less is more is often the edict when it comes to special effects in this conversation with LAIKA’s Visual Effects Supervisor Steve Emerson and ILM veteran visual effects filmmaker Jeff Mann.

    #MadeByHumans #Podcast #Animation
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About LAIKA presents - MADE BY HUMANS: CREATIVES IN CONVERSATION
What does it take to make something magical? Artists from award-winning animation studio LAIKA are paired with fellow expert creatives to create a genuine dialogue about filmmaking, practical effects, the grind, and the inspiration behind making magic. Together, we explore what drives them, how they push through the hard days, and what their work reveals when held up next to each other. Join us as we discuss craftsmanship, inspiration, and mythic wonder that bring our most iconic worlds to life, from Coraline and LAIKA’s upcoming film Wildwood to Jurassic Park, Project Hail Mary, your favorite TikTok videos and so many more.
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