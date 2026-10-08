When 21-year-old Juliana Redding is found murdered in her Santa Monica, Calif. bungalow, her friends all think the same thing. Juliana had been caught up with a mysterious man — older, charming and very, very rich. Could he be connected to her shocking death? Doctor’s Orders is produced by Western Sound for Sony Music Entertainment’s The Binge. Binge all episodes of Doctor’s Orders, ad-free today by subscribing to The Binge. Visit The Binge Crimes on Apple Podcasts and hit ‘subscribe’ or visit GetTheBinge.com to get access. The Binge – feed your true crime obsession. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

The lab results start coming back on the Redding murder investigation and there’s a shocking result — the DNA on Juilana’s doorknob, stove, shirt and neck all match the same person. And it’s a woman?? Doctor’s Orders is produced by Western Sound for Sony Music Entertainment’s The Binge. Binge all episodes of Doctor’s Orders, ad-free today by subscribing to The Binge. Visit The Binge Crimes on Apple Podcasts and hit ‘subscribe’ or visit GetTheBinge.com to get access. The Binge – feed your true crime obsession. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

She survived the attack. Then came the decades of silence. When 21-year-old Nicole is assaulted by a masked man in her home, she’s determined to help catch him--but police doubt her. As legendary detective Paul Holes reopens the case, a shocking clue is uncovered and a chilling pattern emerges. What began as one woman’s search for justice turns into a race to unmask a real-life bogeyman. Listen to Hunting the Bogeyman, the latest gripping story from The Binge, streaming now. Subscribers to The Binge can listen to all episodes right now, completely ad-free. Search for Hunting the Bogeyman wherever you get your podcasts to start listening today. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

From The Binge, ⁠Crime Scene⁠ plunges you into stories you can’t stop thinking about—revisiting cases that deserve a second look. Join Jonathan Hirsch (My Fugitive Dad, Dear Franklin Jones) and investigative reporter Cooper Moll as they crack open overlooked details, challenge the official narrative, and uncover what others missed. Each episode delivers the depth of a true crime mini-series in a single, gripping listen. If you’re drawn to unresolved mysteries and stories that stay with you long after they end...this is for you. Follow ⁠Crime Scene⁠ wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes every Thursday. Subscribers to The Binge+ can listen ad-free, in addition to our network of limited series. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

When Ben Adair was working on Doctor's Orders, he started to look into another story. He had no idea this would be his next podcast. It all started with Derika Moses, who injured her back at work and had spinal surgery to fix it. But her pain got worse. Years later, a letter arrived. The hardware in her back might be counterfeit. Not sterile. Not FDA approved. Made in a dingy machine shop in Southern California. She wasn't the only one. Thousands of patients. Dozens of doctors, lawyers and healthcare workers. One of the largest healthcare frauds in U.S. history, run out of a Long Beach hospital by an elusive man... Listen to all of Doctor Billions now, ad-free, by subscribing to The Binge. Episodes drop Thursdays for all. --- Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-binge-cases-doctor-billions/id1525807626?i=1000792548639 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/0HTwSYebgecvu2ht9zy9dG?si=d9042cf3c2704730 Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/collection/2410786?view=expanded Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

About Doctor’s Orders

About Doctor’s Orders

About Doctor’s Orders