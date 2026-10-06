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An Excellent Fit

An Excellent Fit
ArtsFashion & Beauty
An Excellent Fit
Latest episode

13 episodes

  • An Excellent Fit

    Susie Lau: Joyful Dressing, Not Being Chic and Two Decades of Street Style

    10/06/2026 | 43 mins.
    Susie Lau launched Style Bubble back in 2006 and swiftly became one of the most renowned fashion bloggers and street style stars, sharing her bold looks and astute observations on fashion with an ever-growing audience. Lau has been an editor at Dazed and System Magazine and is a contributor to the Business of Fashion, POP magazine and Perfect. In this week’s episode, Susie sits down with Alice and Kay to discuss her 20-year career, her most extravagant purchase and why she’s anti-chic.

    KAY wears:
    Haider Ackermann shirt
    Agolde jeans
    The Row boots

    ALICE wears:
    Comme des Garcons Girl dress
    Mango burgundy loafers
    Cartier watch

    SUSIE wears:
    Erdem jacket
    Chopova Lowena T-shirt
    Christopher Kane skirt
    Calzedonia socks
    Marques Almeida shoes

    Discover the episode edit

    Hosted by Alice Casely-Hayford and Kay Barron
    Executive Producer: Laura Hyde
    Video Editor: Elisabeth Trinder
    Music Supervisor: Giango
    Filmed at 180 Studios
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • An Excellent Fit

    Isamaya Ffrench: Studio Iron, Mongolian Deel and The Power of Craft

    09/29/2026 | 33 mins.
    Isamaya Ffrench has spent over a decade at the forefront of the beauty industry as a make-up artist, creative director and total innovator. Isamaya has painted the faces of everyone from Rihanna to Rosalía and led the creative vision for brands including Byredo and Tom Ford Beauty as well as launching her own eponymous product line. Earlier this year, she founded Studio Iron, an interdisciplinary design gallery and concept platform. Isamaya joins Kay and Alice for the first episode of An Excellent Fit season two where we discuss her unique sense of style, love of artisans and the avant garde, and building her ever-expanding universe.

    KAY wears:
    Toteme turtleneck
    House of Dagmar trousers
    Alexandre Birman shoes

    ALICE wears:
    JW Anderson dress
    Le Monde Beryl shoes
    Chopova Lowena necklace
    Cartier watch

    ISAMAYA wears:
    Samuel Gui Yang set
    Celine boots
    Panconesi earrings

    Discover the episode edit

    Hosted by Alice Casely-Hayford and Kay Barron
    Executive Producer: Laura Hyde
    Video Editor: Elisabeth Trinder
    Music Supervisor: Giango
    Filmed at 180 Studios
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • An Excellent Fit

    Yasmin Sewell: Building Vyrao, The £28k Rodarte Gamble, and Mood Dressing

    08/11/2026 | 39 mins.
    Yasmin Sewell spent two decades working as one of the most prominent, influential buyers in the fashion industry, from Browns Focus to Farfetch. Five years ago, Yasmin poured her passion and intuition into Vyrao, a wellbeing brand fusing energetic healing with exquisite fragrances. Yasmin joins Kay and Alice for the final episode of An Excellent Fit where we discuss being a super buyer and street style sensation, her most expensive purchase, and creating the world of Vyrao.

    ALICE wears:
    Sir dress
    With Nothing Underneath shirt
    Khaite embellished ballet flats
    Lucy Delius necklace

    KAY wears:
    Simone Rocha dress
    COS sweater
    Lucy Delius earrings
    Lucy Delius ring
    Gianvito Rossi sandals

    YASMIN wears:
    Climax Books T-shirt
    Vyrao Witchy Woo
    Wales Bonner x Adidas Originals trousers
    Dear Frances boots

    Hosted by Alice Casely-Hayford and Kay Barron
    Executive Producer: Laura Hyde
    Video Editor: Molly Richmond
    Music Supervisor: Giango
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • An Excellent Fit

    Raven Smith: Preppy not Preppy, £900 hoodies, and Finding The Perfect Loafer

    08/04/2026 | 34 mins.
    For the penultimate episode of the first season of An Excellent Fit, Kay and Alice are joined by Raven Smith, the much-loved writer, social commentator and Instagram sensation. We discuss Raven’s style evolution from plunging necklines at Boombox to one of London’s best-dressed, his vast shoe collection and penchant for Simone Rocha and The Row.

    ALICE WEARS:
    Toteme raw lapel blazer
    Vince dress (similar Massimo Dutti)
    Massimo Dutti sandals

    KAY WEARS:
    ALC dress (similar FFORME find)

    Hosted by Alice Casely-Hayford and Kay Barron
    Executive Producer: Laura Hyde
    Video Editor: Molly Richmond
    Music Supervisor: Giango
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • An Excellent Fit

    Alex Eagle: '90s Nostalgia, Creating A Lifestyle, and Clothes To Feel Powerful In

    07/28/2026 | 41 mins.
    Designer, curator, stylist, store owner and Substacker, Alex Eagle is the ultimate aesthete. Most recently, Alex has turned her impeccable eye to creating St Clement, a new hotel and apartments development in London that has swiftly become the hottest destination in town. Alex joins Kay and Alice for the eighth episode of An Excellent Fit where we discuss building her multi-faceted fashion and lifestyle brand, her most expensive purchase, and falling in love with clothes at 15.

    ALICE wears:
    Bode shirt
    Agolde jeans
    Jimmy Choo pumps

    KAY wears:
    Toteme tie-waist top
    Toteme trousers
    Givenchy sandals

    ALEX wears:
    Alex Eagle Studio lace vest
    Alex Eagle Studio blue shirt
    Alex Eagle Studio trousers
    New Balance trainers

    Hosted by Alice Casely-Hayford and Kay Barron
    Executive Producer: Laura Hyde
    Video Editor: Molly Richmond
    Music Supervisor: Giango
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About An Excellent Fit
An Excellent Fit is a podcast exploring personal style, and the way we live; dissecting wardrobe essentials, fashion regrets, and the outfits worn for defining life moments. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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ArtsFashion & BeautySociety & Culture

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