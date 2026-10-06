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13 episodes
- Susie Lau launched Style Bubble back in 2006 and swiftly became one of the most renowned fashion bloggers and street style stars, sharing her bold looks and astute observations on fashion with an ever-growing audience. Lau has been an editor at Dazed and System Magazine and is a contributor to the Business of Fashion, POP magazine and Perfect. In this week’s episode, Susie sits down with Alice and Kay to discuss her 20-year career, her most extravagant purchase and why she’s anti-chic.
KAY wears:
Haider Ackermann shirt
Agolde jeans
The Row boots
ALICE wears:
Comme des Garcons Girl dress
Mango burgundy loafers
Cartier watch
SUSIE wears:
Erdem jacket
Chopova Lowena T-shirt
Christopher Kane skirt
Calzedonia socks
Marques Almeida shoes
Discover the episode edit
Hosted by Alice Casely-Hayford and Kay Barron
Executive Producer: Laura Hyde
Video Editor: Elisabeth Trinder
Music Supervisor: Giango
Filmed at 180 Studios
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Isamaya Ffrench has spent over a decade at the forefront of the beauty industry as a make-up artist, creative director and total innovator. Isamaya has painted the faces of everyone from Rihanna to Rosalía and led the creative vision for brands including Byredo and Tom Ford Beauty as well as launching her own eponymous product line. Earlier this year, she founded Studio Iron, an interdisciplinary design gallery and concept platform. Isamaya joins Kay and Alice for the first episode of An Excellent Fit season two where we discuss her unique sense of style, love of artisans and the avant garde, and building her ever-expanding universe.
KAY wears:
Toteme turtleneck
House of Dagmar trousers
Alexandre Birman shoes
ALICE wears:
JW Anderson dress
Le Monde Beryl shoes
Chopova Lowena necklace
Cartier watch
ISAMAYA wears:
Samuel Gui Yang set
Celine boots
Panconesi earrings
Discover the episode edit
Hosted by Alice Casely-Hayford and Kay Barron
Executive Producer: Laura Hyde
Video Editor: Elisabeth Trinder
Music Supervisor: Giango
Filmed at 180 Studios
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Yasmin Sewell spent two decades working as one of the most prominent, influential buyers in the fashion industry, from Browns Focus to Farfetch. Five years ago, Yasmin poured her passion and intuition into Vyrao, a wellbeing brand fusing energetic healing with exquisite fragrances. Yasmin joins Kay and Alice for the final episode of An Excellent Fit where we discuss being a super buyer and street style sensation, her most expensive purchase, and creating the world of Vyrao.
ALICE wears:
Sir dress
With Nothing Underneath shirt
Khaite embellished ballet flats
Lucy Delius necklace
KAY wears:
Simone Rocha dress
COS sweater
Lucy Delius earrings
Lucy Delius ring
Gianvito Rossi sandals
YASMIN wears:
Climax Books T-shirt
Vyrao Witchy Woo
Wales Bonner x Adidas Originals trousers
Dear Frances boots
Hosted by Alice Casely-Hayford and Kay Barron
Executive Producer: Laura Hyde
Video Editor: Molly Richmond
Music Supervisor: Giango
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- For the penultimate episode of the first season of An Excellent Fit, Kay and Alice are joined by Raven Smith, the much-loved writer, social commentator and Instagram sensation. We discuss Raven’s style evolution from plunging necklines at Boombox to one of London’s best-dressed, his vast shoe collection and penchant for Simone Rocha and The Row.
ALICE WEARS:
Toteme raw lapel blazer
Vince dress (similar Massimo Dutti)
Massimo Dutti sandals
KAY WEARS:
ALC dress (similar FFORME find)
Hosted by Alice Casely-Hayford and Kay Barron
Executive Producer: Laura Hyde
Video Editor: Molly Richmond
Music Supervisor: Giango
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Alex Eagle: '90s Nostalgia, Creating A Lifestyle, and Clothes To Feel Powerful In07/28/2026 | 41 mins.Designer, curator, stylist, store owner and Substacker, Alex Eagle is the ultimate aesthete. Most recently, Alex has turned her impeccable eye to creating St Clement, a new hotel and apartments development in London that has swiftly become the hottest destination in town. Alex joins Kay and Alice for the eighth episode of An Excellent Fit where we discuss building her multi-faceted fashion and lifestyle brand, her most expensive purchase, and falling in love with clothes at 15.
ALICE wears:
Bode shirt
Agolde jeans
Jimmy Choo pumps
KAY wears:
Toteme tie-waist top
Toteme trousers
Givenchy sandals
ALEX wears:
Alex Eagle Studio lace vest
Alex Eagle Studio blue shirt
Alex Eagle Studio trousers
New Balance trainers
Hosted by Alice Casely-Hayford and Kay Barron
Executive Producer: Laura Hyde
Video Editor: Molly Richmond
Music Supervisor: Giango
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About An Excellent Fit
An Excellent Fit is a podcast exploring personal style, and the way we live; dissecting wardrobe essentials, fashion regrets, and the outfits worn for defining life moments. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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