Kristin and Molly speak with previous Insider Series guest, Rebecca Eisenberg, about her evolution from blogger to author. After working in media for years, she eventually decided to write for herself and talks about turning The Practical Kitchen blog into a business and all that entailed. Ever practical and operating under the mantra 'do it messy, clean it later', she learned on the job and shares what her day to day looks like now, how she addressed going viral and the work it takes to keep up with the ever shifting demands of SEO, the algorithm and AI. Rebecca discusses her decision to write a book based on only a subset of her blog topics and the behind the scenes experience of crafting a proposal, getting an agent, going to auction, selecting a publisher and then the work of recipe testing, writing and photographing. Finally, she talks about her innovative and interactive marketing campaign and the lessons learned from her first cookbook experience.

Hosts: Kate Leahy + Molly Stevens + Kristin Donnelly + Andrea Nguyen

Editor: Abby Cerquitella





Mentions

Rebecca Eisenberg

The Practical Kitchen

Instagram

Workshop with Rebecca about Growing a Platform with Short Form Video



6 Tips for Feeding and Discarding Sourdough Starter

Purchase a recording of Rebecca's Insider Series here

Kristin's Cookbook Courses

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Visit the Everything Cookbooks Bookshop to purchase a copy of the books mentioned in the show

Small Batch Breads by Rebecca Eisenberg