58: David Lebovitz on the Writing Life in Paris

Kate and Kristin talk with writer David Lebovitz about his career and life in France. He discusses how he went from pastry chef to food writer, how blogging strengthened his writing voice and why he pivoted to video during the pandemic. He shares his decision to write "the hardest book he ever wrote", the advice he gives to aspiring writers and his choice to move his writing to Substack. Finally, he tells us how decides what stories to tell and reveals a glimpse into a few new potential projects.Hosts: Kate Leahy + Molly Stevens + Kristin DonnellyEditor: Abby Cerquitella MentionsDavid LebovitzWebsiteInstagramSubstackPodcast The Idle Hour Visit the Everything Cookbooks Bookshop to purchase a copy of the books mentioned in the showDrinking French by David LebovitzL’Appart by David LebovitzMy Paris Kitchen by David LebovitzThe Perfect Scoop by David LebovitzReady for Dessert by David LebovitzThe Sweet Life in Paris by David LebovitzThe Great Book of Chocolate by David LebovitzThe Lost Kitchen by Erin French