A podcast for curious writers, readers, and cooks. Episodes provide behind-the-scenes information and stories about how cookbooks get made.
59: Lerato Umah-Shaylor on Africana
Molly and Kate talk with Lerato Umah-Shaylor, a UK based chef, food writer and cooking teacher, about her debut cookbook Africana. Lerato shares how she made her passion for food into a career and what made her want to tackle this massive topic for her first book. She discusses how she pairs stories and context with recipes, how she conducted her research and balanced structure and voice in her writing. She provides some insights on the differences between the US and UK publishing experience and the feedback she loves to get from readers.Hosts: Kate Leahy + Molly Stevens + Kristin DonnellyEditor: Abby Cerquitella MentionsLerato Umah-ShaylorSubstackWebsiteInstagramFood ToursBuy the UK version of AfricanaVisit the Everything Cookbooks Bookshop to purchase a copy of the books mentioned in the showAfricana by Lerato Umah-Shaylor
7/26/2023
53:24
58: David Lebovitz on the Writing Life in Paris
Kate and Kristin talk with writer David Lebovitz about his career and life in France. He discusses how he went from pastry chef to food writer, how blogging strengthened his writing voice and why he pivoted to video during the pandemic. He shares his decision to write "the hardest book he ever wrote", the advice he gives to aspiring writers and his choice to move his writing to Substack. Finally, he tells us how decides what stories to tell and reveals a glimpse into a few new potential projects.Hosts: Kate Leahy + Molly Stevens + Kristin DonnellyEditor: Abby Cerquitella MentionsDavid LebovitzWebsiteInstagramSubstackPodcast The Idle Hour Visit the Everything Cookbooks Bookshop to purchase a copy of the books mentioned in the showDrinking French by David LebovitzL’Appart by David LebovitzMy Paris Kitchen by David LebovitzThe Perfect Scoop by David LebovitzReady for Dessert by David LebovitzThe Sweet Life in Paris by David LebovitzThe Great Book of Chocolate by David LebovitzThe Lost Kitchen by Erin French
7/19/2023
52:21
57: Alicia Kennedy on Expanding the Scope of Food Writing
Molly and Kristin talk with writer Alicia Kennedy about her new book, No Meat Required, and her philosophy on food writing. She discusses the proposal, writing and publishing process and her thoughts on the structure, citations and bibliography of the book. She shares her inspirations for the cover as well as how she organizes her varied research and publishing schedule. She talks about developing her own voice, what she hopes to see in the future of food media and thoughts on recipe creation as well as her relationship to social media. Hosts: Kate Leahy + Molly Stevens + Kristin DonnellyEditor: Abby Cerquitella MentionsAlicia KennedyWebsiteSubstackInstagramFrom the Desk PodcastFrom the Kitchen PodcastMeatless PodcastScrivenerWhetstoneVittlesCulinary Tourism ProgramRuby Tandoh Visit the Everything Cookbooks Bookshop to purchase a copy of the books mentioned in the showNo Meat Required by Alicia KennedyBuilding a Second Brain by Tiago ForteTaste Makers by Mayukh SenUnder the Henfluence by Tove Danovich
7/12/2023
46:50
56: Hybrid Publishing with Vasudha Viswanath
Kate and Kristin discuss all things hybrid publishing with Vasudha Viswanath, the author of The Vegetarian Reset. Vasudha shares a quick rundown of the typical routes of publishing and why she chose to go down the hybrid path. She talks about the pitching process, what partnership publishers cover (and don't), the recipe development steps and how she assembled her creative and publicity team. She describes the part her book plays in her business strategy and her experience learning as she goes in the cookbook community. Hosts: Kate Leahy + Molly Stevens + Kristin DonnellyEditor: Abby Cerquitella MentionsVasudha ViswanathThe Vegetarian ResetSubstack: We Ate WellInstagramThe Collective Book StudioEpisode 40: Snackable Bakes with Jessie SheehanEpisode 47: Self-Publishing Cookbooks with Nick FauchaldAmazon Kindle Direct PublishingIngramSpark52 Shabbats by Faith KramerReedsy Visit the Everything Cookbooks Bookshop to purchase a copy of the books mentioned in the showWill Write for Food by Dianne Jacob
7/5/2023
47:37
55: Making a Documentary-Style Cookbook with Matt Rodbard
Molly and Kristin chat with Matt Rodbard; writer and founding editor of the online food and culture magazine TASTE, all about his career in food media. He reveals the surprising way he got started, how his collaborations came about and the documentary visual style of some of his books. He shares some ups and downs of his writing career, how he balances his many projects and his hopes and excitement for the future of cookbooks. Hosts: Kate Leahy + Molly Stevens + Kristin DonnellyEditor: Abby Cerquitella MentionsMatt RodbardWebsiteInstagramTwitterTasteThe Taste PodcastTaste Pitching Guideline Visit the Everything Cookbooks Bookshop to purchase a copy of the books mentioned in the showKoreatown: A Cookbook by Deuki Hong and Matt RodbardFood IQ by Daniel Holzman and Matt RodbardPok Pok by Andy RickerLasagne by Anna HezelBeyond the Great Wall by Jeffrey Alford and Naomi DuguidAndrea Nguyen's booksPriya Krishna's booksAlison Roman's booksMasala by Anita JaisinghaniChaat by Maneet Chauhan and Jody EddyTin to Table by Anna HezelSheet Pan Chicken by Cathy ErwayMaangchi’s Real Korean Cooking by Maangchi