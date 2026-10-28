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212 episodes
- Kate and Molly speak with historian and professor Ken Albala about his varied publishing experiences and newest book, The World Atlas of Fermented Food and Drinks. Ken, the author of 30 books, bridges scholarship and food within geographic, historical and cultural contexts. He tells us how he balances teaching, writing, research and hobbies, the classes and programs he's run and how the publishing landscape has shifted in recent years. He takes us behind the scenes of some of his books and shares his experiences with different publishing models— popular and academic—including why one works over the other for specific projects. Finally he reveals of few of the more unconventional dishes he's created and leaves us with his dream book topic.
Hosts: Kate Leahy + Molly Stevens + Kristin Donnelly + Andrea Nguyen
Editor: Abby Cerquitella
Mentions
Salt TikTok
Ken Albala
Ken's Food Rants
Publishing models blog post
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Visit the Everything Cookbooks Bookshop to purchase a copy of the books mentioned in the show
Salt by Mark Kurlansky
The World Atlas of Fermented Foods and Drinks, by Ken Albala
Beans, by Ken Albala
- Kristin and Molly speak with previous Insider Series guest, Rebecca Eisenberg, about her evolution from blogger to author. After working in media for years, she eventually decided to write for herself and talks about turning The Practical Kitchen blog into a business and all that entailed. Ever practical and operating under the mantra 'do it messy, clean it later', she learned on the job and shares what her day to day looks like now, how she addressed going viral and the work it takes to keep up with the ever shifting demands of SEO, the algorithm and AI. Rebecca discusses her decision to write a book based on only a subset of her blog topics and the behind the scenes experience of crafting a proposal, getting an agent, going to auction, selecting a publisher and then the work of recipe testing, writing and photographing. Finally, she talks about her innovative and interactive marketing campaign and the lessons learned from her first cookbook experience.
Hosts: Kate Leahy + Molly Stevens + Kristin Donnelly + Andrea Nguyen
Editor: Abby Cerquitella
Mentions
Rebecca Eisenberg
The Practical Kitchen
Instagram
Workshop with Rebecca about Growing a Platform with Short Form Video
6 Tips for Feeding and Discarding Sourdough Starter
Purchase a recording of Rebecca's Insider Series here
Kristin's Cookbook Courses
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Visit the Everything Cookbooks Bookshop to purchase a copy of the books mentioned in the show
Small Batch Breads by Rebecca Eisenberg
- We're turning the hosting reins over to Charlotte Druckman today to learn about Andrea Nguyen and Pim Techamuanvivit's experience collaborating on their new 'instant classic' cookbook, Cooking Thai. Pim shares her original idea for the book, how it evolved and the mission statement she settled on while Andrea explains why she felt drawn to work on her first collaboration with this project. They speak about recipe testing, the writing process and how they worked together, speaking on task division, communication styles and working through tension to create a product they're immensely proud of. Pim and Andrea each share what they learned from the other, how they challenged each other, the books they were inspired by and how they landed on an approachable yet educational tone before leaving us with some advice and a sneak peak.
Hosts: Kate Leahy + Molly Stevens + Kristin Donnelly + Andrea Nguyen
Editor: Abby Cerquitella
Mentions
Charlotte Druckman
Website
Instagram
Sweethearts Newsletter
Pim Techamuanvivit
Instagram
Andrea Nguyen
Website
Newsletter
Instagram
Subscribe to our weekly Substack newsletter for more information about each episode and a peek at what's coming up.
Visit the Everything Cookbooks Bookshop to purchase a copy of the books mentioned in the show
Cooking Thai by Pim Techamuanvivit with Andrea Nguyen
Dishoom by Kavi Thakrar, Naved Nasir, and Shamil Thakrar
Kitchen Remix by Charlotte Druckman
Love in the Afternoon by Charlotte Druckman
Cooking without Borders by Anita Lo with Charlotte Druckman
- Kate and Andrea speak with cookbook collaborators Joyce Tang and Soleil Ho about their new cookbook, Bake Sum. Joyce shares her journey from project manager to bakery owner to cookbook writer and why she wanted to write this book at this time. She describes how she got connected to Soleil who speaks about how working on cookbooks tends to be a relaxing break from running a media company. They share how they divvied up the work, the decision to include stories and histories in the project and insights behind the cover image. Joyce describes the recipe testing process and the challenge to 'smallerize' recipes while Soleil talks about the book's unique organization before they each share their thoughts on working through an 'Asian Americana' lens. Finally they share the audience they hope the book reaches and the lessons they each learned along the way.
Hosts: Kate Leahy + Molly Stevens + Kristin Donnelly + Andrea Nguyen
Editor: Abby Cerquitella
Mentions
Joyce Tang
Instagram
Bake Sum Bakery
Soleil Ho
Website
Racist Sandwich Podcast
Subscribe to our weekly Substack newsletter for more information about each episode and a peek at what's coming up.
Visit the Everything Cookbooks Bookshop to purchase a copy of the books mentioned in the show
Bake Sum by Joyce Tang and Soleil Ho
- Kate and Kristin speak with Frances Abrantes Baca about her wide ranging design experience in the food media space. The founding design director of the award winning magazine Gastronimica, Frances shares her thoughts about the design elements that go into a cookbook—color, contrast, titles, page numbers, typeface, layout, covers, spines and, don't forget the table of contents. She discusses what catches her eye, what the differences in specific design roles are and where she finds inspiration before revealing what design choices draw her in and which drive her nuts. She talks about her newsletter, her process and leaves us with a few ideas and tips for authors and aspiring designers both.
Hosts: Kate Leahy + Molly Stevens + Kristin Donnelly + Andrea Nguyen
Editor: Abby Cerquitella
Mentions
Frances Abrantes Baca
Newsletter
Instagram
Episode 18: Pro Tips from Cookbook Critic Paula Forbes
Episode 11: Understanding Cookbook Design with Alice Chau
Episode 91: The UX of Cookbook Design
The Elements of Typographic Style by Robert Bringhurst
Sasquatch Books
Stained Page News
What Makes a Cookbook Cover Successful?
Don't Sleep on the TOC
Bay Area Women in Publishing Mentorship
Subscribe to our weekly Substack newsletter for more information about each episode and a peek at what's coming up.
Visit the Everything Cookbooks Bookshop to purchase a copy of the books mentioned in the show
Wine Simple by Aldo Sohm and Christine Muhlke
Tasting Rome by Katie Parla and Kristina Gill
Cookbooking: a Fan's Guide by Debbie Berne
The Design of Books by Debbie Berne
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About Everything Cookbooks
A podcast for curious writers, readers, and cooks. Episodes provide behind-the-scenes information and stories about how cookbooks get made.Podcast website
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