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9 episodes
- Akari Endo-Gaut is a stylist, designer, and curator who has spent her career refusing to pick one lane. She’s dressed Alex Katz, designed the room at the two-Michelin-starred restaurant Al Coro, and written for Sotheby’s Magazine. The thread through all of it is a conviction that an object carries time—and the older it is, the more honestly it speaks. One detail says everything: a Cartier ring from her mother that she has never once taken off—not at the beach, not on a shoot, not anywhere. It feels fitting, then, that Akari is seated on one of John Chamberlain’s iconic foam couches, the same couch host Alexandra Fairweather grew up on. Her crib was a miniature of it, in the kitchen of Chamberlain’s studio.
Follow our host: https://www.instagram.com/alexandrafairweather/
Follow our guest: https://www.instagram.com/akariendogaut/?hl=en
Stay up-to-date with the John Chamberlain Estate:
Follow: https://www.instagram.com/johnchamberlainestate/
To learn more about the estate’s work and mission, visit: https://www.john-chamberlain.com/
Media inquiries: chamberlain@dadagoldberg.com
Tune in to episodes of ON THE COUCH via Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, YouTube, or wherever you prefer to stream.
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Timestamps:
0:00 – Introduction
0:27 – Meet Stylist & Designer Akari Endo-Gault
1:32 – Growing Up in Japan: Kimono, Ceramics & Tradition
4:41 – Inside Her Father's Architecture Studio
5:47 – Le Corbusier & Studying French Literature in Tokyo
8:02 – Moving to Paris: First Impressions
10:31 – Why Vintage & Antique Objects Matter
11:20 – Studying at École des Beaux-Arts in Paris
12:49 – Producing Fashion Shows for Dior & Michael Kors
14:06 – How She Became a Fashion Stylist
15:21 – Styling Painter Alex Katz
17:53 – The Meaning Behind Her Mother's Ring
20:11 – From Fashion Styling to Restaurant Interior Design
24:25 – Black Mountain College & Josef Albers Research
30:28 – Career Advice for Creatives & Slowing Down
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Artist and designer Fernando Mastrangelo has built one of the most original studio practices by transforming everyday and natural materials like sand, salt, silica, and crushed glass into collectible works held in the permanent collections of the Brooklyn Museum and the Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum.
In this episode, he joins host Alexandra Fairweather on an original Chamberlain couch to discuss the origins of great art and design. From Drift, Fernando’s first collectible series inspired by the glaciers and landscapes of Patagonia, to the new landscape work he’s showing at Cristina Grajales this Fall, his work takes a clear stance on our relationship with the natural world and the environmental issues shaping it.
Follow our host: https://www.instagram.com/alexandrafairweather/
Follow our guest: https://www.instagram.com/iamfm/?hl=en
Listen to Fernando’s podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/design-discord/id1817191053
Stay up-to-date with the John Chamberlain Estate:
Follow: https://www.instagram.com/johnchamberlainestate/
To learn more about the estate’s work and mission, visit: https://www.john-chamberlain.com/
Media inquiries: chamberlain@dadagoldberg.com
Tune in to episodes of ON THE COUCH via Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, YouTube, or wherever you prefer to stream.
---------------
Timestamps:
00:00 Introduction
02:12 Childhood an as immigrant
03:26 Deciding to become an artist
04:20 Falling in love with sculpture
07:27 Grad school at VCU and harsh critiques
10:59 Rebelling in year two of grad school
11:59 Moving to NYC and working with Matthew Barney
16:40 Learning from Matthew Barney's philosophy
20:00 Making the "Felix" cocaine sculpture
23:05 Going broke and paying it forward
32:31 Shifting into design
52:39 Closing thoughts
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- David Salle is one of the leading postmodern painters of the last forty-five years, whose layered, colliding images will make you question everything you thought you knew about how images hold meaning. What most people don't expect: David has spent the last several years training artificial intelligence on his own body of work, then using what it generates as the raw material for new paintings — not to automate art, but to find a new language for it that you've never seen before. The results break every rule of anatomy, continuity, and logic, and they are unlike anything else being made right now. Seated on one of John Chamberlain's iconic foam couches, he and host Alexandra Fairweather talk about what it means to spend a lifetime in conversation with art history – including your own.
Follow our host: https://www.instagram.com/alexandrafairweather/
Follow our guest: https://www.instagram.com/david_salle/?hl=en
Stay up-to-date with the John Chamberlain Estate:
Follow: https://www.instagram.com/johnchamberlainestate/
To learn more about the estate’s work and mission, visit: https://www.john-chamberlain.com/
Media inquiries: chamberlain@dadagoldberg.com
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Timestamps:
00:27 Introductions
02:15 David’s upbringing and early career
07:42 Being pigeonholed as an artist
10:27 Using AI in art
18:08 How David trained AI to think like him
23:13 What it means to understand art
27:33 David’s greatest virtue and vice
28:04 Life lessons
28:37 How accidents make art
30:23 Advice for young artists
32:17 Lightning round begins
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Sasha Bikoff’s rooms don't just look extraordinary — they make you feel as if you've stepped out into a dream. What most people don't know about Sasha is that before she ever touched a floor plan, she was working the desk at Gagosian Gallery — one of the most competitive rooms in the art world. That training in how serious collectors see art and experience space is felt throughout all of the interiors she creates. She studied fine art and art history in Washington and Paris, and her projects now span Milan, Marrakech, Palm Beach, and her beloved New York. In this episode, she joins host Alexndra Fairweather on one of John Chamberlain's couches for a conversation that feels exactly like one of her rooms: one you won't want to leave.
Follow our host: https://www.instagram.com/alexandrafairweather/
Follow our guest: https://www.instagram.com/sashabikoff/
Sasha’s book: https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/784194/high-vibe-design-by-sasha-bikoff/
Stay up-to-date with the John Chamberlain Estate:
Follow: https://www.instagram.com/johnchamberlainestate/
To learn more about the estate’s work and mission, visit: https://www.john-chamberlain.com/
Media inquiries: chamberlain@dadagoldberg.com
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Timestamps:
00:26 Introductions
01:24 How Sasha got into interior design
03:41 Sasha’s first client: her mom
06:45 Discovering a client’s tastes
08:05 Decorating within a budget
10:23 How to make color work for you
12:38 Gardening and nature as inspiration
13:55 The role of an interior designer in a project
14:51 Sasha’s favorite designers in history
18:11 How to find furniture that feels like an art piece
21:22 Sasha’s experience in product design
23:37 How formal education influences art
26:19 Sasha teases her upcoming book
27:07 Lightning round begins
29:32 Outro
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Artist and designer Misha Kahn’s furniture and lighting feel less like objects you own and more like creatures you coexist with — and once you've seen them, you'll never look at a chair the same way again. What most people don't know about Misha: he was given a sewing machine at age five, and started making clothes. That instinct to fabricate something from nothing, using whatever material is at hand — foam, fiberglass, glass, metalwork, cement, textiles — has driven him from that childhood bedroom all the way to the Whitney, the Walker Art Center, and the Dallas Museum of Art. In this episode, Misha joins host Alexandra Fairweather on one of John Chamberlain's foam couches — and if you've ever wondered whether the things around you could hold more beauty and more meaning, this conversation is for you.
Follow our host: https://www.instagram.com/alexandrafairweather/
Follow our guest: https://www.instagram.com/mishakahn/
Stay up-to-date with the John Chamberlain Estate:
Follow the John Chamberlain Estate: https://www.instagram.com/johnchamberlainestate/
To learn more about the work and mission of the John Chamberlain Estate, visit: https://www.john-chamberlain.com/
Media inquiries: chamberlain@dadagoldberg.com
---------------
Timestamps:
00:27 Introductions
02:37 Growing up in Minnesota
05:13 Creating playgrounds
7:07 The “parallel wonderland” of Misha’s work
9:49 Misha’s greatest virtue and vice
10:34 Avoiding labels and boxes in your art
14:19 The personality of Misha’s work
15:33 Lessons learned from collaboration
17:35 Upcoming projects
20:06 Using robots in the studio
24:37 Post-apocalyptic art
28:37 The chaos inside Misha’s studio
29:57 Legacy and posthumous impact
33:54 What’s too much for Misha?
36:25 Lightning round begins
38:15 Outro
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About ON THE COUCH
ON THE COUCH invites you into the inspiring worlds of today’s cultural leaders. Join host Alexandra Fairweather as she sits down with guests on one of artist John Chamberlain’s iconic foam couches to discuss the big ideas and unseen details that shape creative life. For decades, Chamberlain carved his sculptural foam couches for friends and art world luminaries like Donald Judd and Andy Warhol, creating gathering spots, conversation pieces, and symbols of connection within a vibrant creative community. Today, that legacy lives on through ON THE COUCH as visionaries sit down for intimate conversations that will make you rethink how culture is created, consumed, and reinvented. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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