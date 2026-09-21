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82 episodes
- This might be the wildest episode of Playlisted yet.
Dasha joins us for an absolutely unfiltered night of music, stories, laughs and advice for our aspiring artists. We talk about her career, songwriting, the crazy ride of breaking through in country music and what she’s learned along the way.
Special Surprise by Ranch Hands Cowboylesque.
7 aspiring artists step up to perform original songs and get real, honest feedback from Dasha, and somehow we ended up with one of the funniest and most unpredictable episodes we’ve ever done.
Comedy has Kill Tony. Music has PLAYLISTED.
If you’re an artist, songwriter or just love seeing a side of your favorite artists you normally don’t get to see, this episode is for you.
🎙️ Special Guest: Dasha
🤠 Special Appearance: Ranch Hands Cowboylesque
🎸 7 aspiring artists perform live
📍 Recorded live in Nashville, TN
SUBSCRIBE because we do this every week with some of the biggest artists, songwriters and music industry professionals in Nashville.
#Dasha #Playlisted #CountryMusic #Nashville #Songwriting #RanchHands #MusicPodcast #NewMusic
Performers Include:
Carson Mac
Matthew Cole Needle
Ethan Anderson
JaeCe Simon
Ryan Higgins
Russell Wix
Dylan Brekke
Playlisted Podcast #81: Rusty Gaston | CEO of Sony Music Publishing Nashville09/14/2026 | 2h 8 mins.Comedy has Kill Tony. Music has Playlisted.
Artists perform one song in front of a live audience and receive real, unfiltered feedback from industry guest hosts.
This week, one of the most powerful people in Nashville music publishing takes the Playlisted guest chair.
Rusty Gaston, CEO of Sony Music Publishing Nashville, joins Playlisted to hear aspiring artists perform one song and give them the kind of honest feedback most artists never get access to.
Before leading Sony Music Publishing Nashville, Rusty helped build THiS Music into one of Music Row’s most successful independent publishing companies, developing songwriters and songs that went on to earn dozens of ASCAP and BMI awards. Today, he leads one of the biggest publishing operations in country music and has spent his career identifying great songs, great songwriters and artists with something special.
On Playlisted, there is nowhere to hide. One artist. One song. A live Nashville audience. And real feedback from someone who has spent his entire career deciding what separates a good song from a great one.
PERFORMERS INCLUDE:
Melanie Murray
Kaylon McClish
Kyle Mercer
Michael Eddy
Corben Cole Bradford
Jordan Martin
Who should sit in the Playlisted guest chair next? Drop their name in the comments.
SUBSCRIBE to Playlisted to discover rising artists, hear real music industry feedback and see who gets pulled from the bucket next.
#Playlisted #RustyGaston #CountryMusic #Nashville #Songwriting #MusicIndustry #SonyMusicPublishing
- Country music legend Vince Gill joins Playlisted for one of the biggest episodes yet, sitting down with Austin Burke to talk songwriting, Nashville, longevity, the music industry, and what it really takes to build a career that lasts.
Aspiring artists perform their original songs in front of him and get real, live feedback from one of the greatest singers, songwriters, and musicians in country music history.
Vince talks about the lessons he’s learned through decades in Nashville, what he hears when a new artist walks onstage, what separates a good singer from a real artist, songwriting, success, fame, the future of country music, and the advice he would give anyone trying to make it today.
A Country Music Hall of Fame member, Grand Ole Opry member, 22-time Grammy winner, and member of the Eagles, Vince Gill has built one of the most respected careers in American music.
PLAYLISTED is the live music discovery show where aspiring artists perform original songs in front of established artists, songwriters, producers, executives, and other leaders in the music business.
Comedy has Kill Tony. Music has Playlisted.
Hosted by Austin Burke.
Performers Include:
Ryan Saab
Kate Cameron
Cass Jones
Dee White
Carter Orion
Michael Leatherman
Dyer Davis
Landon Wall
Izzy Jude
Subscribe for full episodes, artist performances, industry advice, and the next generation of artists coming out of Nashville.
- Better Than Ezra frontman Kevin Griffin joins Playlisted to give 5 aspiring artists real, unfiltered feedback on their songs and performances.
Kevin Griffin has built one of the most unique careers in music. He is the singer and founding member of Better Than Ezra, an award winning songwriter and producer, co founder of Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, author, entrepreneur, and co founder and CEO of SoundBreak AI.
As a songwriter, Kevin has helped create massive songs including Howie Day’s “Collide” and Sugarland’s “Stuck Like Glue,” with his music also being performed by artists including Taylor Swift, Train, Dierks Bentley, Christina Perri and more. His songs have collectively sold more than 80 million copies and generated over 1 billion streams.
In this episode, Kevin sits down with Austin Burke to talk about what actually makes a great song, how to build a career that lasts, the evolution of the music business, artificial intelligence and songwriting through SoundBreak AI, creating and owning Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, and what he hears when evaluating new artists.
Then, 5 aspiring artists take the Playlisted stage and get feedback directly from Kevin Griffin.
This is what Playlisted is all about.
Part performance. Part podcast. Part music industry masterclass.
Where Tomorrow’s Artists Meet Today’s Legends.
Subscribe for new episodes of Playlisted every week and comment below which artist you thought had the best song.
🎙️ Hosted by Austin Burke
⭐ Special Guest: Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra
🎵 Featuring 5 aspiring artists + bucket pulls
📍 Recorded live in Nashville
#KevinGriffin #BetterThanEzra #Playlisted #Songwriting #MusicPodcast #Nashville #Songwriter #IndependentArtist #SoundBreakAI #PilgrimageFestival
- Comedy has Kill Tony. Music has Playlisted.
Country hitmaker Tyler Farr and songwriter/producer Jamie Collazo take over the guest chairs on Playlisted as rising Nashville artists perform one song and receive real, unfiltered feedback about their music, performance and career.
Tyler Farr, the voice behind country hits including “Redneck Crazy,” “Whiskey in My Water” and “A Guy Walks Into a Bar,” joins Jamie Collazo, a Nashville songwriter, producer, guitarist and musical director, for one of the most unpredictable nights yet on Playlisted.
Artists step on stage one at a time in front of a live Nashville audience with one song and one opportunity to make an impression.
Tyler and Jamie break down what works, what doesn’t, what makes an artist memorable and what it really takes to build a career in country music.
One song. One shot. Real feedback.
This is not a writers round.
This is not a normal podcast.
This is where tomorrow’s artists get heard by the people who can change their careers.
Recorded live at Green Light Bar in Nashville, Tennessee.
Subscribe to Playlisted to discover rising artists, hear real music industry feedback and see who gets pulled from the bucket next.
Follow Playlisted:
Instagram: @playlistedpod
TikTok: @playlistedpodclips
YouTube: @playlistedpod
Hosted by Austin Burke.
#Playlisted #TylerFarr #CountryMusic #NashvilleMusic
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About Playlisted Podcast
A live/podcast based out of Nashville, Tennessee that showcases Music City's best new talent. Each week enjoy celebrity hosts, and some of Nashville's brightest new stars. Live taping every Monday at 7pm in Nashville at the Greenlight Bar located at 833 Hawkins St.Podcast website
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