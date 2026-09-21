Better Than Ezra frontman Kevin Griffin joins Playlisted to give 5 aspiring artists real, unfiltered feedback on their songs and performances.

Kevin Griffin has built one of the most unique careers in music. He is the singer and founding member of Better Than Ezra, an award winning songwriter and producer, co founder of Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, author, entrepreneur, and co founder and CEO of SoundBreak AI.



As a songwriter, Kevin has helped create massive songs including Howie Day’s “Collide” and Sugarland’s “Stuck Like Glue,” with his music also being performed by artists including Taylor Swift, Train, Dierks Bentley, Christina Perri and more. His songs have collectively sold more than 80 million copies and generated over 1 billion streams.



In this episode, Kevin sits down with Austin Burke to talk about what actually makes a great song, how to build a career that lasts, the evolution of the music business, artificial intelligence and songwriting through SoundBreak AI, creating and owning Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, and what he hears when evaluating new artists.

Then, 5 aspiring artists take the Playlisted stage and get feedback directly from Kevin Griffin.



This is what Playlisted is all about.

Part performance. Part podcast. Part music industry masterclass.

Where Tomorrow’s Artists Meet Today’s Legends.

Subscribe for new episodes of Playlisted every week and comment below which artist you thought had the best song.



🎙️ Hosted by Austin Burke

⭐ Special Guest: Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra

🎵 Featuring 5 aspiring artists + bucket pulls

📍 Recorded live in Nashville



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