Online Mind Games: How to Protect Yourself or an Elderly Loved one Against Online Scams

It can be hard to know what is real and what is fake in the digital world we live in. Because of this, millions of older adults are falling victim to financial fraud with the FBI estimating that seniors lose more than $3 billion a year to scammers. In this episode, Quinn teaches listeners how to navigate and teach themselves and their loved ones about online safety by addressing: 1. Common types of scams 2. The way these play on your emotions 3. Common Red Flags to Look Out For Mind Renewal Tip: Rushed decisions are typically not the wisest of decisions. So take time to consider when a decision is being made based on emotion and not fact. Scripture Renewal Tip: You shall not spread a false report. You shall not join hands with a wicked man to be a malicious witness. Hebrews 13:18 Resources Better Business Bureau. Before giving money away, research charities on sites like Charity Navigator and CharityWatch https://www.buckley-law.com/articles/romance-scams-elderly/ To report scams and fraud, you can file a report with the Federal Trade Commission The Federal Trade Commission offers helpful information online about obtaining free credit monitoring or reporting services.