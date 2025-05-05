Dear Quinn: Quinn Responds to Listener Questions on Narcissism in Those You Love
Dear Quinn, Help Me Deal with a Narcissist! Your Listener Questions Answered about Dealing with a Narcissistic Ex-Spouse, Healing from a Narcissistic Parent and Setting Boundaries with them
In today’s episode, Quinn answers listener questions related to relationships with narcissists. In the episode, Quinn answers these questions:
1. How do I coparent with a narcissist? 2.How do I handle a narcissistic Mom? It’s been a year since we have spoken because mentally it's not good for me, but should I keep a line of communication open for the grandchildren? 3. How I recover emotionally from having a narcissistic parent?
Mind Renewal Tip: When we stop showing emotion to a narcissist, we stop giving them fuel to hurt us.
Scripture Renewal Tip: Listen to advice and accept instruction, that you may gain wisdom in the future. Proverbs 19:20
Dear Quinn: Quinn Responds to Listener Questions on Parenting
Dear Quinn, Help My Parenting! Your Listener Questions Answered About Helping Kids Become More Independent, Disrespectful Teens and Moms that Need Breaks
In the episode, Quinn answers these questions:
1. What should a mom do when they feel that their kids are being highly vocal in their teen years about the things I am not doing right as a parent? I want to take feedback, but don’t want my feelings hurt. 2. My children are moving from the younger needy phase to the older independent phase and I’m struggling to let go of micromanaging them. How long are we supposed to let the leash lengthen between us and our child as they grow? 3. What happens when I am touched out? I don’t want to be rude to them but I need space.
Mind Renewal Tip: In parenting, if we remember that we grow as parents as our children grow as humans, we stay humble and adapt as their needs change.
Scripture Renewal Tip: "Blessed is the one who finds wisdom, and the one who gets understanding, for the gain from her is better than gain from silver and her profit better than gold. She is more precious than jewels, and nothing you desire can compare with her." Proverbs 3:13-15:
Online Mind Games: How to Protect Yourself or an Elderly Loved one Against Online Scams
It can be hard to know what is real and what is fake in the digital world we live in. Because of this, millions of older adults are falling victim to financial fraud with the FBI estimating that seniors lose more than $3 billion a year to scammers.
In this episode, Quinn teaches listeners how to navigate and teach themselves and their loved ones about online safety by addressing:
1. Common types of scams 2. The way these play on your emotions 3. Common Red Flags to Look Out For
Mind Renewal Tip: Rushed decisions are typically not the wisest of decisions. So take time to consider when a decision is being made based on emotion and not fact.
Scripture Renewal Tip: You shall not spread a false report. You shall not join hands with a wicked man to be a malicious witness. Hebrews 13:18
Resources Better Business Bureau. Before giving money away, research charities on sites like Charity Navigator and CharityWatch https://www.buckley-law.com/articles/romance-scams-elderly/
To report scams and fraud, you can file a report with the Federal Trade Commission
The Federal Trade Commission offers helpful information online about obtaining free credit monitoring or reporting services.
He’s SO Easy! Why Raising “Easy” Boys Isn’t the Goal and What We Need to Give Them
We have a generation of boys struggling to launch and leave the nest. They seem easy at home because they are content on technology, but many parents find it feels hard to get them motivated to fly the coop. In today’s episode Quinn addresses: 1. If the phrase “He’s so easy. Just give him a video game and food and he doesn’t make a peep!” is something to applaud. 2. What E word we should be focusing on as parents that isn’t the word easy. 3. 7 Focuses We Want to Give Our Attention to When Raising Sons
Mind Renewal Tip: We don’t want easy boys, we want engaged boys, and they also end up engaged in easy, then we’ll take that too!
Scripture Renewal Tip: David defeated Goliath with a sling and rock. He killed him without even using a sword. David ran over and pulled out Goliath’s sword. Then he used it to cut off Goliath’s head. 1 Samuel 17: 50-53
The Hidden Power of Introverts: The Undervalued but Needed Leaders the World Needs
The world often shows preference to extroverts because they seem friendly, warm and engaging, but introverts have equally needed and powerful traits that can get overlooked if they don’t have opportunities to show their strengths.
In today’s episode, Quinn highlights: 1. The differences between introverts and extroverts 2. The myth of being shy versus being introverted 3. The traits that make introverts great leaders
Mind Renewal Tip: Introverts often show their best self when they are focused on a task versus connection because the pressure of connecting does not take their energy.
Scriptural Renewal Tip:There is one body, but it has many parts. But all its many parts make up one body. It is the same with Christ. 13 We were all baptized by one Holy Spirit. And so we are formed into one body. It didn’t matter whether we were Jews or Gentiles, slaves or free people. We were all given the same Spirit to drink. 14 So the body is not made up of just one part. It has many parts. I Corinthians 12: 12-14
