Exhaust #274: Monster Energy Supercross Preview Show
Jason Weigandt, Jason Thomas and Steve Matthes have been previewing the Monster Energy Supercross season for a dozen-plus years now, and the show returns for 2025 with Monster Energy, Maxima, Fly Racing and Motosport.com on board. This is the audio version of the five-part video series. This year's arguments include: If Eli Tomac is better now than he was early in 2024 and is that good enough now to challenge and beat Jett Lawrence? Are Chase Sexton's bike issues fixed? Will Jett Lawrence embracing the haters impact his results long term or short term? Is Hunter Lawrence part of the elite group that can win 450SX races on any night? Did we diss out Ken Roczen by leaving him until show 3? Everyone agrees that Cooper Webb will be a contender, now and forever, but there are many, many more arguments to have, now and forever. Enjoy the full kit right here in podcast format. The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura and Racer X brand.
--------
2:33:31
Exhaust #273: Kyle Peters' Record Bid Ends
Kyle Peters has been almost there in AMA Supercross his entire career. There might be no rider with more seventh-place 250SX finishes than Kyle, who was is good but couldn't quite get over the hump to net race win or title bid. Then he found a new home in AMA Arenacross and hasn't stopped winning, with five-straight championships pulling him even with Buddy Antunez and the all-time mark in the series. His bid for a record sixth-straight, though, has ended due to a neck injury. Jason Weigandt Kyle to ask about his status going forward from here. Hint: he works a real job in the summer and dirt bikes are way better! The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.
--------
25:40
Exhaust #272: SMX Media Days Wrap Up
Anaheim and the 2025 SMX season will be here in just over a month. Jason Weigandt got to attend media sessions held all week at Angel Stadium with the top riders giving updates on their off-season prep. No recordings, but Weege sums it up as best he can. Then, as a bonus, Josh Greco's insane tale of racing the Baja 1000 solo. 27-straight hours on a bike! You absolutely have to hear this one! The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura and Racer X Brand.
--------
52:37
Exhaust #271: What Happened to KTM?
Since the second quarter of 2024, the industry has been filled with rumors of Pierer Mobility, the parent company of the KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas brands, running into slowing sales, an overstock of product and ultimately major financial troubles. The strong boost in powersports, bicycle, and overall outdoor recreation sales seen after the pandemic have slowed, and aggressive sales targets have suddenly become difficult to meet. While none of those dealings behind the scenes had yet impacted what the consumer sees with products—the brands continue to innovate with quite a few new machines for 2025—or on the race track, it’s becoming more and more clear the company will need major changes to continue into the future. Jason Weigandt explains the "never waste a good crisis" mode the company was in after the pandemic, the boom that followed, and the struggle today that led the company to declare itself insolvent in Europe. It won't impact racing or motorcycle availability here in America, yet, at least beyond the cuts that were already put into motion over the last few weeks and months. But these are tough roads ahead. Is it a sign of bigger trouble in the industry, or is this just a KTM-specific issue? The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura and Racer X Brand.
--------
42:39
Exhaust #270: Jorge Prado On Monster Energy Kawasaki Deal
A nail-biting quest for the 2024 MXGP World Championship was only part of Jorge Prado's whirlwind year, as he was also shopping for a ride in America with plans to race full-time SMX in 2025. After racing the first four rounds of Monster Energy Supercross in '24, he actually signed with Monster Energy Kawasaki before he headed back to Europe to pursue another MXGP crown. After that the full focus went to motocross back home, until now, when he can finally reveal his plans for 2025 and beyond. Jason Weigandt caught up with Prado to learn about what it took to get here, and what he hopes to accomplish. The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura and Racer X Brand.