Exhaust #271: What Happened to KTM?

Since the second quarter of 2024, the industry has been filled with rumors of Pierer Mobility, the parent company of the KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas brands, running into slowing sales, an overstock of product and ultimately major financial troubles. The strong boost in powersports, bicycle, and overall outdoor recreation sales seen after the pandemic have slowed, and aggressive sales targets have suddenly become difficult to meet. While none of those dealings behind the scenes had yet impacted what the consumer sees with products—the brands continue to innovate with quite a few new machines for 2025—or on the race track, it’s becoming more and more clear the company will need major changes to continue into the future. Jason Weigandt explains the "never waste a good crisis" mode the company was in after the pandemic, the boom that followed, and the struggle today that led the company to declare itself insolvent in Europe. It won't impact racing or motorcycle availability here in America, yet, at least beyond the cuts that were already put into motion over the last few weeks and months. But these are tough roads ahead. Is it a sign of bigger trouble in the industry, or is this just a KTM-specific issue? The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura and Racer X Brand.