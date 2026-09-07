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Hawk Central Hour

HawkCentral.com
Sports
Hawk Central Hour
Latest episode

465 episodes

  • Hawk Central Hour

    What we learned about Iowa in Week 1 as Cy-Hawk week begins

    09/07/2026 | 23 mins.
    The Register's Chad Leistikow and Tyler Tachman bring you a Labor Day podcast to dig deeper in tot the Week 1 win over Northern Illinois and discuss quarterback play and what we think will and should happen against Iowa State.
  • Hawk Central Hour

    POSTGAME POD: Iowa 40, Northern Illinois 0

    09/06/2026 | 39 mins.
    The Register's Chad Leistikow and Tyler Tachman have lots to discuss after a 40-0 Hawkeye shutout of Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium, including a 500-yard day of offense, breakouts from Tony Diaz and Kamari Moulton and a shutout from the defense, which got a lot of guys some playing time.
  • Hawk Central Hour

    Northern Illinois interim coach Rob Harley previews matchup with Iowa

    09/02/2026 | 15 mins.
    Tyler Tachman of the Des Moines Register spoke with NIU interim head coach Rob Harley to preview Iowa’s 2026 season-opener
  • Hawk Central Hour

    Previewing Iowa vs. Northern Illinois with the QB plan, season expectations and 5 big questions

    09/02/2026 | 51 mins.
    The Register's Chad Leistikow and Tyler Tachman get you primed for the Hawkeyes' long-awaited season opener vs. Northern Illinois with our game-preview show, which follows our annual format. First, big-picture topics, including the tea leaves on Kirk Ferentz's quarterback comments Tuesday and whether 9-3 would constitute a successful season. Second, our "Five Big Questions" segment helps preview the Hawkeyes' opponent and other interesting topics surrounding the game. Score predictions and rationale cap our 52-minute show.
  • Hawk Central Hour

    The word "or" and Week 1 Iowa football depth chart reaction

    08/31/2026 | 35 mins.
    The Register's Chad Leistikow and Tyler Tachman react to the Hawkeyes' Week 1 depth chart reveal, which still provided no answers (or did it?) at quarterback between Hank Brown and Jeremy Hecklinski. There was still plenty of other news to discuss as well, with unexpected names at several positions.
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About Hawk Central Hour
Des Moines Register Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow leads the conversation with our beat writers and frequent special guests to discuss the latest in Iowa football, men's and women's basketball and more. Follow coverage from the entire Hawk Central team at hawkcentral.com or with the Hawk Central app.
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