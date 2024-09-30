The Terrible Podcast - Steelers Podcast via Steelers Depot

Steelers Depot Youtube Live Stream Q & A Podcast - March 10, 2025
March 10, 2025 -
Welcome back to the archive of our Monday live stream over on YouTube. If you missed it, Dave and I stream every other Monday from 7-8 PM/ET. We hope you can make the next one. If you missed it live, you can check an archive below. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
The Terrible Take - Episode 1467 - March 10, 2025
March 10, 2025 -
For Episode 1,467 on this Monday afternoon, Ross McCorkle says he would be disappointed if the Steelers traded George Pickens and robbed fans of the dynamic duo at wide receiver.
The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Trading For WR DK Metcalf, Impact On WR George Pickens, QB Rumblings & More
March 9, 2025 -
Season 15, Episode 102 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning episode, which was recorded late Sunday night, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing Pittsburgh Steelers trading for Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf on Sunday afternoon.
We discuss the early details related to the Metcalf deal as well as the early reported numbers related to a new contract he will supposedly sign once the trade is made official. We discuss Metcalf's play to date, the kind of player he is and what he brings to the Pittsburgh offense.
With Metcalf coming to Pittsburgh, is there a greater chance now that the Steelers re-sign QB Russell Wilson, his longtime teammate in Seattle? We address that possibility, and all of the latest rumors, reports and speculation related to who the Steelers will sign to be their top quarterback in the coming days.
Are the Steelers done adding wide receivers this offseason? Could WR Tyler Lockett or WR Darius Slayton or someone else be added to the room these next few weeks? If another notable wide receiver addition happens, is there a chance that WR George Pickens could be traded before the 2025 NFL Draft? Alex and I address all of those questions during this show. We also discuss what keeping Pickens might mean for the Steelers' offense in 2025.
Wirth the Cleveland Browns now making DE Myles Garrett the new highest paid non-quarterback in the NFL, we discuss what that might mean for the Steelers and OLB T.J. Watt. Is Watt still guaranteed to own the top spot whenever he signs his new extension this offseason? When will that happen? We discuss the topic thoroughly.
We end this show by talking about other notable news from around the NFL that has happened since our last show on Friday.
This 55-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap as well. We end this show by answering several emails we have received from listeners.
The Terrible Take - Episode 1466 - March 9, 2025
March 9, 2025 -
For Episode 1,466 on this Sunday afternoon, Dr. Melanie Friedlander explains why the quarterback position is the first domino in free agency for the Steelers, and why they need that to happen soon.
The Terrible Take - Episode 1465 - March 8, 2025
March 8, 2025 -
For Episode 1,465 on this Saturday afternoon, Josh Carney believes the Steelers need to lean into the Karl Dunbar connection and come away with one of Milton Williams or Jonathan Allen in free agency next week.
