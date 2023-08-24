Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Cassie Thorpe
Luxury Fashion Content Creator Cassie Thorpe, sits down with interesting people in and around fashion to gain insights into the industry, chat about trending fa...
ArtsFashion & Beauty
  • How to become a stylist & shopping for the wealthy with Christiaan Choy (Ep.1)
    In the first episode of the podCASS I sit down with Christiaan Choy (@christiaanchoy on Instagram) who is not only an interior designer and creative consultant but a stylist to celebrities and high net-worth individuals. We talk about running away from Anna Wintour, how to become a stylist, his insane collection of vintage designer pieces and what he plans to do with it and the ridiculousness of the quiet luxury trend (and if Manhattan's elite are really dressing his way), amongst other things. Christiaan's website: https://www.christiaanchoy.com/Watch the podCASS: https://www.youtube.com/@thepodCASSpodFollow me on Instagram and Tiktok @itscassiethorpe Subscribe to my youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCx5xZSr6ng-xpMMe09FYsHg
    8/26/2023
    36:50
  • Welcome to the podCASS
    Just a little introduction to the podCASS - who, what and when to expect!Subscribe to the podCASS youtube channel - https://www.youtube.com/@thepodcasspodFollow me on Instagram and TikTok: @itscassiethorpe
    8/24/2023
    1:46

Luxury Fashion Content Creator Cassie Thorpe, sits down with interesting people in and around fashion to gain insights into the industry, chat about trending fashion gossip and have a laugh.
