S6 Ep4: FPL Pod: Time for Gameweek 1!
The wait is over. The new season is here. Kelly Somers and her FPL Pod team are back to bring you all the info ahead of Gameweek 1.
They chat Arsenal triple-up, Man Utd options, and offer some intriguing season predictions.
Note this episode was recorded before the reports of Spurs agreeing a fee for Harry Kane.
LISTEN 👇
Man City headache (3m 30s)
Backing Arsenal (8m 59s)
Man Utd selections (19m 20s)
Season predictions (31m 21s)
Team drafts (36m 01s)
Captaincy (40m 30s)
8/10/2023
48:30
S6 Ep3: FPL Pod: How many premiums have you packed in?
Kelly Somers and the Pod panel are joined by expert, Gianni Buttice as the curtain starts to rise for the 2023/24 season 🙌
The team dive into the best premiums to own, which mid-price midfielders they have their eyes on and a special surprise returning for the new FPL campaign… 👀
LISTEN 👇
Pre-season headaches 3m 2s
Panel’s premiums 4m 24s
Mid-price midfielders 15m 43s
Saliba a shoe-in? 29m 2s
Jesus replacements 33m 23s
Draft updates 41m 2s
8/3/2023
47:55
S6 Ep2: FPL Pod: Who’s hot and who’s not?
As the start of the season approaches, Kelly Somers is joined by FPL stalwarts Sam Bonfield and Julien Laurens, diving into the most popular assets for 2023/24
The team discuss FPL’s hot property, early chip strategies and their draft teams ahead of the new Premier League season
LISTEN
Jules’ scout report 2m 7s
Chip strategy 8m 10s
Early Blank announced 11m 27s
Popular picks 16m 38s
Panel’s drafts 37m 8s
Who are the must-haves? 44m 1s
7/28/2023
47:39
S6 Ep1: FPL is back!
Did you miss us? Kelly Somers and her trusty panel of Sam Bonfield and Julien Laurens are raring to go for another season of Fantasy Premier League action 👊
The team discuss price reveals, position changes and who they’ve chosen in their first draft for the 2023/24 campaign 📝
LISTEN 👇
Squad structure (3m 51s)
‘Threemiums’ (7m 35s)
Position changes (9m 27s)
Spurs selections (11m 32s)
Panel squad reveals (20m 16s)
Darwin decisions (36m 17s)
7/5/2023
44:15
S5 Ep45: FPL Pod: The season finale!
Well, there you have it! A season of highs and lows comes to a close, so we look back on what’s been another amazing season of FPL 🤩
Harry Daniels joins Kelly Somers and the team as they hear from this year’s winner, review 2022/23 and give us their Squad of the Season 👏
LISTEN 👇
Gameweek 38 (2m 17s)
FPL’s world No 1 (7m 08s)
Pod Squad of the season (15m 30s)
Season-defining differentials (36m 54s)
2023/24 resolutions (45m 15s)
Season round-up (51m 30s)
