S6 Ep3: FPL Pod: How many premiums have you packed in?

Kelly Somers and the Pod panel are joined by expert, Gianni Buttice as the curtain starts to rise for the 2023/24 season 🙌 The team dive into the best premiums to own, which mid-price midfielders they have their eyes on and a special surprise returning for the new FPL campaign… 👀 LISTEN 👇 Pre-season headaches 3m 2s Panel's premiums 4m 24s Mid-price midfielders 15m 43s Saliba a shoe-in? 29m 2s Jesus replacements 33m 23s Draft updates 41m 2s Join the FPL Pod team mini-league now: ib3wlk