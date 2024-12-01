Powered by RND
The OC, Again

Podcast The OC, Again
Alex Steed
Niko Stratis and Alex Steed rewatch The O.C. and unpack the early Aughts along the way. 
TV & Film

Available Episodes

4 of 4
  • The Gamble (S1E3)
    In which Niko Stratis and Alex Steed discuss The Gamble, the third episode of the first season of The OC.You can find Niko Stratis online here:https://www.nikostratis.comYou can pre-order her book The Dad Rock That Made Me a Woman here:https://bookshop.org/p/books/the-dad-rock-that-made-me-a-woman-niko-stratis/21762522You can find Alex online here:https://linktr.ee/alexsteedYou can find Alex's other podcast, You Are Good, here:https://www.podpage.com/you-are-good/
    --------  
    1:24:20
  • The Model Home (S1E2)
    In which Niko Stratis and Alex Steed discuss The Model Home, the second episode of the first season of The OC. You can find Niko Stratis online here:https://www.nikostratis.comYou can pre-order her book The Dad Rock That Made Me a Woman here:https://bookshop.org/p/books/the-dad-rock-that-made-me-a-woman-niko-stratis/21762522You can find Alex online here:https://linktr.ee/alexsteedYou can find Alex's other podcast, You Are Good, here:https://www.podpage.com/you-are-good/
    --------  
    1:20:21
  • Premiere (S1E1)
    In which Niko Stratis and Alex Steed introduce The OC, Again, a recap show about The OC. They discuss The Premiere, the first episode of the first season. You can find Niko Stratis online here: https://www.nikostratis.comYou can pre-order her book The Dad Rock That Made Me a Woman here: https://bookshop.org/p/books/the-dad-rock-that-made-me-a-woman-niko-stratis/21762522You can find Alex online here: https://linktr.ee/alexsteedYou can find Alex's other podcast, You Are Good, here: https://www.podpage.com/you-are-good/
    --------  
    1:13:55
  • The OC, Again trailer
    The OC, Again is coming! Niko Stratis and Alex Steed time travel back to the early-to-mid Aughts and spend over a hundred hours with Marissa, Summer, Ryan and Seth along the way. 
    --------  
    5:53

About The OC, Again

Niko Stratis and Alex Steed rewatch The O.C. and unpack the early Aughts along the way. 
Podcast website

