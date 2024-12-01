Premiere (S1E1)

In which Niko Stratis and Alex Steed introduce The OC, Again, a recap show about The OC. They discuss The Premiere, the first episode of the first season. You can find Niko Stratis online here: https://www.nikostratis.comYou can pre-order her book The Dad Rock That Made Me a Woman here: https://bookshop.org/p/books/the-dad-rock-that-made-me-a-woman-niko-stratis/21762522You can find Alex online here: https://linktr.ee/alexsteedYou can find Alex's other podcast, You Are Good, here: https://www.podpage.com/you-are-good/