WARNING: This episode contains conversations about suicide ideation and may not be suitable for all listeners/viewers. How do you find hope again when the pressure of life builds to an unbearable level? What does it look like to find confidence in God’s love instead of worldly success?Like many leaders, Pastor Charles Metcalf found himself at a breaking point. After the challenges of 2020 left him spiraling and the relentless pressures of life in ministry caused him to question his calling—and even led him to consider ending his own life—he knew something had to change. Through the support of friends who encouraged him to get the help he needed, a reframing of his spiritual life around how God truly saw him, and the development of new, healthy rhythms, Charles began to emerge from the fog of anxiety and depression. In that healing, he encountered a life-changing truth: God chose him. That message ultimately became the foundation of his book, God Chose Me: Untouchable Confidence for the Unstoppable Christian.In this episode, Davey and Charles discuss how many leaders find themselves at a crossroads under the pressure of ministry, why we need friends to point us back to Christ when we’re at our breaking point, and how simple shifts can lead to lasting healing.If you’ve ever found yourself overwhelmed, wondering how you could possibly keep going, this conversation will remind you that you are not alone—that God sees you, and most importantly, that God chose you for whatever He has called you to do.
Website: charlesmetcalf.comInstagram: instagram.com/charlesmetcalfBook: God Chose Me: Untouchable Confidence for the Unstoppable Christianhttps://amzn.to/4np0LRIStories matter. They inspire, uplift, and remind us we’re not alone in our pain. Hope in the Valley: 42 Days of Healing Through the Psalms After Loss, Grief, and Tragedy is a new devotional featuring real stories from the Nothing Is Wasted community—offering strength, comfort, and hope in life’s hardest moments. Order your copy today at: www.nothingiswasted.com/hopeinthevalley Looking for help in navigating the valley of pain and trauma? Our Nothing is Wasted coaches can help: www.nothingiswasted.com/coaching Want a pathway through your pain? The Pain to Purpose Course can lead you through all you've been through: www.nothingiswasted.com/paintoppurpose
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