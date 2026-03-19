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The Nothing Is Wasted Podcast

That Sounds Fun Network
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality
The Nothing Is Wasted Podcast
Latest episode

417 episodes

  • The Nothing Is Wasted Podcast

    Episode 421 - It's Never Wrong to Do the Right Thing with Nicole C. Mullen

    03/19/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    How do we make sense of the pain others have caused us in light of the choices we’ve made? What do we do when we find ourselves somewhere we never intended to be?Christian recording artist Nicole C. Mullen opens up about the pain she endured in an abusive marriage. As she reflected on her journey, she came to understand that while she was never responsible for the abuse or betrayal she suffered, some of her own decisions contributed to the painful paths she walked in her life. Rather than allowing that realization to trap her in shame or despair, Nicole discovered a deeper truth: God offers fresh mercy and the power to choose what is right, no matter our past. She shares these lessons in her book It’s Never Wrong to Do the Right Thing: Courageous Stories to Inspire Godly Decisions.In this hope-filled conversation, Davey and Nicole talk about the reality that healing is a process, the lasting impact our choices can have on our lives and the powerful role other people’s stories play in helping us navigate our own.If you’ve ever felt like your life has drifted too far off course or that your decisions have taken you somewhere you can’t return from, this episode is a reminder: it’s never the wrong time to do the right thing.

    Website: www.nicolecmullen.com Instagram: instagram.com/nicolecmullenofficialFacebook: facebook.com/NicoleCMullenMusic Book: It's Never Wrong to Do the Right Thing: Courageous Stories to Inspire Godly Decisions https://amzn.to/42zwyqJ Not living the story you expected? Pain changes us but doesn't have to define us. Find out how to begin your healing journey today: nothingiswasted.com/starthere Your generosity carries stories of redemption to the next generation. Be a part of our Legacy of Hope and give today: nothingiswasted.com/legacyofhope Are you ready to add trauma informed care into your church, career, or life? Join our Biblical Trauma Care Specialist Course today and help others heal: nothingiswasted.com/btcs Looking for help in navigating the valley of pain and trauma? Our Nothing is Wasted coaches can help: www.nothingiswasted.com/coaching
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Nothing Is Wasted Podcast

    Episode 420 - When Hurting People Come to Church with Shaunti Feldhahn and Dr. James Sells

    03/12/2026 | 1h 15 mins.
    How can the Church move from constantly referring people in pain elsewhere to becoming the first place people turn for healing? What would it look like to create spaces where everyday believers are equipped with the tools to step into the hurt of those they encounter?Social researcher Shaunti Feldhahn and psychologist Dr. James Sells recognized that the mental health crisis in our country was at an all-time high, and they wanted to understand how churches were responding to those who are hurting. As they dove deep into the research, they discovered a striking contrast: some churches were effectively equipping lay people to care for and minister to those in need, while many church leaders felt overwhelmed, unsure of where to even begin. Through their research, they identified key principles that helped churches succeed in caring for hurting people, which they captured in their book When Hurting People Come to Church: How People of Faith Can Help Solve the Mental Health Crisis.In this episode, Davey, Shaunti, and Dr. Sells discuss why it is critical for the Church to be on the frontlines of healing, how to cast a vision for the Church as a place of help and hope, and what it truly means to be present with people in their pain.If you are a church leader or part of a church community, this conversation will encourage you to take meaningful next steps toward building communities that bring hope and healing to those who need it most—and to see how this kind of care can become one of the most powerful ways to share the good news of the gospel with those around us.

    Website: https://shaunti.com/ www.thechurchcares.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shauntifeldhahn/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ShauntiFeldhahnOfficial/?fref=ts# Book: When Hurting People Come to Church: How People of Faith Can Help Solve the Mental Health Crisis https://amzn.to/46NQk2S Not living the story you expected? Pain changes us but doesn't have to define us. Find out how to begin your healing journey today: nothingiswasted.com/starthere Looking for help in navigating the valley of pain and trauma? Our Nothing is Wasted coaches can help: www.nothingiswasted.com/coaching Want a pathway through your pain? The Pain to Purpose Course can lead you through all you've been through: www.nothingiswasted.com/paintoppurpose
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Nothing Is Wasted Podcast

    Episode 419 - Kiss the Fire with Shawn Johnson

    03/05/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    WARNING: This episode contains conversations about suicide ideation and may not be suitable for all listeners/viewers. How do you get back up when life seems determined to knock you down? What does it look like to move toward the fire of adversity and pain in our lives instead of running from it?For author and pastor Shawn Johnson, the challenges of growing up in a home marked by addiction, battling his own addiction and suicide attempts, and later facing crippling anxiety and panic attacks felt like more than enough fires to walk through. But recently, he found himself facing an entirely new one: an incurable brain disease that has forced him to lean fully into pain, surrender control, and trust God more deeply than ever before. In his new book, Kiss the Fire: 7 Ways to Get Back Up When You Want to Give Up, Shawn shares his journey and offers hope-filled wisdom for continuing forward when everything in you wants to quit.In this honest and vulnerable conversation, Davey and Shawn discuss how God uses the pain of our past to prepare us for the purpose ahead, why stepping out of hiding and sharing our struggles can be so powerful—especially as leaders—and how community sustains us when new challenges arise in our lives.If you feel surrounded by the flames of pain, trauma, and uncertainty, this episode will help you keep moving toward hope—and show you how to kiss the fire.

    Website: https://www.redrockschurch.com/ Instagram: www.instagram.com/shawnjohnsonrrc Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shawnjohnsonrrc/ Book: Kiss the Fire: 7 Ways to Get Back Up When You Want To Give Uphttps://amzn.to/42n63oqNot living the story you expected? Pain changes us but doesn't have to define us. Find out how to begin your healing journey today: nothingiswasted.com/starthere Looking for help in navigating the valley of pain and trauma? Our Nothing is Wasted coaches can help: www.nothingiswasted.com/coaching Want a pathway through your pain? The Pain to Purpose Course can lead you through all you've been through: www.nothingiswasted.com/paintoppurpose
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Nothing Is Wasted Podcast

    Episode 418 - God Chose Me with Charles Metcalf

    02/26/2026 | 1h 19 mins.
    WARNING: This episode contains conversations about suicide ideation and may not be suitable for all listeners/viewers. How do you find hope again when the pressure of life builds to an unbearable level? What does it look like to find confidence in God’s love instead of worldly success?Like many leaders, Pastor Charles Metcalf found himself at a breaking point. After the challenges of 2020 left him spiraling and the relentless pressures of life in ministry caused him to question his calling—and even led him to consider ending his own life—he knew something had to change. Through the support of friends who encouraged him to get the help he needed, a reframing of his spiritual life around how God truly saw him, and the development of new, healthy rhythms, Charles began to emerge from the fog of anxiety and depression. In that healing, he encountered a life-changing truth: God chose him. That message ultimately became the foundation of his book, God Chose Me: Untouchable Confidence for the Unstoppable Christian.In this episode, Davey and Charles discuss how many leaders find themselves at a crossroads under the pressure of ministry, why we need friends to point us back to Christ when we’re at our breaking point, and how simple shifts can lead to lasting healing.If you’ve ever found yourself overwhelmed, wondering how you could possibly keep going, this conversation will remind you that you are not alone—that God sees you, and most importantly, that God chose you for whatever He has called you to do.

    Website: charlesmetcalf.comInstagram: instagram.com/charlesmetcalfBook: God Chose Me: Untouchable Confidence for the Unstoppable Christianhttps://amzn.to/4np0LRIStories matter. They inspire, uplift, and remind us we’re not alone in our pain. Hope in the Valley: 42 Days of Healing Through the Psalms After Loss, Grief, and Tragedy is a new devotional featuring real stories from the Nothing Is Wasted community—offering strength, comfort, and hope in life’s hardest moments. Order your copy today at: www.nothingiswasted.com/hopeinthevalley Looking for help in navigating the valley of pain and trauma? Our Nothing is Wasted coaches can help: www.nothingiswasted.com/coaching Want a pathway through your pain? The Pain to Purpose Course can lead you through all you've been through: www.nothingiswasted.com/paintoppurpose
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Nothing Is Wasted Podcast

    Episode 417 - Building Your Family the Way God Builds His with Andrew Hopper

    02/19/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    How do we model the way God brings each of us into His family? How can we faithfully support families who choose to grow their families through fostering or adoption?For Pastor Andrew Hopper, adopting a child with special needs has opened his eyes to a deeper understanding of what it means for each of us to be adopted into the family of God. Through navigating complex medical needs, the pain often associated with adoption, and the work of shaping a church culture that actively supports adoptive and foster families, Andrew has seen firsthand how God reveals the gospel through adoption and foster care. In his book Chosen: Building Your Family the Way God Builds His, he offers a practical and compelling framework for how churches can become places of genuine care and support for families who foster or adopt.In this conversation, Davey and Andrew explore what it looks like to give our children what they truly need—even when it doesn’t align with our expectations, the unique challenges of parenting a child with medical needs, and how the church can learn to be “rope holders”: people who provide meaningful, practical support to those walking the road of adoption and foster care.If your family has been built through adoption or fostering, or if you want to learn how to better care for a family that has, this episode offers practical insight into embracing adoption and foster care as acts of faith, mission, and ministry.

    Website: https://andrewphopper.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andrewphopper/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AndrewPHopper/ Book: Chosen: Building Your Family the Way God Builds His https://amzn.to/3KeqPR9 Stories matter. They inspire, uplift, and remind us we’re not alone in our pain. Hope in the Valley: 42 Days of Healing Through the Psalms After Loss, Grief, and Tragedy is a new devotional featuring real stories from the Nothing Is Wasted community—offering strength, comfort, and hope in life’s hardest moments. Order your copy today at: www.nothingiswasted.com/hopeinthevalley Looking for help in navigating the valley of pain and trauma? Our Nothing is Wasted coaches can help: www.nothingiswasted.com/coaching Want a pathway through your pain? The Pain to Purpose Course can lead you through all you've been through: www.nothingiswasted.com/paintoppurpose
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

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About The Nothing Is Wasted Podcast

The Nothing is Wasted podcast explores the deep impact of trauma, loss, grief, and tragedy, while providing listeners with the hope and healing of Jesus. Born from Host Davey Blackburn’s own story of trauma and grief after the tragic loss of his wife Amanda and unborn child during a home invasion, this show features powerful stories of resilience and faith and practical tools to navigate pain and heartache. Listen each week for encouragement and insight as guests share how they’ve found that even in life’s darkest, most tragic moments, pain can lead to purpose and with God–nothing is wasted.
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