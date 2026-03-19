How can the Church move from constantly referring people in pain elsewhere to becoming the first place people turn for healing? What would it look like to create spaces where everyday believers are equipped with the tools to step into the hurt of those they encounter?Social researcher Shaunti Feldhahn and psychologist Dr. James Sells recognized that the mental health crisis in our country was at an all-time high, and they wanted to understand how churches were responding to those who are hurting. As they dove deep into the research, they discovered a striking contrast: some churches were effectively equipping lay people to care for and minister to those in need, while many church leaders felt overwhelmed, unsure of where to even begin. Through their research, they identified key principles that helped churches succeed in caring for hurting people, which they captured in their book When Hurting People Come to Church: How People of Faith Can Help Solve the Mental Health Crisis.In this episode, Davey, Shaunti, and Dr. Sells discuss why it is critical for the Church to be on the frontlines of healing, how to cast a vision for the Church as a place of help and hope, and what it truly means to be present with people in their pain.If you are a church leader or part of a church community, this conversation will encourage you to take meaningful next steps toward building communities that bring hope and healing to those who need it most—and to see how this kind of care can become one of the most powerful ways to share the good news of the gospel with those around us.



Website: https://shaunti.com/ www.thechurchcares.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shauntifeldhahn/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ShauntiFeldhahnOfficial/?fref=ts# Book: When Hurting People Come to Church: How People of Faith Can Help Solve the Mental Health Crisis https://amzn.to/46NQk2S Not living the story you expected? Pain changes us but doesn't have to define us. Find out how to begin your healing journey today: nothingiswasted.com/starthere Looking for help in navigating the valley of pain and trauma? Our Nothing is Wasted coaches can help: www.nothingiswasted.com/coaching Want a pathway through your pain? The Pain to Purpose Course can lead you through all you've been through: www.nothingiswasted.com/paintoppurpose

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