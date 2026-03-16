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Honestly, Though

Rebecca Carrell
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality
Honestly, Though
Latest episode

156 episodes

  • Honestly, Though

    Episode 167 | Rethinking Funerals | Guest: Dr. Matt Love

    03/09/2026 | 57 mins.
    In this episode of Honestly, Though, Rebecca Carrell and Liz Rodriguez sit down with pastor Matt Love to rethink the way Christians approach funerals. Drawing from his Christianity Today article, Love explores how American culture often gives grief only “two weeks and a casserole” while many services quietly remove the gospel from the moment it’s needed most. Together they discuss the place of lament, the hope of resurrection, and how the church can proclaim Christ even in the shadow of death.

    Matthew D. Love, PhD, is an Assistant Professor of Preaching and Ministry at Harding School of Theology, where he trains and mentors the next generation of preachers and church leaders. He holds a PhD in preaching from Baylor University, along with an MDiv from Harding School of Theology and a BA in Bible from Harding University. In addition to his academic work, Love has spent many years in congregational ministry and preaching, including serving as preaching minister for the Beebe Church of Christ in Arkansas. His writing focuses on preaching, pastoral theology, and the life of the church, and his work has appeared in outlets such as Christianity Today.

    Read his article, The Death of a Eulogy, HERE.

    We love hugs! And when you rate, review, and share Honestly, Though on Apple Podcasts (and all podcast platforms), we see it immediately, and it feels just like a big, warm hug. Thank you in advance for taking an extra moment to make sure others find us in the algorithms. And speaking of finding us.

    Honestly, Though: @honestlythoughthepodcast (FB & IG)

    Rebecca Carrell: https://www.rebeccacarrell.com/ ;  IG - @RebeccaCarrell ; X: @RebeccaACarrell ; FB - Rebecca Ashbrook Carrell

    Liz Rodriguez: IG: @lizannrodriguez ; FB - Liz Rodriguez - https://www.facebook.com/liz.rodriguez.92775

    Nika Spaulding: https://www.nikaspaulding.com ; IG - @NikaAdidas ; X - @NikaAdidas

    We have the world's best producer! Are you interested in podcasting? Do you know someone who is? Taylor Standridge can help with audio engineering, production, editing, show mapping, and coaching. Connect with Taylor at [email protected].
  • Honestly, Though

    Episode 166 | The Divine Scandal: Understanding Tamar and Judah | Guest: Chad Bird

    03/02/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    Genesis 38 interrupts Joseph’s story with a scandal. Or so we’ve been told.

    But what if Tamar isn’t a seductress? What if she isn’t a vixen, a manipulator, or a cautionary tale? What if she is the most righteous person in the room? In this episode, Rebecca Carrell and Liz Rodriguez sit down with theologian Chad Bird to take a fresh look at Judah and Tamar.

    Tamar refuses to quietly disappear when Judah withholds justice. She refuses to let the covenant line die. And in doing so, she becomes the catalyst for Judah’s transformation—the very man whose tribe would carry the scepter, and whose descendant would be Jesus Himself. This is not a story about scandal. It’s a story about courage. About righteousness. About a woman who would not be erased.

    If you’ve ever wrestled with the uncomfortable corners of Scripture, this conversation will remind you: sometimes the women we’ve misunderstood are the very ones moving redemption forward.

    Chad Bird is a biblical scholar and theologian who serves with 1517.org, where he writes, teaches, and hosts podcasts focused on the riches of Scripture and the heart of the gospel.

    A former professor of Old Testament and Hebrew, Chad is known for his Christ-centered approach to the Old Testament and his ability to make complex biblical theology accessible and deeply pastoral. He is the author of several books, including The Christ Key and Unveiling Mercy, and is passionate about helping readers see Jesus woven throughout the entire biblical narrative.

    Find out more about 1517.org HERE.
    Find Chad online HERE.
    We love hugs! And when you rate, review, and share Honestly, Though on Apple Podcasts (and all podcast platforms), we see it immediately, and it feels just like a big, warm hug. Thank you in advance for taking an extra moment to make sure others find us in the algorithms. And speaking of finding us...

    Honestly, Though: @honestlythoughthepodcast (FB & IG)

    Rebecca Carrell: https://www.rebeccacarrell.com/ ;  IG - @RebeccaCarrell ; X: @RebeccaACarrell ; FB - Rebecca Ashbrook Carrell

    Liz Rodriguez: IG: @lizannrodriguez ; FB - Liz Rodriguez - https://www.facebook.com/liz.rodriguez.92775

    Nika Spaulding: https://www.nikaspaulding.com ; IG - @NikaAdidas ; X - @NikaAdidas

    We have the world's best producer! Are you interested in podcasting? Do you know someone who is? Taylor Standridge can help with audio engineering, production, editing, show mapping, and coaching. Connect with Taylor at [email protected].
  • Honestly, Though

    Episode 165 | Aging and the New Resistance | Guest: Kate Boyd

    02/23/2026 | 45 mins.
    Experts predict the anti-aging industry will rake in over 80 billion dollars this year, and the industry almost exclusively targets women. Rebecca Carrell and Liz Rodriguez sit down with author and podcaster Kate Boyd to discuss the motive underneath the movement: WHY is youth so highly prized, and what do women stand to gain if they simply let themselves age? Welcome to ‪@HonestlyThough_ThePodcast‬ , where we have faith conversations for life transformation!

    Find Kate Boyd's Substack HERE
    Find Kate's blog HERE
    Find Kate's website HERE
    Find Kate on Instagram at @kateboyd.co

    We love hugs! And when you rate, review, and share Honestly, Though on Apple Podcasts (and all podcast platforms), we see it immediately, and it feels just like a big, warm hug. Thank you in advance for taking an extra moment to make sure others find us in the algorithms. And speaking of finding us...

    Honestly, Though: @honestlythoughthepodcast (FB & IG)

    Rebecca Carrell: https://www.rebeccacarrell.com/ ;  IG - @RebeccaCarrell ; X: @RebeccaACarrell ; FB - Rebecca Ashbrook Carrell

    Liz Rodriguez: IG: @lizannrodriguez ; FB - Liz Rodriguez - https://www.facebook.com/liz.rodriguez.92775

    Nika Spaulding: https://www.nikaspaulding.com ; IG - @NikaAdidas ; X - @NikaAdidas

    We have the world's best producer! Are you interested in podcasting? Do you know someone who is? Taylor Standridge can help with audio engineering, production, editing, show mapping, and coaching. Connect with Taylor at [email protected].
  • Honestly, Though

    Episode 164 | Christians and Taylor Swift | Guest: Sarah Griffith

    02/16/2026 | 1h 10 mins.
    In this episode of the podcast, Rebecca Carrell and Liz Rodriguez welcome Sarah Griffith, ThM, to explore how God can use anything to redeem our deepest struggles. Griffith examines the influence of Taylor Swift's music on a culture desperate for honesty and authenticity and asks, "Why are so many drawn to her lyrics?" One word: lament. 

    Resources & Links:

    Book: "Lament for a Son" by Nicholas Wolterstorff
    Connect with Sarah Griffith: https://skgriffith.substack.com/?utm_campaign=profile_chips

    Instagram: @sarahkgriffi
    Website: https://skgriffith.com/

    We love hugs! And when you rate, review, and share Honestly, Though on Apple Podcasts (and all podcast platforms), we see it immediately, and it feels just like a big, warm hug. Thank you in advance for taking an extra moment to make sure others find us in the algorithms. And speaking of finding us...

    Honestly, Though: @honestlythoughthepodcast (FB & IG)

    Rebecca Carrell: https://www.rebeccacarrell.com/ ;  IG - @RebeccaCarrell ; X: @RebeccaACarrell ; FB - Rebecca Ashbrook Carrell

    Liz Rodriguez: IG: @lizannrodriguez ; FB - Liz Rodriguez - https://www.facebook.com/liz.rodriguez.92775

    Nika Spaulding: https://www.nikaspaulding.com ; IG - @NikaAdidas ; X - @NikaAdidas

    We have the world's best producer! Are you interested in podcasting? Do you know someone who is? Taylor Standridge can help with audio engineering, production, editing, show mapping, and coaching. Connect with Taylor at [email protected].

    -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

    No matter what you’re facing today, remember that God is not distant from your pain. He meets us in our lament, uses all things for good, and loves us beyond measure. Whatever cultural idol or struggle you’re wrestling with, His grace is bigger still. Turn to Him honestly and rest in His sovereignty.

    And as always, don’t forget—the ultimate story of redemption is found in Christ. His love invites us into life abundant, even amid suffering. Last words: look to Jesus, trust His love, and walk in freedom and truth.
  • Honestly, Though

    Episode 163 | Jesus and the Tabernacle

    02/09/2026 | 43 mins.
    From Eden to eternity, God’s heart has always been to dwell with His people. In this episode of Honestly, Though, Rebecca Carrell, Liz Rodriguez, and Nika Spaulding explore the beauty and meaning of the Tabernacle. Far more than a structure, the tent and everything in it present a stunning foreshadowing of Christ. Jesus was always the plan, and every detail of the Tabernacle points to His presence among us. Join us as we uncover the breathtaking unity of Scripture and learn to see the beauty of Christ on every page.

    We love hugs! And when you rate, review, and share Honestly, Though on Apple Podcasts (and all podcast platforms), we see it immediately, and it feels just like a big, warm hug. Thank you in advance for taking an extra moment to make sure others find us in the algorithms. And speaking of finding us...

    Honestly, Though: @honestlythoughthepodcast (FB & IG)

    Rebecca Carrell: https://www.rebeccacarrell.com/ ;  IG - @RebeccaCarrell ; X: @RebeccaACarrell ; FB - Rebecca Ashbrook Carrell

    Liz Rodriguez: IG: @lizannrodriguez ; FB - Liz Rodriguez - https://www.facebook.com/liz.rodriguez.92775

    Nika Spaulding: https://www.nikaspaulding.com ; IG - @NikaAdidas ; X - @NikaAdidas

    We have the world's best producer! Are you interested in podcasting? Do you know someone who is? Taylor Standridge can help with audio engineering, production, editing, show mapping, and coaching. Connect with Taylor at [email protected].

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About Honestly, Though

Honestly, Though: Real Talk. Real Life. Real Faith. Rebecca Carrell, Liz Rodriguez, and Nika Spaulding welcome you to the table to share in "faith conversations for life transformation." All three have Master's degrees from Dallas Theological Seminary and teach the Bible in their respective ministry spheres. Rebecca spent over two decades in radio in the Dallas/Fort Worth area before "retiring" to take a position at DTS. Liz serves as the Director of Women's Ministry and Guest Services at Calvary Church in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and Nika sits as Resident Theologian at St. Jude Oak Cliff Church in Dallas.They tackle everything from sexuality to gender to culture to bizarre coffee drinks and always point you back to Christ. Honestly, Though exists to have faith conversations for life transformation.
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ChristianityReligion & Spirituality

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