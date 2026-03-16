Genesis 38 interrupts Joseph’s story with a scandal. Or so we’ve been told.
But what if Tamar isn’t a seductress? What if she isn’t a vixen, a manipulator, or a cautionary tale? What if she is the most righteous person in the room? In this episode, Rebecca Carrell and Liz Rodriguez sit down with theologian Chad Bird to take a fresh look at Judah and Tamar.
Tamar refuses to quietly disappear when Judah withholds justice. She refuses to let the covenant line die. And in doing so, she becomes the catalyst for Judah’s transformation—the very man whose tribe would carry the scepter, and whose descendant would be Jesus Himself. This is not a story about scandal. It’s a story about courage. About righteousness. About a woman who would not be erased.
If you’ve ever wrestled with the uncomfortable corners of Scripture, this conversation will remind you: sometimes the women we’ve misunderstood are the very ones moving redemption forward.
Chad Bird is a biblical scholar and theologian who serves with 1517.org, where he writes, teaches, and hosts podcasts focused on the riches of Scripture and the heart of the gospel.
A former professor of Old Testament and Hebrew, Chad is known for his Christ-centered approach to the Old Testament and his ability to make complex biblical theology accessible and deeply pastoral. He is the author of several books, including The Christ Key and Unveiling Mercy, and is passionate about helping readers see Jesus woven throughout the entire biblical narrative.
Find out more about 1517.org HERE.
Find Chad online HERE.
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