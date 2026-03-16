About Honestly, Though

Honestly, Though: Real Talk. Real Life. Real Faith. Rebecca Carrell, Liz Rodriguez, and Nika Spaulding welcome you to the table to share in "faith conversations for life transformation." All three have Master's degrees from Dallas Theological Seminary and teach the Bible in their respective ministry spheres. Rebecca spent over two decades in radio in the Dallas/Fort Worth area before "retiring" to take a position at DTS. Liz serves as the Director of Women's Ministry and Guest Services at Calvary Church in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and Nika sits as Resident Theologian at St. Jude Oak Cliff Church in Dallas.They tackle everything from sexuality to gender to culture to bizarre coffee drinks and always point you back to Christ. Honestly, Though exists to have faith conversations for life transformation.