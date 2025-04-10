If God already knows everything and knows what you need, why pray? If God is in control of history and the world, why pray? If God is already going to accomplish his work, in his timing, and in his way, why pray? And what is prayer, anyway? Let's explore these questions together, and see how the Bible not only defines but also models prayer. And together, we can discover the invitation from God to not pray to him, but to pray with him as we go through the ups and downs of our everyday lives. WAYS TO LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE: 📱On our website: https://www.discovertheword.org 🎧Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3x2Swlq 🎧Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3mk8ra1 🎧Amazon Music: https://amzn.to/3D9Tttv 🎧YouTube Music: https://go.odb.org/yt-music-playlist LOOKING FOR MORE EPISODES of the Discover the Word Podcast? Listen and subscribe wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts!
1:02:29
205. Proverbial Wisdom | Discover the Word Podcast
Sometimes the practical nature of the book doesn't seem "spiritual" enough to be part of the Bible. Verses addressing laziness and hard work, or not co-signing on debt can feel too worldly or practical, but in fact the great insight Proverbs gives us is how innately spiritual every day is. If God created the world, and He did, then it would make sense that God has something to say about how to best live and thrive in it. Proverbs and the Wisdom Literature explores that with one important caveat. Proverbs must be understood rightly. Wisdom literature offers principles not promises. Discover what that means, and how Proverbs offers a Godly skill for living.
1:04:02
204. The Times of the Judges | Week 2 | Discover the Word Podcast
Do you ever get tired of reading the Old Testament because you're pretty sure you know the story? God gives laws and his people break them, over and over again. But what if the story was about more than that? What if the OT is about more than that. Well, in this study on Discover the Word, Dr. Michelle Knight joins the group to take a closer look at the "poster book" for disobedience--the book of Judges. Explore with the group how The background of Judges is not just about obedience, but about God revealing himself. If we make this story about doing good or doing badly, we miss the fact that God was seeking his people out (like he does us), time and time again.
1:16:38
203. The Times of the Judges | Week 1 | Discover the Word Podcast
203. The Times of the Judges | Week 1 | Discover the Word Podcast
1:17:47
202. Fruitful Living | Week 2 | Discover the Word Podcast | @Our Daily Bread
Do you like fruit? Why or why not? Do you have a favorite fruit? Well, growing a life that matters, is the result of God's fruit of the Spirit growing in our lives. But just what is "the fruit of the Spirit" and how does it grow in our lives? Galatians 5 contrasts the fruit of the Spirit with the works of the flesh and then Paul explains how the fruit of the Spirit is God's characteristics in our personality. Discover with the group what we look like when we look like Him.
Discover the Word is a weekly, Bible-study podcast that invites you to join a team of hosts — and maybe a special guest or two — in breaking down passages of Scripture to discover fresh perspective and practical application.