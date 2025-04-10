204. The Times of the Judges | Week 2 | Discover the Word Podcast

Do you ever get tired of reading the Old Testament because you’re pretty sure you know the story? God gives laws and his people break them, over and over again. But what if the story was about more than that? What if the OT is about more than that. Well, in this study on Discover the Word, Dr. Michelle Knight joins the group to take a closer look at the "poster book" for disobedience--the book of Judges. Explore with the group how The background of Judges is not just about obedience, but about God revealing himself. If we make this story about doing good or doing badly, we miss the fact that God was seeking his people out (like he does us), time and time again. WAYS TO LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE: 📱On our website: https://www.discovertheword.org 🎧Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3x2Swlq 🎧Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3mk8ra1 🎧Amazon Music: https://amzn.to/3D9Tttv 🎧YouTube Music: https://go.odb.org/yt-music-playlist LOOKING FOR MORE EPISODES of the Discover the Word Podcast? Listen and subscribe wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts!