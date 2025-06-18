Aldo Kane - Former sniper turned expedition specialist
If it's outside, then Aldo has probably done it! Following ten years as a sniper in the Royal Marine Commando's Aldo turned his hand to expedition support for television productions. From taking Will Smith into an active Volcano to running safety in South America for Foxy on his Narcos series, there are not many tight spots Aldo hasn't been in. We caught up with Aldo at BMW Motorad UK HQ for a ride on some brand new models and a great chat. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
1:04:59
Dr Alex George
On this weeks show Dr Alex George tells Ben and Charley that scientific research has proven that riding motorcycles positively wires your brain to stay mentally well. That's all we needed to hear. Tune in to find out more and hear about riding bikes in Wales, taking on Love Island and what it's like on the front line of the NHS. We loved meeting Alex and chatting with him. Enjoy the show.Powered by Devitt Insurance - specialists in motorbike insurance since 1936Supported by Quad Lock Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
1:05:18
McFly's Dougie Poynter
Charley and Ben go for a ride with Dougie from McFly. The bassist from the huge British Band is a new biker and big fan of Long Way....doh. Listen in to hear about life in a band and how addiction has had a huge impact on his life to date. We get some great insight into how he has tackled these challenges and what works for him to stay mentally well. It's a fascinating, honest and raw conversation with Dougie on subjects he's not spoken about publicly before.Powered by Devitt Insurance - specialists in motorbike insurance since 1936Supported by Quad Lock Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
A mindful motorcycling podcast. Join hosts, Ben Bowers, Charley Boorman and Ant Partridge as they venture through the rich world of motorbike subculture with a new guest each episode. As they uncover shared passions for riding they also delve into themes of wellbeing and mental health. With guests from all corners of society we are united through the secret all bikers share. That two wheels bring joy, passion, fun and happiness.Powered by Devitt Insurance – specialists in motorbike insurance since 1936Supported by Quad Lock - QuadLockMoto 10% Discount with 'THENODPOD' Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.