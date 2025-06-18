McFly's Dougie Poynter

Charley and Ben go for a ride with Dougie from McFly. The bassist from the huge British Band is a new biker and big fan of Long Way....doh. Listen in to hear about life in a band and how addiction has had a huge impact on his life to date. We get some great insight into how he has tackled these challenges and what works for him to stay mentally well. It's a fascinating, honest and raw conversation with Dougie on subjects he's not spoken about publicly before.Powered by Devitt Insurance - specialists in motorbike insurance since 1936Supported by Quad Lock Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.