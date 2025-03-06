Episode 5: Worldview and Homeschooling with Israel Wayne

Israel Wayne joins Nicki to talk about homeschooling and worldview. Israel Wayne is an author and conferencespeaker who has a passion for defending the Christian faith and promoting a Biblical worldview. He is the author of the books Questions God Asks, Questions JesusAsks , Pitchin' a Fit: Overcoming Angry and Stressed-Out Parenting, Education: Does God Have an Opinion?, Answers for Homeschooling: Top 25 Questions Critics Ask, Raising Them Up: Parenting for Christians, Foundations inFaith.and Foundational Truths.He is also the site editor for ChristianWorldview.net andthe founder of Family Renewal.Since 1995, Israel has traveled the nation speaking on family, homeschooling, apologetics, spiritual awakening, discipleship, and cultural issues.Israel has written articles (or been interviewed) for the following magazines and websites: Answers (AnswersIn Genesis), Revive (Life Action Ministries), UnChained (PureLife Ministries), The Old Schoolhouse, Samaritan Ministries, CrossWalk.com, ChristianPost.com, ChristianBook.com, Christianity.com, GotQuestions.org, HonorBound.com, ReviveOurHearts.org, WorldviewWeekend.com and many others.Israel has spoken at events /chapel services for ministries like American Family Association, Life Action Ministries, Pure Life Ministries, ARK Encounter, Creation Museum, Answers inGenesis, Teach Them Diligently and many others.He is a frequent guest on national radio and television programs. Israel has been featured or interviewed in national and international media including TIME Magazine, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Epoch Times, Buzzfeed, Daily Mail (UK), Detroit Free Press, The NewAmerican, WORLD Magazine, CBN News, LifeSiteNews, HSLDA Court Report and affiliate stations for ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, NPR and PBS. Israel has been featured as the keynote speaker at various conferences, with over 5,000 in attendance. Israel and his wife Brook (both homeschooled graduates) were joined in marriage in 1999 and have 11 homeschooled children.