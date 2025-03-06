Powered by RND
Nicki Truesdell
Join Nicki weekly as she gets to the heart of discipleship in the home. Second-generation homeschooler and veteran homeschool mom for more than 20 years, blogge...
Kids & FamilyParenting

Available Episodes

5 of 6
  • Episode 5: Worldview and Homeschooling with Israel Wayne
    Israel Wayne joins Nicki to talk about homeschooling and worldview. Israel Wayne is an author and conferencespeaker who has a passion for defending the Christian faith and promoting a Biblical worldview. He is the author of the books Questions God Asks, Questions JesusAsks , Pitchin’ a Fit: Overcoming Angry and Stressed-Out Parenting, Education: Does God Have an Opinion?, Answers for Homeschooling: Top 25 Questions Critics Ask, Raising Them Up: Parenting for Christians, Foundations inFaith.and Foundational Truths.He is also the site editor for ChristianWorldview.net andthe founder of Family Renewal.Since 1995, Israel has traveled the nation speaking on family, homeschooling, apologetics, spiritual awakening, discipleship, and cultural issues.Israel has written articles (or been interviewed) for the following magazines and websites: Answers (AnswersIn Genesis), Revive (Life Action Ministries), UnChained (PureLife Ministries), The Old Schoolhouse, Samaritan Ministries, CrossWalk.com, ChristianPost.com, ChristianBook.com, Christianity.com, GotQuestions.org, HonorBound.com, ReviveOurHearts.org, WorldviewWeekend.com and many others.Israel has spoken at events /chapel services for ministries like American Family Association, Life Action Ministries, Pure Life Ministries, ARK Encounter, Creation Museum, Answers inGenesis, Teach Them Diligently and many others.He is a frequent guest on national radio and television programs. Israel has been featured or interviewed in national and international media including TIME Magazine, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Epoch Times, Buzzfeed, Daily Mail (UK), Detroit Free Press, The NewAmerican, WORLD Magazine, CBN News, LifeSiteNews, HSLDA Court Report and affiliate stations for ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, NPR and PBS. Israel has been featured as the keynote speaker at various conferences, with over 5,000 in attendance. Israel and his wife Brook (both homeschooled graduates) were joined in marriage in 1999 and have 11 homeschooled children. Family Renewal Website/StoreIsrael Wayne – ChristianWorldview.netFacebookInstagramX  Connect with NickiNickiTruesdell.comHomeschool 101Homeschool ConsultationsFacebookInstagramAmazonX
    1:06:25
  • Episode 4: School Choice: Why and how to homeschool without government money
    Vouchers and Education Savings Accounts are not necessary for homeschooling. In fact, they're a bad idea. Nicki explores the reasons why, and shows you how affordable and possible homeschooling is (and has always been) without government funds.·      My website: School Choice·      Follow the Money (Alice Linahan)·      Anyone Can Homeschool·      Working and Homeschooling·      Single Parent Homeschooling·      Homeschooling on a budget·      Free homeschooling resources·      Homeschool Co-opsConnect with NickiNickiTruesdell.comHomeschool 101Homeschool ConsultationsFacebookInstagramAmazonX
    53:00
  • Episode 3: Education is Discipleship
    Parents, I beg you to face this reality. This is not your grandma’s America. In fact, it’s not even your mama’s America. It’s not the good ole days anymore. We areliving in post-Christian society where even the majority of Christians cannot adequately define what they believe, or why. No education is neutral; every course, every teacher, every book has a worldview. All education is discipleship.Get my book: Anyone Can HomeschoolConnect with NickiNickiTruesdell.comHomeschool 101Homeschool ConsultationsFacebookInstagramAmazonX(Voddie Baucham, Do You Have a Biblical Worldview? OnYouTube)Already Gone by Ken HamExpository Parenting by Josh NiemiEducation: Does God Have an Opinion? by Israel Wayne
    31:24
  • Episode 2: Anyone Can Homeschool
    Can anyone really homeschool? Nicki says yes, and explains in this episode. Homeschooling is not about creating a miniature school in your home; it's a completely different kind of upbringing. Think outside the classroom, think outside the "school year," and get to know how flexible education at home can truly be.This episode is for single or working parents, those who feel unqualified to teach, parents of special needs children, low income families, and many other circumstances. Get the book: Anyone CanHomeschoolConnect with NickiNickiTruesdell.comHomeschool101HomeschoolConsultationsFacebookInstagramAmazonX
    37:06
  • Episode 1: Introduction
    Hello! Allow me to introduce myself...NickiTruesdell.comAnyone Can HomeschoolFacebookInstagramX
    12:17

About The Nicki Truesdell Podcast

Join Nicki weekly as she gets to the heart of discipleship in the home. Second-generation homeschooler and veteran homeschool mom for more than 20 years, blogger, speaker, and author of Anyone Can Homeschool, Nicki blends a message of biblical motherhood with practical homeschooling tips.
