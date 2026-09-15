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37 episodes
Ep. 34 - Same House, Different Boys: Why Raising Sons Is Never One-Size-Fits-All | Suzy Shaw09/15/2026 | 50 mins.No two boys are the same—even when they’re raised by the same parents, in the same home, with the same rules and values.
In this episode of The MOOBment Podcast, Laurie Ann sits down with Suzy Shaw, creator of Mothers of Boys Survival Guide, for an honest and relatable conversation about raising sons and learning to parent the child in front of you. They share their own experiences as mothers of only boys, including how siblings can have completely different personalities, needs and paths despite growing up under the same roof.
Laurie Ann and Suzy also talk about the challenges of letting go as boys grow up, adjusting your parenting as your sons become more independent, and accepting that what works beautifully for one child may not work at all for another.
Plus, they answer a listener’s real-life parenting dilemma in MOOB Mail and share plenty of the humor, perspective and hard-earned wisdom that comes from years of raising boys.
Whether you’re raising little boys, teenagers or grown sons, this conversation is a reminder that there is no single roadmap for motherhood—and no one-size-fits-all way to raise a boy.
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Ep. 33 - Raising Boys: Letting Go, Staying Connected & the Mother-Son Bond with Karen Lesh.09/08/2026 | 1h 3 mins.Karen Lesh, creator of MOB Truths, joins The MOOBment Podcast on Episode 33 to talk about raising boys, the mother-son bond, and learning to let go while staying connected through every stage of motherhood. Karen and Laurie Ann discuss communicating with your sons, raising boys as individuals, staying positive and seeing the glass half full, and asking for what you need at home and in your career. From the first day of school to watching our sons grow into independent adults, this conversation celebrates the joys, challenges, and beautiful relationships that come with being a MOOB- a mother of only boys. Join the FREE MOOB Community at www.themoobment.com
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Ep. 32 - Gender Disappointment, Altered Dreams & Finding Joy in the Family You Have | Katherine Asbery.09/01/2026 | 51 mins.What happens when the family you imagined isn’t the family you get? Laurie Ann sits down with Katherine Asbery, clinical psychologist and author of Altered Dreams: Living with Gender Disappointment, for an honest conversation about gender disappointment, raising three sons, longing for a daughter, and ultimately adopting a baby girl. Katherine shares the complicated emotions of loving her boys deeply while still grieving the daughter she had imagined, and how she learned to separate those two truths. Together, they tackle the shame and judgment surrounding gender disappointment, the expectations we place on motherhood, and what it means when your dreams for your family take an unexpected turn.
- Yoga teacher, author, and fellow MOOB Sarah Ezrin joins The MOOBment Podcast to talk about raising two boys and bringing the lessons of yoga into everyday parenting. Sarah, author of The Yoga of Parenting, shares how mindfulness, presence, patience, and self-compassion can help us navigate the chaos, challenges, and joy of motherhood—without trying to be the perfect parent. Join the FREE MOOB Community at www.themoobment.com
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Ep. 30 - Danielle Brown Healthy Girl Kitchen: Motherhood, Business & Boy Mom Life08/18/2026 | 1h 8 mins.In this episode of The MOOBment, we sit down with Danielle Brown, founder of Healthy Girl Kitchen, for a candid conversation that goes far beyond the recipes and reels you've come to know her for. Danielle opens up about the childhood experiences that shaped her relationship with food and family, the origin story behind building Healthy Girl Kitchen from the ground up, and how she's navigating motherhood while running a thriving business in the public eye. We talk about what it really takes to turn a passion project into a brand people trust, the lessons she's learned along the way, and how motherhood has changed both her perspective and her priorities. Danielle brings the same honesty and warmth to this conversation that her audience knows her for — no filters, no polish, just real talk about the messy, rewarding work of building something meaningful while raising a family. As always, we close out the episode with our MOOB Mail segment, where we put subscriber-submitted questions directly to Danielle. Danielle answers them with the same candor she brings to the rest of the conversation. Whether you're a longtime follower of Healthy Girl Kitchen, a mom building her own business, someone interested in vegan or healthy food and recipes, or a fellow Mother Of Only Boys (MOOB) looking for community and honest conversation, this episode has something for you. If this episode encouraged you, please subscribe, leave a review, and share it with another mom who could use a reminder that she isn’t alone.
Join the FREE MOOB Community at www.themoobment.com
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About The MOOBment
If you're a mom raising only boys, congratulations, you're officially a MOOB.What's a MOOB? It stands for a Mother Of Only Boys. Being a MOOB means you probably know a few fart jokes. Have repeatedly asked....who left the toilet seat up?And fielded that question many times. You know the question."Are you going to try for a girl?" It also means you love your boys more than lifeitself. So if you are a MOOB, welcome to the MOOBment podcast.And if you love a MOOB, are just trying to understand the wild testosterone -fueled world we live in, you're invited to, if you dare. I'm Laurie Ann,the host of the MOOBment podcast and a proud mom of three grown sons. This is the MOOBment,- where all boy moms belong.
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