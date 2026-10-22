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La Lulupedia

Lulu
Kids & Family
La Lulupedia
Latest episode

71 episodes

  • La Lulupedia

    ¡Identidad con firma!

    10/16/2026 | 6 mins.
    Ideas para que la gente joven de la casa comience a practicar con la familia una firma autógrafa personal, esa que luego se puede convertir en identidad para toda la vida.
  • La Lulupedia

    ¿Volver a Sócrates?

    10/09/2026 | 8 mins.
    Algunas consideraciones sobre las enseñanzas de Sócrates y lo que pudiera recomendar a las familias y a la sociedad en general en la actualidad.
  • La Lulupedia

    2 de Octubre: No Violencia

    10/02/2026 | 7 mins.
    Contenido relacionado con el 2 de Octubre como Día Internacional de la No Violencia y se mencionan algunas recomendaciones para promover la cultura de paz desde la familia.
  • La Lulupedia

    ¡Agua de mar y salud!

    09/25/2026 | 6 mins.
    Un breve episodio dedicado a conocer algunos beneficios del agua de mar para la salud del cuerpo y de la mente.
  • La Lulupedia

    ¡La LLuvia, aromas de la tierra!

    09/18/2026 | 6 mins.
    Se trata de un breve relato sobre los aromas que trae la lluvia, el petricor, el ozono y sus posibles bondades para la salud de cuerpo y mente.
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About La Lulupedia
Una serie de episodios cortos con temas de interés para toda la familia: "Un espacio para contar de a poquito, un montón de cosas"
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