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71 episodes
Breastfeeding Moms & Bottle Refusal: Why Does It Happen? How To Avoid It + Troubleshooting10/08/2026 | 44 mins.Baby won't take a bottle? You're not alone, and your baby isn't "confused." This week Taylor and Natasha dig into bottle refusal: why it's so common, what the limited research actually says, and why babies who reject bottles have a preference, not a problem.
We get into:
- Bottle refusal tips that may actually help
- Why "nipple confusion" is an outdated term
- Going back to work with a bottle-refusing baby, and why more paid maternity leave would help moms more than fancy pumping rooms
- Tongue ties: when a release actually makes sense, the risks, and what to do when providers disagree
- The dark history of baby bottles (yes, "murder bottles" were real) and how unregulated the baby industry still is
If you're in the thick of bottle refusal right now: solidarity. It's hard, and also it's temporary - you will get through this!
XX,
Natasha & Taylor
Moms Interrupted is for education only and isn't a substitute for individualized care from your own provider or lactation consultant.
- We sat on the couch for three hours and had a lot to say. Grab your reheated coffee.
We start with a hot take on toddler food: I refuse my 4 year old to be in charge of eating, because he would either not eat, or would only eat dessert. We talk about picky eaters, family rules, dessert as a reward, skipping snack culture, and why we think mealtime has become overcomplicated.
Then we get into tongue ties. Every human has a frenulum, and that's normal. We talk about why we think tongue tie releases have become dare I say... trendy and overdiagnosed, and when a release is actually worth considering.
From there, we dive into the average trying to conceive (TTC) journey, separate from infertility and IVF, which we'll save for another conversation. We cover:
Chemical pregnancies: what they are, why the term feels dismissive, and Taylor's honeymoon story
Why a sperm test for the male partner should be step one (also, no saunas or jacuzzis)
The two-week wait, and why every symptom feels like both pregnancy and PMS, and the anxiety and stress it can cause
Why "try for a year" feels like frustrating advice
Seed cycling, acupuncture, warm-womb Ayurvedic practices, and the acupuncturist who burped on Natasha
Tracking ovulation affordably with LH strips and free apps
Plus pelvic floor PT, perineal massage, shaving before birth, the American sleep obsession, and a detour into aliens.
We're a lactation counselor and a childbirth educator, not doctors. Always talk to your provider about your own specific journey, this is never medical advice.
XX,
Natasha & Taylor
- ⚠️ Trigger Warning: This episode discusses miscarriage, pregnancy loss, infertility, and IVF in detail. Please take care while listening.
This week we're diving into TTC (trying to conceive) stories submitted by YOU, covering everything from secondary infertility and chemical miscarriages to PCOS, endometriosis, predatory fertility clinics, and yes... a TikTok psychic who called it exactly right.
Before we get into the submissions, we talk about why we're approaching this topic differently this time around (RIP to our old TTC episode — we've grown), the generational shift in how differently our moms' generation approached conception, and the predatory side of the fertility industry that nobody talks about enough.
Then we get into your stories — the hard ones, the miraculous ones, and the ones that will make you cry happy tears. This is Part 1 of 2, so stay tuned for round two where we get into some of the witchy myths and old wives' tales surrounding conception.
As always — we are not fertility experts. We're just two moms talking about our own experiences, our community's experiences, and what we've learned along the way.
XX,
Natasha & Taylor
- Taylor flies solo this week (Natasha's in Hawaii fresh off her IBCLC exam!) to talk through six months postpartum with baby #2 — and how different round two feels from round one. She gets into why she switched from a planned home birth to a hospital birth after developing severe pregnancy insomnia and anxiety in her third trimester, what co-care with a midwife postpartum looked like, and why she thinks postpartum care is one of the biggest gaps in the U.S. medical system.
Plus: a breastfeeding and solids Q&A (including the choking-vs-gagging distinction every parent should know), surviving newborn car rides, "mommy wrist" nobody warns you about, date night as an exclusively breastfeeding mom, bonding differences with a second baby, and why she thinks the newborn-to-toddler transition is easier the second time around.
XX,
Natasha & Taylor
- This week Taylor and Natasha kick things off by celebrating Natasha finishing her IBCLC exam (and surviving the intense study season that came with it), then dive into the messy reality of mom friendships — why your friend group naturally shrinks once you become a mom, how to actually make new mom friends, why low-effort friendships are a must, and why being the first mom in your friend group is its own special kind of hard. They also unpack the stay-at-home-mom vs. working-mom label debate and why it's time to drop the titles altogether.
They get into a discussion about how convenience has changed parenting, a recent glamping trip, and letting kids sit with a little discomfort instead of solving every inconvenience instantly. They also touch on mom-influencer culture and the pressure of "toxic positivity" online.Then it's on to feeding kids: a permission slip to stop stressing about "aesthetic" school lunches, why it's fine to pack the same thing every day if your kid will actually eat it, navigating a new classroom, and the truth about starting solids and what it does (and doesn't) do to your milk supply.
Plus, rapid-fire listener questions covering: feral toddler poop stories, a diaper-ad hot take, surviving the final weeks of pregnancy, due-date mindset, the Elf on the Shelf debate, a very fresh TMI postpartum moment, sibling age gaps, nursing dreams, getting back to date nights, and how (or whether) to get the dads to be friends too.
Grab your coffee and get comfy — this is Moms Interrupted.
XX,
Natasha & Taylor
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About Moms Interrupted
👯♀️ Besties & moms 🤱 Natasha: CLC • IBCLC candidate • Mom of 2 🤱 Taylor: LEC • Doula • Lamaze Birth Ed • Mom of 2 ☕️ Reheat your coffee & meet us on the couch 🎙️ New eps Thursdays 👇 Expect: * FUN * Birth stories * Breastfeeding support * Pregnancy & birth tips * Baby & toddler chaos * Honest mom life More than anything, we're two moms, just figuring out!Podcast website
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