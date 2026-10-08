We sat on the couch for three hours and had a lot to say. Grab your reheated coffee.

We start with a hot take on toddler food: I refuse my 4 year old to be in charge of eating, because he would either not eat, or would only eat dessert. We talk about picky eaters, family rules, dessert as a reward, skipping snack culture, and why we think mealtime has become overcomplicated.

Then we get into tongue ties. Every human has a frenulum, and that's normal. We talk about why we think tongue tie releases have become dare I say... trendy and overdiagnosed, and when a release is actually worth considering.

From there, we dive into the average trying to conceive (TTC) journey, separate from infertility and IVF, which we'll save for another conversation. We cover:

Chemical pregnancies: what they are, why the term feels dismissive, and Taylor's honeymoon story

Why a sperm test for the male partner should be step one (also, no saunas or jacuzzis)

The two-week wait, and why every symptom feels like both pregnancy and PMS, and the anxiety and stress it can cause

Why "try for a year" feels like frustrating advice

Seed cycling, acupuncture, warm-womb Ayurvedic practices, and the acupuncturist who burped on Natasha

Tracking ovulation affordably with LH strips and free apps



Plus pelvic floor PT, perineal massage, shaving before birth, the American sleep obsession, and a detour into aliens.

We're a lactation counselor and a childbirth educator, not doctors. Always talk to your provider about your own specific journey, this is never medical advice.

XX,

Natasha & Taylor