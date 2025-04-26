On the final episode of ‘The Katie Phang Show’: It’s been 96 days of chaos as the Trump administration ramps up a full-scale assault on American liberties. Co-founder and CEO of The Seneca Project Tara Setmayer discusses how elected Democrats need to take on the administration. And amid Trump’s unprecedented ineptitude, Americans are taking to the streets to express their outrage. MSNBC host Rachel Maddow discusses the most effective ways for the resistance to fight back. Plus, legendary actor and activist George Takei speaks on his experience at a U.S. internment camp and how the country is regressing on immigration policy. And a final message from Katie Phang.
43:07
‘The Katie Phang Show’: April 19, 2025
On this week's episode of ‘The Katie Phang Show’: An overnight Supreme Court decision has temporarily paused the deportation of Venezuelans under the wartime Alien Enemies Act. MSNBC legal analyst Joyce Vance breaks down the 7-2 decision. Plus, a new Gallup poll is revealing that faith in leadership has fallen to an all-time low of 25%. State Sen. Mallory McMorrow joins to share how she is fighting for the future of the Democratic party. And a U.S. citizen and attorney is pursuing legal action after a horrific experience at the Canadian border. Bachir Atallah joins to recount how he was detained by border agents for hours without reason. All that and more on ‘The Katie Phang Show’.
42:35
‘The Katie Phang Show’: April 12, 2025
On this week's episode of ‘The Katie Phang Show’: President Trump has unleashed financial chaos across the globe with consumer confidence tumbling for a fourth straight month in a row. Rep. Grace Meng reacts to the latest news that Trump has now exempted smartphones, computers, and other electronics from his tariffs. Plus, the SAVE Act has passed the House. Rep. Robert Garcia joins to break down why this Republican-led effort may disenfranchise millions of registered voters. Plus, the Trump administration has moved to cut off federal funding for Maine public schools due to a dispute over banning transgender student athletes from girls’ sports. Activist Charlotte Clymer reacts to the major escalation. All that and more on ‘The Katie Phang Show’.
40:29
‘The Katie Phang Show’: April 5, 2025
On this week's episode of ‘The Katie Phang Show’: President Trump’s tariffs have caused global economic turmoil as the Dow plummeted 2,200 points on Friday. Rep. Jimmy Gomez joins to discuss the damage being done for everyday Americans. Plus, Trump’s executive orders are prompting swift judicial backlash. Democracy Docket’s Marc Elias breaks down Trump’s power grabs. All that and more on ‘The Katie Phang Show’.
43:06
‘The Katie Phang Show’: March 29, 2025
On this week's episode of ‘The Katie Phang Show’: Elon Musk and Donald Trump are taking aim at Social Security with office closures, cutbacks on phone services and new rules requiring in-person visits for some beneficiaries. Rep. Brendan Boyle joins to discuss the administration’s overreach. Plus, outrage continues over the top Trump officials sharing classified military plans on a Signal group chat. Senior Director of the Center on Military and Political Power Bradley Bowman joins to discuss whether Americans are safe. All that and more on ‘The Katie Phang Show’.
