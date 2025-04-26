‘The Katie Phang Show’: April 19, 2025

On this week's episode of ‘The Katie Phang Show’: An overnight Supreme Court decision has temporarily paused the deportation of Venezuelans under the wartime Alien Enemies Act. MSNBC legal analyst Joyce Vance breaks down the 7-2 decision. Plus, a new Gallup poll is revealing that faith in leadership has fallen to an all-time low of 25%. State Sen. Mallory McMorrow joins to share how she is fighting for the future of the Democratic party. And a U.S. citizen and attorney is pursuing legal action after a horrific experience at the Canadian border. Bachir Atallah joins to recount how he was detained by border agents for hours without reason. All that and more on ‘The Katie Phang Show’.