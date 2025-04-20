Powered by RND
The Humble Skeptic
The Humble Skeptic

Truth Isn't Afraid of Questions
Religion & SpiritualitySociety & Culture
The Humble Skeptic
  • Reconciling the Resurrection Accounts
    In 1833, Thomas Starkie observed, "It so rarely happens that witnesses of the same transaction perfectly and entirely agree in all points connected with it, that an entire and complete coincidence in every particular…engenders suspicion." On this special Easter edition of the podcast, Shane airs an interview he recorded with Lydia McGrew about differences that exist between the four Gospels related to Jesus' resurrection, and whether those differences can be reconciled.SHOW NOTESArticlesConsidering Alternatives to the Resurrection, Shane RosenthalJoanna: Luke's Key Witness? Shane RosenthalBart Ehrman on Jesus & The Claim of Resurrection, Shane RosenthalPassover & The Last Supper, Shane RosenthalWhere Was Jesus Crucified?, Shane RosenthalAre We Witnessing a Paradigm Shift on John's Gospel? Shane RosenthalThe Compelling Nature of Corroborated Testimony, Shane RosenthalSimon of Cyrene: An Intriguing Archaeological Discovery, Shane RosenthalThe Authenticity & Genuineness of the Fourth Gospel, J.B. LightfootIs Luke a Trustworthy Historian?, Sir William RamsayCan We Trust Luke's History of the Early Jesus Movement? Shane RosenthalWhat is the Most Important Thing Taught in the Bible?, Shane RosenthalBooksTestimonies to the Truth, Lydia McGrewHidden in Plain View, Lydia McGrewThe Mirror or the Mask, Lydia McGrewJesus & The Eyewitnesses, Richard BauckhamEaster Enigma, John WenhamThe Doubters Guide to Jesus, John DicksonCan We Trust the Gospels? Peter J. WilliamsOn The Resurrection Vol. 1: Evidences, Gary HabermasOn The Resurrection Vol. 2: Refutations, Gary HabermasAudioFake or Authentic? with Lydia McGrewAuthenticating the Book of Acts, with Lydia McGrewThe Messiah's Redemptive Mission, Shane RosenthalStories of Jesus: Can We Trust Them? with Peter J. WilliamsAre The Gospels History or Fiction? with John DicksonIs John's Gospel Late & Unreliable?, with Daniel WallaceThe Gospels as Eyewitness Testimony, with Richard BauckhamLocating Golgotha, with David RohlEvidential Reasoning, with Craig PartonDealing with Discrepancies, with J. Warner WallaceThe Resurrection of Jesus, Peter J. WilliamsVideoThe Resurrection of Jesus, Peter J. WilliamsPeter J. Williams vs Bart Ehrman on the Reliablity of the NTThe Tools & Rules of History, with Gary Habermas, David McIlroy & Shane RosenthalMark Lanier moderated this panel discussion at the Lanier Theological Library in Houston Texas. The forum was inspired by the release of two exhaustive volumes on the historicity of Jesus' Resurrection by Dr. Habermas: On The Resurrection Vol. 1: Evidences, and On The Resurrection Vol. 2: Refutations.
    36:03
  • The Messiah's Redemptive Mission
    On this episode Shane discusses a number of scenes from the book of Exodus and shows how they point to Christ and his ultimate redemptive mission. Jesus is the lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world, the bread of life, the living water, the light of the world, and the good shepherd who lays down his life for the sheep.SHOW NOTESArticlesFinding Christ in All of Scripture, Shane RosenthalNew Life in the New Year: The Story of Exodus, Shane RosenthalPassover, The Last Supper & The Day of Crucifixion, Shane RosenthalWhere Was Jesus Crucified?, Shane RosenthalConsidering Alternatives to the Resurrection, Shane RosenthalBart Ehrman on Jesus & The Claim of Resurrection, Shane RosenthalDid Palm Trees Grow in Jerusalem at the Time of Jesus? Shane RosenthalSimon of Cyrene: An Intriguing Archaeological Discovery, Shane RosenthalThe Date of John's Gospel: Are We Witnessing a Paradigm Shift? Shane RosenthalJoanna: Luke's Key Witness? Shane RosenthalBooksEchoes of Exodus: Tracing the Theme of Redemption, Roberts & WilsonThe Angel of the Lord, Matt Foreman & Doug Van DornChrist in All of Scripture (5 Book Series), Foreman & Van DornThe Lamb of God: Seeing Jesus in Exodus, Nancy GuthrieJesus in the Old Testament, Iain DuguidJourneys with Jesus, Dennis JohnsonThe Surprising Genius of Jesus, Peter J. WilliamsThe Jewish Gospels, Daniel BoyarinThe Jewish Targums & John's Logos Theology, John RonningA Handbook on the Jewish Roots of the Christian Faith, Craig EvansA Handbook on the Jewish Roots of the Gospels, Craig EvansProof of the Gospel, Eusebius of CaesareaAudioThe Angel of Yahweh, Humble Skeptic. #70 with Foreman & Van DornThe Sinai Inscriptions, Humble Skeptic #71 with Michael S. Bar-RonDid The Exodus Ever Happen? Humble Skeptic #69 with David RohlJacob's Ladder, Humble Skeptic #63 with Richard Bauckham and othersBabylon, Humble Skeptic Episode #66 Decoding the Prophecies of Daniel, Humble Skeptic #68 How to Read & Apply the Old Testament, WHI #1568 with Iain DuguidWere Jews Expecting a Suffering Messiah? Shane RosenthalJewish Views of the Messiah, with Daniel BoyariinStories of Jesus: Can We Trust Them? with Peter J. WilliamsThe Jesus of History & The Gospel CreedLocating Golgotha, with David RohlVideoThe Tools & Rules of History, with Gary Habermas, David McIlroy & Shane RosenthalOn November 8th, 2024, trial attorney Mark Lanier moderated this panel discussion at the Lanier Theological Library in Houston Texas. The forum was inspired by the release of two exhaustive volumes on the historicity of Jesus' Resurrection by Dr. Habermas: On The Resurrection Vol. 1: Evidences, and On The Resurrection Vol. 2: Refutations.
    31:25
  • The Sinai Inscriptions
    On this episode, Shane talks with Mori Michael S. Bar-Ron about his research project related to the Sinai inscriptions discovered throughout the Sinai Peninsula. Though these inscriptions resemble Egyptian hieroglyphs, they're actually written in what scholars refer to as "proto-Sinaitic" or "proto-Alphabetic" script. Mori Michael has been working on these inscriptions for the better part of a decade and argues that they are best treated as a form of paleo-Hebrew. In fact, when they are read this way, they end up providing external corroboration for some of the details recorded in the book of Exodus.SHOW NOTESRelated BooksResearches in Sinai, W.M. Flinders Petrie — FREEThe Inscriptions of Sinai, Alan H. Gardiner — FREELegendary Kings, David Rohl (e-book)Exodus: Myth or History? David Rohl (e-book)Redating the Exodus & Conquest, John BimsonBiblical Archaeology, David E. GravesThe Ancient Near East, James B. Pritchard (ed.)Related ArticlesThe Golden Calf, David RohlSinai 351 & 360, Michael S. Bar-RonThe Mt. Ebal Curse Tablet, Michael S. Bar-RonThe Seal of Joseph, Michael S. Bar-RonThe Origins of Israel in Canaan, John BimsonArchaeological Data & The Dating of the Patriarchs, John BimsonThe Cylinder Seal from Tell el-Dab'a, Edith PoradaHebrew: The World's Oldest Alphabet, Douglas PetrovichA Cuneiform Cylinder of Nebuchadnezzar II, Shane RosenthalSimon of Cyrene: An Archaeological Discovery, Shane RosenthalWater Into Wine: An Archaeological Assessment, Shane RosenthalRelated AudioDid The Exodus Ever Happen? Humble Skeptic #69 with David RohlQuestioning Conventional Wisdom (1), HS #13 with David RohlQuestioning Conventional Wisdom (2), HS #14 with David RohlLocating Golgotha, Humble Skeptic #17 with David RohlThe Big Picture, Humble Skeptic #26 with J. Daniel HaysFaith Founded on Facts, HS #15 with Lennox, Bauckham, etc.The Jesus of History, Humble Skeptic #12Babylon, Humble Skeptic #66Related VideoMichael Bar-Ron on the Sinai Inscriptions, Patterns of EvidenceDavid Rohl on the Sinai Inscriptions, Patterns of EvidenceThe First Alphabet, Patterns of EvidenceThe Moses Controversy, Patterns of EvidenceA to Z: The First Alphabet, Nova (PBS)The Mt. Ebal Curse Tablet (1), (2), (3), (4), (5), (6)The Cylinder Seal Discovered at Tell el-Dab'aTo contribute to Michael Bar-Ron's GoFundMe campaign: Click Here
    43:26
  • The Angel of Yahweh
    According to Ex. 13:21, as the people of Israel made their way out of Egypt, we're told that Yahweh went before the people of Israel in a pillar of cloud and fire. What's odd, however, is that the next chapter tells us it was the "angel of God" who went before the host of Israel in the pillar (Ex 4:19). So, how do we explain the difference between these two passages? Did an angel lead the people out of Egypt, or was it Yahweh himself? On this episode, Shane discusses these questions and more with Matt Foreman and Doug Van Dorn, authors of The Angel of the Lord: A Biblical, Historical, and Theological Study.For a gift of any amount to help support the work of The Humble Skeptic podcast, we'll send you a 12-page PDF resource titled "Finding Christ in All of Scripture." Click here for a preview.SHOW NOTESRelated BooksThe Angel of the Lord, Foreman & Van DornChrist in All of Scripture (5 Book Series), Foreman & Van DornJesus in the Old Testament, Iain DuguidJourneys with Jesus, Dennis JohnsonEchoes of Exodus: Tracing the Theme of Redemption, Roberts & WilsonJoseph: A Story of Love, Hate, Slavery, Power & Forgiveness, John LennoxThe Surprising Genius of Jesus, Peter J. WilliamsThe Jewish Gospels, Daniel BoyarinThe Jewish Targums & John's Logos Theology, John RonningA Handbook on the Jewish Roots of the Christian Faith, Craig EvansA Handbook on the Jewish Roots of the Gospels, Craig EvansProof of the Gospel, Eusebius of CaesareaRelated ArticlesFinding Christ in All of Scripture, Shane RosenthalNew Life in the New Year: The Story of Exodus, Shane RosenthalIsaiah's Prophecy of the Messiah's Birth, Shane RosenthalPassover & The Last Supper, Shane RosenthalWhere Was Jesus Crucified?, Shane RosenthalWater Into Wine? Shane RosenthalWhy Should We Believe The Bible? (PDF), Shane RosenthalWhat's the Most Important Thing in the Bible?, Shane RosenthalA New Way of Reading Scripture, Shane RosenthalRelated AudioDid The Exodus Ever Happen? Humble Skeptic #69 with David RohlJewish Views of the Messiah, Humble Skeptic #38 with Daniel BoyarinWere Jews Expecting a Divine Messiah?, WHI #1243 with Craig EvansJacob's Ladder, Humble Skeptic #63 with Richard Bauckham and othersBabylon, Humble Skeptic Episode #66 Decoding the Prophecies of Daniel, Humble Skeptic #68 How to Read & Apply the Old Testament, WHI #1568 with Iain DuguidWhat Did The Earliest Christians Believe? HS #25 with Dennis JohnsonThe Big Picture, Humble Skeptic #26 with J. Daniel HaysStories of Jesus: Can They Be Trusted? HS #61 with Peter J. WilliamsThe Gospel Creed, Humble Skeptic Episode #9
    1:03:55
  • Did the Exodus Ever Happen?
    The foundational narrative behind Christ's death, burial, and resurrection is the story of Exodus. After all, Jesus is presented in the Gospels as "the Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world," and was put to death on the eve of Passover. But what if the Israelite exodus from Egypt never really happened? On this episode, Shane talks with Egyptologist David Rohl about why so many contemporary scholars conclude that Israel's foundational story is rooted in mythology, and why they are blind to clear and convincing evidence in support of the Exodus narrative.Click here for detailed notes related to this episode.Click here to listen to Shane's interview with John Lennox on the story of Joseph.SHOW NOTESRelated BooksExodus: Myth or History? David Rohl — Hard copies are out of print, and used copies are expensive so this link is to the Kindle edition. However, his earlier book, A Test of Time, covers the same material and used copies are available at a much more reasonable price.Legendary Kings, David RohlRedating the Exodus & Conquest, John Bimson — FREEWhen Did It Happen? John BimsonBiblical Archaeology, David E. GravesThe Ancient Near East, James B. Pritchard (ed.)Echoes of The Exodus, Wilson & RobertsJoseph: A Story of Love, Hate & Forgiveness, John LennoxThe Structure of Scientific Revolutions, Thomas KuhnThe Complete Works of Josephus, Flavius JosephusRelated ArticlesIs The Exodus a Myth? Bart Ehrman (cited in commentary)The Origins of Israel in Canaan, John BimsonArchaeological Data & The Dating of the Patriarchs, John BimsonRulers of Foreign Lands, Archaeology Magazine Is Luke a Trustworthy Historian?, Sir William
    1:12:14

About The Humble Skeptic

Shane Rosenthal was raised in a Jewish home but became an atheist at a very early age. Some years later, however, he ended up losing faith in atheism and converted to Christianity. On this podcast, he talks with people from a wide variety of worldviews and perspectives in order to explore the beliefs and ideas that shape our lives. www.humbleskeptic.com
Religion & SpiritualitySociety & Culture

