Did the Exodus Ever Happen?

The foundational narrative behind Christ's death, burial, and resurrection is the story of Exodus. After all, Jesus is presented in the Gospels as "the Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world," and was put to death on the eve of Passover. But what if the Israelite exodus from Egypt never really happened? On this episode, Shane talks with Egyptologist David Rohl about why so many contemporary scholars conclude that Israel's foundational story is rooted in mythology, and why they are blind to clear and convincing evidence in support of the Exodus narrative.Click here for detailed notes related to this episode.Click here to listen to Shane's interview with John Lennox on the story of Joseph.SHOW NOTESRelated BooksExodus: Myth or History? David Rohl — Hard copies are out of print, and used copies are expensive so this link is to the Kindle edition. However, his earlier book, A Test of Time, covers the same material and used copies are available at a much more reasonable price.Legendary Kings, David RohlRedating the Exodus & Conquest, John Bimson — FREEWhen Did It Happen? John BimsonBiblical Archaeology, David E. GravesThe Ancient Near East, James B. Pritchard (ed.)Echoes of The Exodus, Wilson & RobertsJoseph: A Story of Love, Hate & Forgiveness, John LennoxThe Structure of Scientific Revolutions, Thomas KuhnThe Complete Works of Josephus, Flavius JosephusRelated ArticlesIs The Exodus a Myth? Bart Ehrman (cited in commentary)The Origins of Israel in Canaan, John BimsonArchaeological Data & The Dating of the Patriarchs, John BimsonRulers of Foreign Lands, Archaeology Magazine Is Luke a Trustworthy Historian?, Sir William RamsayThe Authenticity & Genuineness of the Fourth Gospel, J.B. LightfootArchaeological Discoveries Related to Nebuchadnezzar II, Shane RosenthalWater Into Wine: An Archaeological Assessment, Shane RosenthalSimon of Cyrene: An Intriguing Archaeological Discovery, Shane RosenthalOutside the Gospels, What Can We Really Know About Jesus? Shane RosenthalParadigm Shift: The Date of John's Gospel, Shane RosenthalNew Life in the New Year: A Brief Account of the Exodus, Shane RosenthalRelated AudioQuestioning Conventional Wisdom (1), HS #13 with David RohlQuestioning Conventional Wisdom (2), HS #14 with David RohlLocating Golgotha, Humble Skeptic #17 with David RohlJohn Lennox on the Story of Joseph, White Horse Inn #1582Stories of Jesus: Can We Trust Them? Humble Skeptic #61 with Peter J. WilliamsAre The Gospels History or Fiction? Humble Skeptic #52 with John DicksonIs John's Gospel Late & Unreliable?, Humble Skeptic #51 with Daniel WallaceQuestioning The Fourth Gospel, Humble Skeptic #49 with Richard BauckhamThe Gospels as Eyewitness Testimony, Humble Skeptic #48 with Richard BauckhamFaith Founded on Facts, Humble Skeptic #15 with Lennox, Dickson, Bauckham, etc.Related VideoJoseph's Arrival in Egypt, David Rohl and James HoffmeierJoseph's Palace & Pyramid Tomb, David RohlEvidence of Israelite Slavery in Egypt, David Rohl and James HoffmeierPatterns of Evidence: Exodus, documentary film featuring David Rohl and othersDavid Rohl Lectures, to purchase the complete set of lectures click here UPCOMING EVENTSThe Messianic Hope, Memphis, TN, April 11-13Shane Rosenthal will be giving a series of talks related to Christ's fulfillment of Old Testament prophecy at this weekend conference in Rosemark, TN. Click here for more information.Who Is Jesus?: Bridging Diverse Voices, St. Louis, MO, April 24th.Shane Rosenthal and Michael McClymond will be defending the historic Christian view of Jesus at this Christian / Muslim conversation which will take place at St. Louis Community College Meramec (located at 11333 Big Bend Rd, in Kirkwood, MO). The purpose is to highlight some of the differences between Christian and Muslim perspectives related to Jesus' identity and mission and to take questions from students. This event is brought to you by St. Louis Community College in partnership with ReThink315. Click here for more info.