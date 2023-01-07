Here at The Grand Drive, we will cover all things in the swine shoe industry from birth to butcher. We are going behind the scenes to bring you everything there...
Summer time fun
The Texas heat, summer time care, and local shows vs major shows. It's all discussed here on episode two! Pull up a chair.. The Grand Drive is about to begin.
6/29/2023
45:50
The Beginning
Welcome to THE GRAND DRIVE! On this episode you will meet Luke Sims and Cole Reeves and find out a little about both as we get this thing rolling! It may be the first episode, but it doesn't lack character. So get ready...it's time for The Grand Drive!
