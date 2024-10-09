The Full Bloom Podcast - body-positive parenting for a more embodied and inclusive next generation

S4 Ep83: What's the safest way to talk about food and nutrition at school?

We've talked about the well-meaning, yet potentially harmful messages kids hear about food, nutrition, and health in schools...but can we offer more than complaints and concerns? If we're lucky enough to have (or be!) teachers and school administrators who are receptive to making changes, where can we send them for practical, impactful guidance? One place is @Dietitians4teachers, the instagram account run by registered dietitian, Gwen Kostal. Tune in for tons of actionable strategies, compassionate guidance, and an innovation session where Gwen and Zoë noodle over how we can best help school professionals embrace protective, food neutral, food literacy frameworks. Read the full show notes for this episode here.