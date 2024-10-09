The Full Bloom Podcast - body-positive parenting for a more embodied and inclusive next generation

After a lot of thought and with a heavy heart, the podcast chapter of the Full Bloom Project is coming to an end. I have learned so much through the creation of the podcast and from our guests and I hope that you have as well. Thank you all for supporting us in the search for a more inclusive next generation. This is not the end of the Full Bloom Project and we hope that you stay in touch with us as we embark on the next chapter. Please consider supporting us on Patreon, Patreon.com/fullbloomproject, and follow us on Instagram @fullbloomproject.
--------
4:00
S4 Ep86: When does my child need a mental health day?
There is no health without mental health, and yet we don’t often think to take our kids (or ourselves!) for mental health check-ups. Pediatric mental health struggles are often overlooked, misunderstood, and stigmatized, but Dr. Helen Eggers is changing that with a new Teletherapy platform for kids and families.
Read the full show notes for this episode here.
--------
46:44
S4 Ep85: How do we create more body positive spaces?
Dedicated body-positive affinity spaces for youth are hard to come by, but we can and should change that. Hillary Kinavey and Dana Sturtevant of Be Nourished join for a conversation about how to apply their Body Trust model to heal ourselves and build a body-compassionate and weight-inclusive world for our children.
Read the full show notes for this episode here.
--------
42:20
S4 Ep84: What does body-positive adolescent healthcare look like?
Body-positive adolescent medicine physician, Shelly Aggarwal, joins for a conversation about the nuances of weight-inclusive healthcare during the tween and teen years.
Read the full show notes for this episode here.
--------
43:22
S4 Ep83: What's the safest way to talk about food and nutrition at school?
We've talked about the well-meaning, yet potentially harmful messages kids hear about food, nutrition, and health in schools...but can we offer more than complaints and concerns? If we're lucky enough to have (or be!) teachers and school administrators who are receptive to making changes, where can we send them for practical, impactful guidance? One place is @Dietitians4teachers, the instagram account run by registered dietitian, Gwen Kostal. Tune in for tons of actionable strategies, compassionate guidance, and an innovation session where Gwen and Zoë noodle over how we can best help school professionals embrace protective, food neutral, food literacy frameworks.
Read the full show notes for this episode here.
About The Full Bloom Podcast - body-positive parenting for a more embodied and inclusive next generation
Join the founder of The Full Bloom Project for a regular dose of body-positive parenting wisdom. Zoë Bisbing, LCSW, body-positive psychotherapist and mother of three, brings together diverse experts to connect the dots between research and activism in child and adolescent development, mental and physical health, nutrition, social justice, intersectionality, and eating disorder prevention. Each episode distills everything from scholarly research to self-help books into accessible and digestible daily parenting practices. Together we can create spaces where children of all ages, sizes, and gender expressions can naturally boost immunity to our appearance-obsessed culture, decrease risk for disordered eating and body image injury, and channel their precious resources towards more meaningful purposes; in other words, "fully bloom."
Have a listen anywhere you get your favorite podcasts. You can find us at http://fullbloomproject.com and on Instagram @fullbloomproject.