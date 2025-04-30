The Fit Vegan Podcast with Maxime Sigouin

🚀 Celebrating 5 Years of Fit Vegan – What’s Next? | The Fit Vegan Podcast Ep #377

🚀 Celebrating 5 Years of Fit Vegan – What’s Next? | The Fit Vegan Podcast Ep #377Join Ivy’s newsletter for her skin care line: http://iveverbeauty.com/Join our Free Fit Vegan weekly newsletter: https://fit-vegan-coaching.kit.com/newsletterInterested in working with our world class team, Book your application call here: http://book.fitvegancoaching.com/podcastWelcome to the Fit Vegan Podcast! In this special episode celebrating Fit Vegan Coaching’s five-year anniversary, my wife, Ivy, interviews me about our journey. We look back on how we grew from an idea to helping over a thousand clients and building an amazing community. I share insights on evolving as a leader, upcoming plans like a Fit Vegan course and a book, and the importance of focus and imperfect action. I also talk about balancing my passion for basketball with work, proving that health and fun can go hand in hand.In This Episode, We Cover: [00:00–11:34] Looking Back On The Journey—Overcoming Obstacles, Setting Meaningful Goals, And Embracing The Red Carpet Experience While Building Lasting Relationships.[11:35–35:01] Milestones Reached, Exciting Plans Ahead, Personal Growth, And The Joy Of Balancing Passion—Both In Life And On The Basketball Court.[35:02–42:12] The True Impact Of Fit Vegan Success Stories And My Unforgettable First Time Speaking At Planted Expo.[42:13–50:26] Why Imperfect Action Matters, The Power Of A Supportive Community, And The Real Challenges Of Growing Fit Vegan Coaching.[50:27–01:01:14] Giving Back To Cancer Patients, Evolving As A Leader And Mentor, And The Undeniable Value Of Coaching And Accountability.[01:01:15–01:12:04] The Keys To Smart Growth And Longevity, Taking Charge Of Your Life, Achieving Financial Freedom, And Words Of Wisdom For New Entrepreneurs.[01:12:05–01:23:25] Strengthening The Fit Vegan Coaching Team, Shaping The Future Of Plant-Based Fitness, And Why Human Connection Is At The Heart Of Coaching.[01:23:26–01:41:19] What To Expect When Joining Fit Vegan Coaching—Plus Final Thoughts And Encouragement For The Road Ahead.Key Quotes“To think that we start with zero transformations and now we're over a thousand.” -Maxime.“Congratulations for your five years with Fit Vegan coaching and wishing you 500 more years to come.”-Ivy.My name is Maxime Sigouin. I am the founder of Fit Vegan Coaching and Empire Builders Agency. I have a passion for serving and helping people live to their fullest potential.Book Your FREE Consultation Call Here: http://book.fitvegancoaching.com/podcast- Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maximesigouinofficial/- Join our FREE Fit Vegan Community: www.freefitvegancommunity.com- Youtube Channel : https://linktw.in/AyNrSW